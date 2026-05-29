T-Mobile is down again, this time it's the 5G home internet service
Over 600 reports hit Downdetector.com, peaking at 2:55 AM earlier today, with people reporting no service from various points in the US.
Downdetector shows serious problems for the T-Mobile 5G home internet service. | Image by Downdetector.com
After yesterday's fiber optic outage, T-Mobile seems to be in trouble once again. Many US users report that 5G Home internet services are down in different states across the US.
Over 600 reports hit Downdetector.com, peaking at 2:55 AM earlier today, with people reporting no service from various points in the US.
One user in Georgia posted a whopping 29 hours without service, and reports from other states, such as North Carolina and California, are still piling up.
This time around, it seems that the outage has taken down T-Mobile's 5G Home internet service, according to Downdetector. Reports of the service not working constitute 83% of all reported issues in the past 24-hour period.
There are other issues reported concerning T-Mo's mobile internet and cellular service in general, but they're in the single-digit percentage.
There's no official statement or any explanation from T-Mobile at the time of writing this, but people blame the carrier, which is understandable in such situations.
During the yesterday's outage, people voiced some strong opinions about the T-Mobile and acquixition of Lumos' fiber network by the carrier.
T-Mobile took over Lumos' network back in 2025, investing $950 million in the deal. Many people openly posted on various social platforms that they thought the Lumos service was better.
We can only speculate if the fiber net issue from yesterday is connected to the recent 5G Home internet problems, but it looks like a transition problem.
It's down to T-Mobile to resolve these issues, and I know that it's hard to remain calm and patient in such moments, but there's really not much else to do.
Over 600 reports hit Downdetector.com, peaking at 2:55 AM earlier today, with people reporting no service from various points in the US.
People from various states are furious with T-Mobile. | Image by Downdetector
One user in Georgia posted a whopping 29 hours without service, and reports from other states, such as North Carolina and California, are still piling up.
T-Mobile 5G Home internet service is down
83% of all reports point toward problems with the 5G Home internet. | Image by Downdetector.com
This time around, it seems that the outage has taken down T-Mobile's 5G Home internet service, according to Downdetector. Reports of the service not working constitute 83% of all reported issues in the past 24-hour period.
There are other issues reported concerning T-Mo's mobile internet and cellular service in general, but they're in the single-digit percentage.
Recommended For You
How satisfied are you with T-Mobile services?
No official word from T-Mobile yet
T-Mobile's 5G Home internet plans. | Image by T-Mobile
There's no official statement or any explanation from T-Mobile at the time of writing this, but people blame the carrier, which is understandable in such situations.
During the yesterday's outage, people voiced some strong opinions about the T-Mobile and acquixition of Lumos' fiber network by the carrier.
T-Mobile took over Lumos' network back in 2025, investing $950 million in the deal. Many people openly posted on various social platforms that they thought the Lumos service was better.
Not clear if the new 5G outage is related to yesterday's troubles
You can see the spike yesterday, and today's troubles, as well. | Image by Downdetector.com
We can only speculate if the fiber net issue from yesterday is connected to the recent 5G Home internet problems, but it looks like a transition problem.
It's down to T-Mobile to resolve these issues, and I know that it's hard to remain calm and patient in such moments, but there's really not much else to do.
It's in the carrier's best interest to restore the service, as many people could use this hiccup as a reason to switch. What about you? Would you change your 5G home internet provider if such an outage happened?
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: