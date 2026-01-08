OnePlus Pad Go 2: Decent battery life, average everything else

OnePlus has a new tablet on sale, and this one is a very budget option aimed at OnePlus fans who want the familiar OxygenOS experience on a larger screen without breaking the bank.





As the name implies, this one is an entry-level version of the OnePlus Pad 2 with some key corners cut in the name of affordability. Usually, this does harm the overall user experience, so a compromise needs to be made.





At $400, this tablet is one of the most affordable slates available in the US right now. Is it a hidden gem or a device you should stay away from?







OnePlus Pad Go 2 What we like Good battery life

Spacious screen area

Decent price tag What we don't like Disappointing performance

The display has few other strengths aside from size

Design feels too cheap and uninspired 5.2 PhoneArena Rating 5.9 Price Class Average Battery Life 7.6 7.6 Photo Quality 5 5 Video Quality 5 5 Charging 6.3 6.3 Performance Heavy 3.2 3.2 Performance Light 5.6 5.6 Display Quality 4 4 Design 3 3 Wireless Charging 0 Biometrics 3 3 Audio 7 7 Software 8 8 Why the score? This device scores 11.9 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro How do we rate? OnePlus Pad Go 2 Full Specs





Table of Contents:





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specs

Humble beginnings





Here's what's ticking inside the OnePlus Pad Go 2:

OnePlus Pad Go 2 OnePlus Pad Go 2 Design Dimensions 266 x 192.8 x 6.8 mm Weight 599.0 g Display Size 12.1-inch Type IPS LCD, 120Hz Hardware System chip MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra (4 nm) Memory 8GB/128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB Battery Type 10050 mAh Charge speed Wired: 33.0W Camera Main camera 8 MP Front 8 MP See the full OnePlus Pad Go 2 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Design and Display A plastic iPad lookalike







The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is one fairly large and imposing tablet that sits somewhere between an 11-inch and a 13-inch iPad in terms of overall size. At 599 grams, this one is on the heavier side and isn't what I'd call comfortable to lug around.





In terms of design language, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 doesn't take a lot of design liberties––swap the logo at the back and you'd be able to fool a large number of users that this is an iPad. With a mostly plastic build and flat sides, it looks and feels okay; however, there's nothing here that screams—or even whispers—that this is a OnePlus device and not yet another iPad clone.









The device is available in a single Shadow Black color, which is as understated as it gets, but alas, due to the plastic build, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 attracts fingerprint smudges both at the front and at the back. Unfortunately, this is just how good ol' matte plastic is.









Inside the box of the OnePlus Pad Go 2, you'd find:

OnePlus Go Pad 2

45W SuperVOOC charger

USB-C charging cable





Unlike most mainstream Android tablets , which lean toward a more rectangular shape, this one here utilizes an iPad-like 7:5 aspect ratio, ensuring more than a decent amount of screen real estate for activities, especially when using the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo accessory to draw or jot down notes. The downside of such an aspect ratio is that you may get some black bars while watching videos or shows on the tablet.









Sadly, the display isn't an OLED one but an IPS LCD, which means less lively colors, worse viewing angles, and fairly low brightness. Indeed, OnePlus promises 600 nits in regular use and up to 900 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode. Color temperature, gamma, and contrast are fine, but still a step beneath OLED.





The bezels are also a bit thick, but that's to be expected of an entry-level tablet like this one.

Display Measurements:





No fingerprint sensor here, just picture-based facial recognition. While convenient, that one isn't very secure; you're better off using a regular PIN code.





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Keyboard and Stylus





OnePlus also sells two new accessories specifically for the OnePlus Pad Go 2. As with most tablets out there, those are the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo stylus, priced at $80, and the Folio Case, going for $45.









The stylus is Bluetooth-enabled and features 4096 pressure levels, which sounds pretty decent. The exposed USB-C charging port at the top is a bit of an eyesore, but using the stylus is pretty comfortable and convenient. Surprisingly to me, the stylus isn't rigid but flexible.









The Folio Case combines a hard TPU shell and a faux leather flap that doubles as a kickstand and also features a dedicated slot for the stylus. Overall, I'm not exactly a fan of the design language that feels cheap. The vegan leather strap is also a fingerprint magnet, complementing the tablet itself.





Should you buy either of those? I guess the stylus is worth it, but I'm not really a fan of the case itself.





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Performance & Benchmarks Aggressively humble



Inside the OnePlus Pad Go 2, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra clicks and ticks. It's a very humble chip that gets the job done in most regular everyday tasks, but will struggle a bit if you push it too much or intend to game seriously on this device.





