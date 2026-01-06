Motorola made a bright green Razr for the World Cup, and FIFA fans will notice it immediately
A bold design, World Cup branding, and zero subtlety — this Razr knows its audience.
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Motorola is on fire with a new bunch of announcements today. Alongside the company's first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, Motorola is also unveiling a FIFA-inspired version of the Motorola Razr.
The special edition of the Razr brings the spirit of the FIFA World Cup to a clamshell foldable phone. Motorola is FIFA World Cup 2026's official smartphone partner, and to celebrate this achievement, it's launching this stunning, bright green Razr special edition.
The back features a soft-touch vegan leather surface that makes the pattern flow beautifully across the foldable form factor.
On the camera front, you get the same 50MP front camera as the standard Razr, complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide + macro camera and a 32MP selfie camera.
Motorola's partnership with FIFA means it will supply devices that support tournament operations. Motorola's devices are also going to enable content capture and collaboration.
The phone will be available exclusively through motorola.com and Verizon (and Total Wireless) starting February 12, with wider retail availability following in the coming months. Price remains the same as the regular Razr, starting at $699.99.
For FIFA fans, this special edition Razr is impossible to miss – and that’s kind of the point. The bright green color is loud, playful, and clearly not trying to be subtle. It feels like a phone made for people who live and breathe football and aren’t shy about showing it. If the World Cup gets your heart racing, this design will probably make you smile every time you flip it open.
Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is here
The special edition of the Razr brings the spirit of the FIFA World Cup to a clamshell foldable phone. Motorola is FIFA World Cup 2026's official smartphone partner, and to celebrate this achievement, it's launching this stunning, bright green Razr special edition.
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The Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition comes with the same internals and iconic Razr design, complemented by the new looks. The back cover of the phone sports geometric shapes that represent the energy and momentum of the tournament.
The back features a soft-touch vegan leather surface that makes the pattern flow beautifully across the foldable form factor.
The Razr comes with Moto AI, an IP48 rating with a titanium-reinforced hinge, and a 4,500mAh battery. Its specs are identical to the regular Razr, so you can enjoy a 6.9-inch folding FHD+ AMOLED display, a 3.6-inch cover display, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip, and 8 gigs of RAM + 256 gigs of storage.
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However, fans can enjoy exclusive FIFA-inspired personalization options on this exclusive Razr version. You can take advantage of special wallpapers and even a ringtone of the official tournament theme. There's also a FIFA Watermark that you can add to the bottom of your photos, which would make for great images for social media.
Would you buy a World Cup–themed phone like this?
Yes, I’m a FIFA fan and I love it
60%
Maybe, but the color is too much
0%
No, I want my phone to be more subtle
40%
Motorola is the official smartphone provider for the FIFA World Cup
Motorola's partnership with FIFA means it will supply devices that support tournament operations. Motorola's devices are also going to enable content capture and collaboration.
We’ve created a device that brings fans closer to the game than ever before. The motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition combines iconic design with cutting-edge connectivity to make football more engaging, accessible, and immersive.
The phone will be available exclusively through motorola.com and Verizon (and Total Wireless) starting February 12, with wider retail availability following in the coming months. Price remains the same as the regular Razr, starting at $699.99.
This bold Razr is clearly not subtle – and that's great for FIFA fans
For FIFA fans, this special edition Razr is impossible to miss – and that’s kind of the point. The bright green color is loud, playful, and clearly not trying to be subtle. It feels like a phone made for people who live and breathe football and aren’t shy about showing it. If the World Cup gets your heart racing, this design will probably make you smile every time you flip it open.
I like that it leans into the fun instead of playing it safe. It’s a bold choice, and it fits the chaos and excitement of a World Cup year. It still won’t make your team win, sadly – but at least you’ll lose (or celebrate) in style.
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