OnePlus 15 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The OnePlus 15 is still months away – after all the Theis still months away – after all the OnePlus 13 launched globally on January 7. But that hasn't stopped many details from trickling in. While we don't have the full picture just yet, OnePlus' track record gives us a pretty good idea of what might be coming.





For starters, the curved screen could be going away entirely in favor of a flat display – though the size will probably stay the same as the current model. A much bigger battery is also expected, likely to support what is rumored to be a more powerful chip under the hood – most likely Qualcomm's next-gen flagship processor.





OnePlus 15 should run OxygenOS based on Out of the box, theshould run OxygenOS based on Android 16 . Now, let’s dive into what kind of upgrades and features this upcoming flagship could bring.









OnePlus 15 is likely to launch in China around October 2025, with a global release following in January 2026 – assuming OnePlus sticks to its usual schedule.



OnePlus 15 is likely to launch in China around October 2025, with a global release following in January 2026 – assuming OnePlus sticks to its usual schedule.

This timeline also lines up with an earlier leak that supposedly revealed the company's 2025 launch roadmap. For a clearer breakdown, check out the table below.





Looks like the next OnePlus flagship might skip a number. Instead of a OnePlus 14 following the current OnePlus 13 , there is a real chance it could jump straight to the OnePlus 15. The reason? In China, the word for “four” sounds a lot like the word for “death,” so plenty of local brands avoid using it in their product names.



Oppo – OnePlus’ sister brand – already did this in its foldable lineup, going from the Find N3 straight to the Find N5 without a 4 in sight. If OnePlus follows the same playbook, we might never see a OnePlus 14 , with the company skipping right over it.



That said, this superstition mostly applies to products sold in China, and OnePlus plays on a global stage. In fact, it’s not like the brand has completely avoided the number before – the Nord 4 launched just last year, and the OnePlus Buds 4 also hit the market globally not too long ago. For now, it’s all just speculation, and we’ll have to wait to see what OnePlus actually decides. But for now – and going by most chatter out there – we’ll stick with calling it the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 ’s pricing yet. However, if OnePlus sticks to its current pricing strategy, the new model could start at around $899, just like the OnePlus 13 . Given that the company already raised the price by $100 with the last release, another hike so soon seems unlikely.



There haven't been any leaks or rumors about the OnePlus 15's pricing yet. However, if OnePlus sticks to its current pricing strategy, the new model could start at around $899, just like the OnePlus 13. Given that the company already raised the price by $100 with the last release, another hike so soon seems unlikely.

To see how OnePlus phone prices have changed over the years, check out the table below.





The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to bring some serious camera upgrades. While the OnePlus 13 stuck with the same 50 MP main sensor as the one before it, this upcoming model might finally raise the bar with a higher-resolution main camera.

Even more interesting – there is buzz about a possible 200 MP telephoto lens making its way into the mix. That would be a huge leap and could really boost its zoom and detail game.

However, it looks like OnePlus could be ending its partnership with Hasselblad and moving toward building its own in-house imaging platform.

OnePlus 15 expected camera setup (for now):

50 MP main camera

50 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP 3x telephoto camera

The OnePlus 15 is expected to stick with storage options similar to the current model. That means the base version will probably come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while a higher-end variant could offer 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

There is also talk of a 1 TB storage option for China and it would be awesome if OnePlus decides to bring that to other markets this time around.



OnePlus 15 expected storage capacity:



12 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage space

16 GB of RAM with 512 GB storage space





This year, OnePlus might be giving its flagship a fresh new look. Word is, the brand could be saying goodbye to its signature circular camera island and going with a rounded-corner rectangular camera bump instead, tucked neatly in the top-left corner on the back.

If that sounds familiar, it is because it’s pretty much the same style we’ve seen on the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13s – a clear sign OnePlus might be streamlining its design across the lineup.

Of course, since the OnePlus 15 will be the flagship, you can expect it to pack a more premium feel and top-tier finishes compared to its siblings.

The overall design will likely stick to the classic glass and metal sandwich, though OnePlus may also offer a faux leather variant.

And while the exact colors haven't been confirmed yet, there are rumors about a new SuperBlack option that is being compared to a black hole. It sounds dramatic, but it might actually be close to those ultra-black finishes that soak up almost all visible light – basically the deepest black you can get on a phone.

Moreover, while the OnePlus 13 has a nearly flat display with slight 2.5D curves, the OnePlus 15 might make the jump to a completely flat screen, putting it more in line with iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.



Another change should be the removal of the iconic mute slider. Instead, OnePlus is expected to introduce an iPhone-like Action Button OnePlus 15 .

Customizable Button

This new button, as the name suggests, will be customizable, meaning users can assign it to various functions beyond just muting the phone. You could, for example, use it to take photos, launch specific apps, record voice memos and more.





Another change should be the removal of the iconic mute slider. Instead, OnePlus is expected to introduce an iPhone-like Action Button starting with the OnePlus 15.

Customizable Button

This new button, as the name suggests, will be customizable, meaning users can assign it to various functions beyond just muting the phone. You could, for example, use it to take photos, launch specific apps, record voice memos and more.

OnePlus has been relying on Samsung’s OLED panels for quite some time, but last year, the company switched things up and experimented with BOE panels. This partnership is likely to continue, so we can expect the next flagship to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display.



It will probably have LTPO technology, allowing it to adjust its refresh rate dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz and offer a resolution of at least 2K (3168×1440).



The current model boasts a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and we expect the next one to match or possibly even surpass that. To top it off, the display will likely be protected by a special Crystal Shield glass, ensuring durability.





Several Chinese manufacturers, including OnePlus, already made the switch to silicon-carbon batteries and the OnePlus 13 comes with a huge 6000mAh one. For the OnePlus 15 , the battery is expected to be even bigger.









If that is true, we are looking at a serious boost in battery life, possibly making it the longest-lasting flagship of the year.





As for charging, you can count on some serious speed, with support for wired charging at up to 80W or even 100W. When it comes to wireless charging, the OnePlus 15 should support up to 50W, especially when paired with the company's air-cooled wireless charger.

OnePlus 15 will most likely run on Oxygen OS 16, based on Android 16 , right from the start. You can definitely expect some AI-powered features to be included as well. These might include:



AI Detail Boost: Enhances photo clarity and overall quality.

Enhances photo clarity and overall quality. AI Unblur: As expected, it reduces blur in images.

As expected, it reduces blur in images. AI Reflection Eraser: A handy tool for snapping photos through glass.

A handy tool for snapping photos through glass. AI Notes: Offering support for note-taking.

Offering support for note-taking. Circle to Search: Another convenient feature to make searching easier.

If OnePlus sticks with its current update policy, you can expect the OnePlus 15 to receive four years of major Android updates and six years of security patches.

OnePlus 15 . Expect to see the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the next device. It will probably be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.



OnePlus has always relied on Qualcomm chips for its premium devices, and that trend will likely continue with the OnePlus 15. Expect to see the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the next device. It will probably be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 15 will have more than enough muscle to handle everything you throw at it and then some. It is set to outshine the already impressive OnePlus 13, which holds its own against flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series. So, top-tier performance will definitely be on the cards for the next generation.





You should wait for OnePlus 15 if you are a die-hard OnePlus fan and already have the OnePlus 11 or OnePlus 12. The upgrade could be more substantial, especially since the OnePlus 13 isn’t that much of a leap from the 12.



