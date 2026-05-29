Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 'series' could come with an 'impressive' crease after all

If I had a nickel for every conflicting Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumor a generally reliable leaker like "Ice Universe" posted on social media these last few months, I'd probably still have less than a dollar, but it's weird that this appears to be happening a lot more than in previous years.





The Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are likely to rock a "significantly improved" crease





Galaxy Z Fold 8 series design element will look after Z Fold 7 alternative hasn't completely eliminated the crease flaw, but it has come incredibly close to achieving the impossible. If you're familiar with the Oppo Find N6 , you can probably already envision how a keyseries design element will look after July's highly anticipated Unpacked event . Unveiled just a couple of months ago with 8.12 and 6.62-inch screens in tow, Oppo's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-poweredalternative hasn't completely eliminated the crease flaw, but it has come incredibly close to achieving the impossible.











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The same can now be expected from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, whose "last new version" has purportedly revised what was originally intended to look similar to the Z Fold 7 's crease (and reportedly tested as such).

Is the crease that important anymore?





I personally don't think so, but then again, I've never owned a book-style foldable device (with a more noticeable or subtler crease). Clearly, this was a major design flaw that could turn into a pretty serious functionality issue on earlier Galaxy Z Fold editions, but the last couple of generations have managed to refine and hide the compromise that needed to be made to get the foldable's primary display to, well, fold.





How important is the crease for you? Very important. Pretty important, but I can live with a subtle crease. Pretty important, but other things are more important. Not that important. Not important at all. If the iPhone Ultra doesn't have one, then it's important. Vote 7 Votes





As such, I'm not convinced a marginally improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 series crease would have ruined the box-office potential of Samsung's iPhone Ultra alternatives, nor do I think the "impressive" crease now tipped by Ice Universe will make these bad boys hits... by itself.

Time to say goodbye to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide!









Z Fold 8 could sport a very similar design to Apple's long-overdue Z Fold 8 Ultra should theoretically be the pinnacle of Samsung's foldable development this past decade or so. Ironically, the "regular"could sport a very similar design to Apple's long-overdue iPhone Ultra (in addition to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ), while theUltra should theoretically be the pinnacle of Samsung's foldable development this past decade or so.