In our CPU benchmarks, it barely beats the slightly more premium OnePlus Pad 2 in the Geekbench 6 single-core test, but loses in the multi-core one. Devices like the Galaxy Tab S11 and the iPad Air M3 are much further ahead in performance here.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better OnePlus Pad Go 2 1005 OnePlus Pad 2 931 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 2776 Apple iPad Air 11-inch(M3,2025) 3017 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better OnePlus Pad Go 2 3074 OnePlus Pad 2 4585 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 8811 Apple iPad Air 11-inch(M3,2025) 11728 View all



The graphics performance is simply average. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 struggles with heavier games and would throttle after a while. Not a gaming tablet, this one. The graphics performance is simply average. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 struggles with heavier games and would throttle after a while. Not a gaming tablet, this one.



GPU Performance



3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better OnePlus Pad Go 2 863 OnePlus Pad 2 4484 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 6313 Apple iPad Air 11-inch(M3,2025) 5177 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better OnePlus Pad Go 2 859 OnePlus Pad 2 3566 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 4244 Apple iPad Air 11-inch(M3,2025) 3262 View all





In terms of memory, we get 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, but you can use part of your storage as a swap file and essentially double the available memory. Still, expect apps to reload after you open too many at a time. There's also just a single 128GB UFS 3.1 storage version.





The tablet doesn't offer a cellular version.





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Software







Like all OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with the company's OxygenOS 16 software built on top of Like all OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with the company's OxygenOS 16 software built on top of Android 16 . It's a very snappy and customizable Android skin that feels very nice to use daily.





There's no escaping AI here, too, as you get a trio of AI-assisted features. There's AI Writer for text generation, AI Translate for smarter communication, and AI VoiceScribe, which lets you summarize content.





Of these, AI Translate seems to be the most useful one to keep around. Of course, accessing ChatGPT or Perplexity is as easy as installing an app, and using Gemini is even faster than that.





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Audio Quality



This latest OnePlus tablet has a quad speaker setup, and it sounds surprisingly good. It's likely due to the ample amount of internal space for reverberation, as music sounds great, with decent bass, good mids, and okay-ish highs. The sound stage is decent, and the audio is probably the biggest surprise here.





No haptic feedback here as the OnePlus Pad Go 2 lacks a haptic motor.





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Battery and Charging

OnePlus Pad Go 2

( 10050 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 5h 43m Ranks #7 for tablets tested in the past 2 years Average is 5h 32m Browsing 13h 45m Average is 11h 49m Video 7h 24m Average is 8h 4m Gaming 9h 19m Average is 8h 52m Charging speed 33W Charger 31% 30 min 2h 6m Full charge Ranks #17 for tablets released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



You'd find a respectable 10,050 mAh battery inside the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which is larger than what you'd get from a 13-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air, and just slightly smaller than what the massive 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra offers on hand.



Thanks to this, the tablet delivers fairly good battery life and actually ranks as the sixth- best tablet in terms of battery endurance we've tested in the past two years. It scores 13 hours and 45 minutes in our web browsing test, which emulates a standard browsing experience; 7 hours and 24 minutes in our video playback test, and finally, a very decent 9 hours and 19 minutes in our 3D gaming test. All our battery tests were conducted with the display manually set at 200 nits of brightness.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming OnePlus Pad Go 2 10050 mAh 5h 43min 13h 45min 7h 24min 9h 19min OnePlus Pad 2 9510 mAh 4h 5min 10h 43min 4h 44min 6h 42min Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 8400 mAh 5h 9min 9h 56min 6h 55min 11h 26min Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) 7606 mAh 4h 18min 9h 35min 6h 45min 5h 12min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless OnePlus Pad Go 2 10050 mAh 2h 6min N/A 31% N/A OnePlus Pad 2 9510 mAh 0h 52min N/A 65% N/A Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 8400 mAh 1h 37min N/A 40% N/A Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) 7606 mAh 2h 20min N/A 30% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Charging-wise, the tablet supports up to 33 W of wired charging, which is enough to fully top it up in two hours and six minutes. There's no wireless charging here, but hey, at least we get a charger in the box!



OnePlus Pad Go 2 Camera What more could you possibly need?







Like most other tablets out there, this one has a humble camera package at the back, consisting of a single 8MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The quality with either one of those is average at best, but then again, this is a $500 tablet, so you shouldn't even have high expectations of its camera performance in the first place.



Recommended For You

The same applies to the video––the recording size maxes out at 1080p30fps, which is terribly outdated but good enough for video calls.

Video Quality







Photo Quality





Should you buy it?







All in all and despite most of its shortcomings, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a decent value.





While it doesn't have the best design or the best display and not even the best performance in the $500 price bracket, it delivers very good battery life and a ton of screen real estate at hand. It's positioned as a complementary device to OnePlus' phones, and as such, it fulfills its purpose beautifully.





However, it's challenging to ignore all the shortcomings I mentioned. Having either an OLED panel or a faster chip would have been very nice here, but instead we get corner-cutting on both fronts, so we are left with a fairly lackluster tablet that doesn't feel like it has a singular strong aspect to outweigh all the budget negatives.



