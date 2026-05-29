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T-Mobile is down again, this time it's the 5G home internet service

Over 600 reports hit Downdetector.com, peaking at 2:55 AM earlier today, with people reporting no service from various points in the US.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Downdetector shows serious problems for the T-Mobile 5G home internet service. | Image by Downdetector.com
After yesterday's fiber optic outage, T-Mobile seems to be in trouble once again. Many US users report that 5G Home internet services are down in different states across the US.

Over 600 reports hit Downdetector.com, peaking at 2:55 AM earlier today, with people reporting no service from various points in the US.

 

One user in Georgia posted a whopping 29 hours without service, and reports from other states, such as North Carolina and California, are still piling up.

T-Mobile 5G Home internet service is down


83% of all reports point toward problems with the 5G Home internet. | Image by Downdetector.com - T-Mobile is down again, this time it&#039;s the 5G home internet service
83% of all reports point toward problems with the 5G Home internet. | Image by Downdetector.com

This time around, it seems that the outage has taken down T-Mobile's 5G Home internet service, according to Downdetector. Reports of the service not working constitute 83% of all reported issues in the past 24-hour period.

There are other issues reported concerning T-Mo's mobile internet and cellular service in general, but they're in the single-digit percentage.

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No official word from T-Mobile yet



There's no official statement or any explanation from T-Mobile at the time of writing this, but people blame the carrier, which is understandable in such situations.

During the yesterday's outage, people voiced some strong opinions about the T-Mobile and acquixition of Lumos' fiber network by the carrier.

T-Mobile took over Lumos' network back in 2025, investing $950 million in the deal. Many people openly posted on various social platforms that they thought the Lumos service was better.

Not clear if the new 5G outage is related to yesterday's troubles



We can only speculate if the fiber net issue from yesterday is connected to the recent 5G Home internet problems, but it looks like a transition problem.

It's down to T-Mobile to resolve these issues, and I know that it's hard to remain calm and patient in such moments, but there's really not much else to do.

It's in the carrier's best interest to restore the service, as many people could use this hiccup as a reason to switch. What about you? Would you change your 5G home internet provider if such an outage happened?
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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