Pixel Watch 4 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Pixel Watch 3 . | Image credit – PhoneArena

What we know so far



is likely already hard at work on the next-gen Pixel Watch, but don't expect to see the Pixel Watch 4 hit shelves before late summer 2025. In other words, we've got quite a wait ahead.



Looking at past launches, Google might introduce its next smartwatch in August, as it did with the current



We can also expect the Pixel Watch 4 to follow in its predecessor's footsteps with two size options. It will likely maintain the same sleek, minimalistic design that fans have come to appreciate. And while surprises are always possible, one thing is certain: it will run on Wear OS.



The Pixel Watch 4 could make its debut in August or October 2025. Whether Google sticks with this year's earlier launch trend or returns to its traditional October schedule remains to be seen. It's still too early to have any concrete leaks or rumors about the exact timing.



For a clearer picture of Google's past and potential future Pixel Watch release dates, take a look at the table below.





* - probable dates





Pixel Watch 4 price





The Pixel Watch 4 could stick to the current pricing structure, potentially starting at $349 for the 41 mm version and $399 for the 45 mm version.



That said, price hikes aren't off the table – especially if Google introduces significant upgrades with the next-gen model. For now, it's too early to tell, as we're still about a year away from its possible launch.





* - anticipated prices





Pixel Watch 4 design





Currently, neither the Pixel Watch 3 nor its predecessors are repairable, meaning if something breaks, Google simply replaces the device. However, after facing criticism for the unrepairable design of the Pixel Watch 3 , a Google representative mentioned they are "thinking about" making future designs more repairable to align with their environmental goals. If this happens, the Pixel Watch 4 could be the first to embrace such a redesign, though no timeline has been confirmed.



Beyond this, there haven't been any other design leaks or rumors yet. That said, it's likely the Pixel Watch 4 will stick to offering two sizes – 41 mm and 45 mm – while retaining the minimalist design fans have come to expect. As usual, we can expect multiple color options and plenty of interchangeable bands to suit different styles. So far, there's only one potential clue about the design of the Pixel Watch 4, and if it pans out, it would be a major shift. Google might make its next smartwatch repairable – a feature missing from previous models.Currently, neither thenor its predecessors are repairable, meaning if something breaks, Google simply replaces the device. However, after facing criticism for the unrepairable design of the, a Google representative mentioned they are "thinking about" making future designs more repairable to align with their environmental goals. If this happens, the Pixel Watch 4 could be the first to embrace such a redesign, though no timeline has been confirmed.Beyond this, there haven't been any other design leaks or rumors yet. That said, it's likely the Pixel Watch 4 will stick to offering two sizes – 41 mm and 45 mm – while retaining the minimalist design fans have come to expect. As usual, we can expect multiple color options and plenty of interchangeable bands to suit different styles.

Pixel Watch 4 display

Looking at the current model, the Pixel Watch 4 will likely feature Google's Actua Display with an impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.



Google has already made strides in reducing bezels with the current generation, but there's hope for even more improvements in the next version. That said, most other specs for the Pixel Watch 4 remain under wraps, leaving us without a clear picture just yet. As time goes on, more details are sure to emerge – so stay tuned for updates!



Pixel Watch 4 battery



The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to deliver up to two days of battery life, similar to the current model – a standard for most smartwatches. However, if Google manages to enhance Wear OS' efficiency with a new chipset, it could be a real game-changer for battery longevity.



The 41 mm version might include a 306 mAh battery, providing around 24 hours of use with the always-on display active. Meanwhile, the 45 mm variant is likely to house a larger 420 mAh battery.



Charging speeds will probably remain consistent with the current generation, reaching 50% in just 30 minutes and 80% in about 50 minutes. That said, with plenty of time before the next-gen Pixel Watch launch, there's always a chance Google could surprise us with improvements in the battery department.





