Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 'series' could come with an 'impressive' crease after all
Contrary to a recent rumor, the Z Fold 8 (formerly known as Z Fold 8 Wide) and Z Fold 8 Wide (aka Z Fold 8) are likely to look sleeker than the Z Fold 7.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7's display crease is barely noticeable from certain angles. | Image by PhoneArena
If I had a nickel for every conflicting Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumor a generally reliable leaker like "Ice Universe" posted on social media these last few months, I'd probably still have less than a dollar, but it's weird that this appears to be happening a lot more than in previous years.
The most contentious topic is by far the design of Samsung's next book-style foldable(s), which was recently expected to include a virtually identical crease as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But the exact same source who made that discouraging prediction last week is now claiming... the opposite after allegedly catching wind of some updated inside information.
The Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are likely to rock a "significantly improved" crease
If you're familiar with the Oppo Find N6, you can probably already envision how a key Galaxy Z Fold 8 series design element will look after July's highly anticipated Unpacked event. Unveiled just a couple of months ago with 8.12 and 6.62-inch screens in tow, Oppo's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Z Fold 7 alternative hasn't completely eliminated the crease flaw, but it has come incredibly close to achieving the impossible.
The Find N6 comes with a zero-feel crease, and the same could be true for the Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra soon. | Image by Oppo
The undeniably impressive handset is advertised as featuring a "zero-feel crease" (which is obviously not the same as lacking a display crease altogether), and in prolonged real-life use, the Find N6 does seem to hold up better than both its predecessor and all rivals from brands like Samsung in terms of its elegance.
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The same can now be expected from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, whose "last new version" has purportedly revised what was originally intended to look similar to the Z Fold 7's crease (and reportedly tested as such).
Is the crease that important anymore?
I personally don't think so, but then again, I've never owned a book-style foldable device (with a more noticeable or subtler crease). Clearly, this was a major design flaw that could turn into a pretty serious functionality issue on earlier Galaxy Z Fold editions, but the last couple of generations have managed to refine and hide the compromise that needed to be made to get the foldable's primary display to, well, fold.
How important is the crease for you?
As such, I'm not convinced a marginally improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 series crease would have ruined the box-office potential of Samsung's iPhone Ultra alternatives, nor do I think the "impressive" crease now tipped by Ice Universe will make these bad boys hits... by itself.
Time to say goodbye to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide!
The slightly less exciting story reported by @UniverseIce today is a corroboration of a surprising recent rumor... I still refuse to wrap my head around. Apparently, Samsung has "recently" decided to change the name of the device formerly known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Fold Wide, or Wide Fold to Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the product we all expected to be called Z Fold 8 for so long is likely to ultimately go official under the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra label.
Don't worry, the Z Fold 8 Wide is still coming, just most likely under a different (and surprising) name. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Ironically, the "regular" Z Fold 8 could sport a very similar design to Apple's long-overdue iPhone Ultra (in addition to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold), while the Z Fold 8 Ultra should theoretically be the pinnacle of Samsung's foldable development this past decade or so.
The "significantly improved" crease is tipped for both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, mind you, but although the latter model is expected to hold a few key advantages over its non-Ultra-branded brother in the camera and battery capacity departments, it's hard to imagine how Samsung will be able to justify that bombastic new name... and an extravagant price point that could go with it.
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