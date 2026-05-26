Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment

very interesting

What do the numbers say?

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Why was Apple able to pull this off? The iPhone 17 series is amazing. The competitors are making mistakes. I don't believe these stats. Vote 5 Votes

"That's not impressive!" – yeah, it is

iPhone 17

The global stats

Where to now?





While people would probably refrain from buying yet another handset in 2026 because of socio-economic uncertainties, the irony is that some people would hurry and buy a flagship in 2026 because in 2027, prices may be way higher.

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