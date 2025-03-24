Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE preview: A minor upgrade to an affordable slate

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Intro





The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is apparently coming our way sooner rather than later, and just like its predecessor, it will surely bolster Samsung's presence in the mid-range tablet segment.





However, unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus which will likely score a screen size increase, the regular tablet might get fewer upgrades. At the moment, we only expect a newer chipset and a slight megapixel increase for the rear camera.





The device will likely keep its affordable price tag of $450, hinting at a potentially great-value slate!





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Specs

Few upgrades here and there





As mentioned, there might not be that many changes to the specs sheet in comparison with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE:





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Design and Display A familiar sight









Samsung isn't going to reinvent the proverbial wheel with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE design language. It will look just like any other mid-range Galaxy tablet out there, featuring a standard all-aluminum body, relatively thick bezels, and a magnetically attachable S Pen at the rear.





We don't expect any other changes in the design department, and we don't really feel like any are actually needed here. It's a mid-range tablet, after all.





Although the dimensions are unknown, we'd expect them to be fairly similar to the ones on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE due to the lack of any design changes or display size increases here. This means the device could measure 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm and weigh around 524 gr. Fairly compact and thin, and still supporting the full IP68 water and dust resistance standard.





At the front of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, we will most certainly see a 10.9-inch screen. Just like before, we'd probably get an IPS LCD screen, which isn't ideal, but normal considering the market positioning and the potential price tag of this tablet. The display will have a 2304 by 1440 resolution, as well as 90Hz refresh rate.





S Pen support will remain a staple of the device.





Biometrics will be covered by an in-display fingerprint scanner, likely an optical one.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Keyboard and Stylus





Samsung released a keyboard accessory for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and we largely expect the Galaxy Tab S10 FE to be either compatible with it or score a revamped one.





Called the Book Cover Keyboard, this accessory features a detachable tablet case with a kickstand and a separate QWERTY keyboard with a trackpad that attaches to the tablet magnetically. The Book Cover Keyboard is sold separately and costs $200.





The Galaxy Tab S10 FE will come with its own stylus. No extra charge for this one as it will be available in the box.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Performance & Benchmarks Performance upgrade inbound

Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung's 4nm mid-range chipset offering for 2025 that's already powering the new It seems we will be seeing the Exynos 1580 chip inside theFE, Samsung's 4nm mid-range chipset offering for 2025 that's already powering the new Galaxy A56 5G phone.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung's 4nm mid-range chipset offering for 2025 that's already powering the new It seems we will be seeing the Exynos 1580 chip inside theFE, Samsung's 4nm mid-range chipset offering for 2025 that's already powering the new Galaxy A56 5G phone.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE came with the Exynos 1380 chipset, which was also powering popular devices like the Galaxy A35 5G. In comparison, the new Exynos chip offers a healthy improvement to both the CPU and GPU performance.

Memory-wise, the Tab S9 FE will be available in two variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a 12GB RAM one with 256GB of native storage. Both will feature microSD card slots for expansion, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3 are also on deck.



We'd also get a version of the tablet with cellular connectivity.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE Software





One UI 7 will be launching globally on April 7, but there's no saying if this affordable tablet will come with it out of the box. Judging from the latest Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 phones, we might get One UI 7 , but no certainty at this point.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Battery and Charging Likely a small endurance upgrade

Expect an 8,000mAh battery at the back of the Galaxy Tab 10 FE. That's just as large as the one on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, but given the faster and more efficient Exynos 1580 chip in the newer tablet, we might get a slightly better battery life.

In terms of charging, Samsung is expected to put 45W wired charging and no wireless charging on the compact new, affordable tablet.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE Camera The sanitary minimum

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is scoring a slight rear camera upgrade, from 8MP to 13MP, similar to the one on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if both are completely identical and deliver similar image quality.

At the front, the tablet will keep a 12MP selfie camera, which should be more than enough for video calls and the occasional selfie.

