T-Mobile gets drubbed by AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter in new connectivity report
T-Mobile comes out the loser in the latest connectivity report.
T-Mobile is no match for its rivals. | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile's 5G home internet may be a coveted service, but Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is still no match for wired broadband. If you need any more proof of that universally acknowledged truth, Opensignal's new fixed broadband experience report details exactly where the Un-carrier is getting thrashed by AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter.
According to the data collected between January 1 and March 31, 2026, Xfinity took gold for Consistent Quality, Download Speed, and Video. That said, all five providers offered roughly the same video experience, allowing customers to stream 1080p or better with decent load time and minimal stuttering.
Every company scored above the 600-point benchmark for reliable service, meaning connections are mostly stable-enough for daily life.
AT&T was the winner in the Upload Speed category with speeds of 120.0 Mbps, double the speed of runner-up Verizon (58.0 Mbps). This was due to its robust fiber infrastructure.
While Verizon didn't outright win a category, it earned a shoutout for beating its rivals in head-to-head comparisons for Consistent Quality in areas where their coverage maps directly overlapped.
Everyone did better than last year. Xfinity's and Spectrum's upload speeds increased by 20% and 36%, respectively, thanks to Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) deployments. AT&T saw across-the-board gains due to its expanding fiber footprint.
T-Mobile was also the lowest performer in Opensignal's converged experience report. That's largely because users who bundle services spend more time connected to Wi-Fi.
With T-Mobile steadily improving its fiber footprint by way of joint ventures, we can expect that gap to narrow over time.
T-Mobile is dead last in both upload and download speeds, but video experience is comparable. While the results may matter to you if you want the absolute highest speeds, they don't matter as much if you are connected most of the time and the experience is satisfactory.
The study lumped cable, DSL, FWA, and fiber internet technologies together. It's worth noting that the data doesn't factor in recent consolidations, like Charter’s ongoing purchase of Cox, Verizon's merger with Frontier, and T-Mobile's recent fiber shopping spree.
Comcast's Xfinity tops the charts
T-Mobile and Verizon didn't top any category. | Image by Opensignal
According to the data collected between January 1 and March 31, 2026, Xfinity took gold for Consistent Quality, Download Speed, and Video. That said, all five providers offered roughly the same video experience, allowing customers to stream 1080p or better with decent load time and minimal stuttering.
Spectrum topped the Reliability metric, scoring 761 on a 100-1000 point scale. Xfinity was a close second at 748.
Every company scored above the 600-point benchmark for reliable service, meaning connections are mostly stable-enough for daily life.
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While Verizon didn't outright win a category, it earned a shoutout for beating its rivals in head-to-head comparisons for Consistent Quality in areas where their coverage maps directly overlapped.
All companies improved
Everyone did better than last year. Xfinity's and Spectrum's upload speeds increased by 20% and 36%, respectively, thanks to Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) deployments. AT&T saw across-the-board gains due to its expanding fiber footprint.
While T-Mobile was the lowest performer in every category, it did manage a 58-point improvement in Reliability, so that's something.
How does this change your perception of these companies?
Second loss in a row
T-Mobile was also the lowest performer in Opensignal's converged experience report. That's largely because users who bundle services spend more time connected to Wi-Fi.
With T-Mobile steadily improving its fiber footprint by way of joint ventures, we can expect that gap to narrow over time.
What does this mean for mobile subscribers?
T-Mobile is dead last in both upload and download speeds, but video experience is comparable. While the results may matter to you if you want the absolute highest speeds, they don't matter as much if you are connected most of the time and the experience is satisfactory.
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