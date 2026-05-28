Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

T-Mobile gets drubbed by AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter in new connectivity report

T-Mobile comes out the loser in the latest connectivity report.

0
Anam Hamid
By
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Xfinity
Add as a preferred source on Google
at&T charter comcast t-mobile verizon opensignal broadband report
T-Mobile is no match for its rivals. | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile's 5G home internet may be a coveted service, but Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is still no match for wired broadband. If you need any more proof of that universally acknowledged truth, Opensignal's new fixed broadband experience report details exactly where the Un-carrier is getting thrashed by AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter.

The study lumped cable, DSL, FWA, and fiber internet technologies together. It's worth noting that the data doesn't factor in recent consolidations, like Charter’s ongoing purchase of Cox, Verizon's merger with Frontier, and T-Mobile's recent fiber shopping spree.

Comcast's Xfinity tops the charts



According to the data collected between January 1 and March 31, 2026, Xfinity took gold for Consistent Quality, Download Speed, and Video. That said, all five providers offered roughly the same video experience, allowing customers to stream 1080p or better with decent load time and minimal stuttering.

Spectrum topped the Reliability metric, scoring 761 on a 100-1000 point scale. Xfinity was a close second at 748.

Every company scored above the 600-point benchmark for reliable service, meaning connections are mostly stable-enough for daily life.

Recommended For You
AT&T was the winner in the Upload Speed category with speeds of 120.0 Mbps, double the speed of runner-up Verizon (58.0 Mbps). This was due to its robust fiber infrastructure.

While Verizon didn't outright win a category, it earned a shoutout for beating its rivals in head-to-head comparisons for Consistent Quality in areas where their coverage maps directly overlapped.

All companies improved


Everyone did better than last year. Xfinity's and Spectrum's upload speeds increased by 20% and 36%, respectively, thanks to Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) deployments. AT&T saw across-the-board gains due to its expanding fiber footprint.

While T-Mobile was the lowest performer in every category, it did manage a 58-point improvement in Reliability, so that's something.

How does this change your perception of these companies?
1 Votes

Second loss in a row


T-Mobile was also the lowest performer in Opensignal's converged experience report. That's largely because users who bundle services spend more time connected to Wi-Fi.

With T-Mobile steadily improving its fiber footprint by way of joint ventures, we can expect that gap to narrow over time.

What does this mean for mobile subscribers?


T-Mobile is dead last in both upload and download speeds, but video experience is comparable. While the results may matter to you if you want the absolute highest speeds, they don't matter as much if you are connected most of the time and the experience is satisfactory.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Latest News
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now