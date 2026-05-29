T-Mobile 5G Home internet service is down





T-Mobile

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No official word from T-Mobile yet





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Not clear if the new 5G outage is related to yesterday's troubles





T-Mobile

One user in Georgia posted a whopping 29 hours without service, and reports from other states, such as North Carolina and California, are still piling up.This time around, it seems that the outage has taken down's 5G Home internet service, according to Downdetector. Reports of the service not working constitute 83% of all reported issues in the past 24-hour period.There are other issues reported concerning T-Mo's mobile internet and cellular service in general, but they're in the single-digit percentage.There's no official statement or any explanation fromat the time of writing this, but people blame the carrier, which is understandable in such situations.During the yesterday's outage, people voiced some strong opinions about theand acquixition of Lumos' fiber network by the carrier.took over Lumos' network back in 2025, investing $950 million in the deal. Many people openly posted on various social platforms that they thought the Lumos service was better.We can only speculate if the fiber net issue from yesterday is connected to the recent 5G Home internet problems, but it looks like a transition problem.It's down toto resolve these issues, and I know that it's hard to remain calm and patient in such moments, but there's really not much else to do.It's in the carrier's best interest to restore the service, as many people could use this hiccup as a reason to switch. What about you? Would you change your 5G home internet provider if such an outage happened?