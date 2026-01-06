Motorola made a bright green Razr for the World Cup, and FIFA fans will notice it immediately

Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is here

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The Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition comes with the same internals and iconic Razr design, complemented by the new looks. The back cover of the phone sports geometric shapes that represent the energy and momentum of the tournament.





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However, fans can enjoy exclusive FIFA-inspired personalization options on this exclusive Razr version. You can take advantage of special wallpapers and even a ringtone of the official tournament theme. There's also a FIFA Watermark that you can add to the bottom of your photos, which would make for great images for social media.





Would you buy a World Cup–themed phone like this? Yes, I’m a FIFA fan and I love it 60% Maybe, but the color is too much 0% No, I want my phone to be more subtle 40% Vote 5 Votes

Motorola is the official smartphone provider for the FIFA World Cup

This bold Razr is clearly not subtle – and that's great for FIFA fans

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