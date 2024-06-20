Apple Watch Ultra 3 release date predictions and its pricing, features, and specs

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is going to look a lot like Ultra 2 (pictured above) | Image credit - PhoneArena





Apple 's next maxed-out, high-end smartwatch – the Apple Watch Ultra 3 – is not yet released and won't be for several months to come; its nearing premiere, however, means that we're going to hear more and more about this elite wearable.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 release date





Based on Kuo's predictions (mentioned above), the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is to be expected in the Fall of 2024. This translates to an unveiling parallel with the iPhone 16 line presentation.





Apple Watch Ultra 3 price



Not to jinx it, but so far, the rumors about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 do not mention anything about the price going up in comparison to the starting price of its predecessor(s). This equates to $799 – not an easy sum to swallow ( heck, there are flagships that cost less than $799! ), but you're getting a lot of goodness for the price.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 design







The Apple Watch Ultra 2 could be water-resistant up to 100 meters (10ATM), making it suitable for recreational divers.



The third generation, like the second – and the first, by the way – is to be available only in a single 49mm size, which is larger than a regular Apple Watch and fits best on larger wrists. No design changes are expected – why bother perfecting the already (almost) perfect smartwatch? The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will most probably remain 49mm in size with the same titanium build and sapphire glass as the previous generation. The oversized digital crown and customizable Action Button are easy to use, even with gloves on.Thecould be water-resistant up to 100 meters (10ATM), making it suitable for recreational divers.The third generation, like the second – and the first, by the way – is to be available only in a single 49mm size, which is larger than a regular Apple Watch and fits best on larger wrists.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 display

The improved screen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (it's much brighter, capable of reaching 3,000 nits compared to the previous 2,000 nits on the first-gen Apple Watch) is expected to arrive on the Ultra 3 as well. This makes it readable in any environment, even under bright sunlight.



However, you can't manually set the brightness to 3,000 nits. The feature activates automatically in strong ambient light, enhancing visibility based on your surroundings, even if you've set the brightness lower. That's the way to do it on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .

Apple Watch Ultra 3 battery



The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will retain the same 564mAh battery found in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . This battery capacity, slightly larger than the 542mAh battery in the first-generation model, ensures that the watch maintains its impressive battery life.

Users can expect the same reliable performance, with the watch easily lasting up to three days with moderate use, including time checks, notifications, message responses, sleep tracking, and occasional walkie-talkie usage.



Charging the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be consistent with the Ultra 2, or so it appears.

It will take around 90 minutes for a full charge, but users can achieve an 80% charge in about an hour, making it convenient for everyday use. This means you can charge the watch every other day without worrying about running out of power. Nice!

Apple Watch Ultra 3 features and software





The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the perfect device to come with the brand-new, the announced-yet-unreleased watchOS 11 that is expected to bring lots and lots of goodies to Apple's recent timepieces.





Key features of the watchOS 11 include:



Training Load exertion ranking: Assesses effort based on heart rate, elevation, pace, and physical traits, providing a 10-point effort score to help athletes optimize their training.

Vitals following app: Tracks health metrics like sleep and heart rate, offering weekly reports and alerts for abnormal data.

New SmartStack predictions: Enhances app suggestions and user experience.

Check-in feature for friends: Allows users to stay connected by sharing status updates.

Dynamic Watch faces: Automatically selects watch faces from user photos.









Apple Watch Ultra 3 hardware





Although the Watch Ultra 3 is expected to inherit almost all of its hardware from its predecessor(s), the next-gen flagship smartwatch is set to be different by packing Apple's yet unreleased (and unannounced) next-gen S10 chipset.



At this point, everything about its potency is a pure speculation, but the S10 chipset should be at the very least a bit faster and more power-efficient than the S9. At this point, everything about its potency is a pure speculation, but the S10 chipset should be at the very least a bit faster and more power-efficient than the S9.





Other than that, the two watches are to be identical with the information available so far.





Should I wait for Apple Watch Ultra 3?





Nothing is clear at the moment, but if the rumors turn out to be true and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a slightly better variant of the Ultra 2, then it's fair to say that if you already own the second Apple Watch Ultra, there's no need to upgrade to the third generation. While the new chipset could mean a slightly better overall experience, this doesn't make a compelling case for upgrading.

However, if you're looking to upgrade from an older Apple Watch in late 2024, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is an excellent introduction to the top-tier Apple Watch lineup.





You should wait for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 if you're after the next best thing, you've got money to spend and... large wrists.

You should not wait for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 if you're on a tight(er) budget, or if you already own an Ultra from Apple – have fun with the money that you saved!