Pixel Watch 4 features and software





The Pixel Watch 4 will undoubtedly run on Wear OS – Google's own Android-based operating system for smartwatches. That's a given. But let's talk about some potentially exciting features.



A recent Fitbit patent (Fitbit is under Google's umbrella) introduces the concept of a "Fit Score." This feature would analyze how well the watch's bottom sensors capture health data based on how snugly it fits your wrist.



To make this work, the Pixel Watch 4 might need a Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS). This tech could adjust or disregard health data if it detects the watch isn't properly fitted – for instance, ignoring inaccurate low SpO2 readings caused by a loose strap while sleeping. However, while this idea sounds promising, it's still speculative since not all patents become reality. If implemented, it would be a significant upgrade to Google's smartwatch lineup accuracy when it comes to health data.



Outside of this speculative feature, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to carry forward the capabilities of the current generation. This means tight integration with Google's ecosystem and a host of familiar tools, such as:



Loss of Pulse Detection: A critical health feature that could alert emergency services if your heart suddenly stops beating.

A critical health feature that could alert emergency services if your heart suddenly stops beating. Pixel Phone Camera Control: Take selfies, group photos, or even use Night Sight for astrophotography – all controlled from your watch.

Take selfies, group photos, or even use Night Sight for astrophotography – all controlled from your watch. Google TV Remote: Adjust volume, pause shows, or switch channels without reaching for the remote.

Adjust volume, pause shows, or switch channels without reaching for the remote. Google Maps : Navigate seamlessly right from your wrist.

: Navigate seamlessly right from your wrist. Google Wallet: Make contactless payments on the go.

Make contactless payments on the go. Nest Cam and Doorbell Notifications: Interact with visitors, check live feeds, and communicate with two-way talk directly on your watch.

Interact with visitors, check live feeds, and communicate with two-way talk directly on your watch. Call Screen: Identify callers and let Google AI handle the call when you're tied up or can't find your phone.

Identify callers and let Google AI handle the call when you're tied up or can't find your phone. Pixel Recorder App: Record audio on the fly and access it later from your watch or phone. Outside of this speculative feature, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to carry forward the capabilities of the current generation. This means tight integration with Google's ecosystem and a host of familiar tools, such as:





Pixel Watch 4 hardware and specs









Another possibility is

One thing is clear: the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 won't cut it in 2025. Google needs a more advanced chipset not just to enhance overall performance but also to unlock new software features. Ideally, this would include improved NPU processing power to support AI-driven features like Gemini AI directly on your wrist. Qualcomm is likely to unveil its Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset in 2025, potentially featuring RISC-V or Oryon cores, and this chipset seems like a strong contender for powering the Pixel Watch 4. Google would naturally play a significant role in optimizing Wear OS for this new hardware, ensuring seamless integration.Another possibility is Google adopting its own Tensor chipset , possibly incorporating an Arm Cortex-A78 core, similar to what Samsung uses in the Galaxy Watch lineup.One thing is clear: the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 won't cut it in 2025. Google needs a more advanced chipset not just to enhance overall performance but also to unlock new software features. Ideally, this would include improved NPU processing power to support AI-driven features like Gemini AI directly on your wrist.



On the hardware front, the Pixel Watch 3 's lack of dual-band GPS was a noticeable shortcoming, sometimes leading to inaccurate location tracking and mileage calculations. With competitors like Samsung and Apple already integrating dual-band GPS in their watches, it's high time Google follows suit with the Pixel Watch 4 to ensure better accuracy and reliability.





Should I wait for Pixel Watch 4?





You should wait for the Pixel Watch 4 if you already own a Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 , or another solid smartwatch. Waiting for the Pixel Watch 4 might make sense – especially since it isn't expected to launch until late summer or fall 2025. The possibility of a repairable design, hinted at by Google, could make it a worthwhile upgrade. Add to that the promise of a new chipset – whether it's the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 or something Tensor-based – and you're looking at potential improvements like faster performance, longer battery life, and exciting AI-powered features.



