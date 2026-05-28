Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation

T-Mobile makes T-Life irredeemable.

1
Anam Hamid
By
T-Mobile Apps Wireless service
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile T-Life selling data
T-Mobile might be selling your data. | Image by InProduction
There's a lot to like about T-Mobile. The company is at the forefront of cellular technology, even if the same isn't true for broadband. Its digital-first approach usually protects you from being upsold on unnecessary extras. There's a dark side to the T-Life app, though: it asks for way too many permissions, and it doesn't really take "no" for an answer. And that's just the beginning of the story.

Selling your data



Last year, T-Mobile decided to buy the ad tech company Vistar Media to boost its advertising business. According to Reddit user airsoftredditguy, a soon-to-be former T-Mobile customer who previously worked at Vistar, the Un-carrier is actively selling customer data harvested through T-Life. 

Now, T-Life is pretty much unavoidable for both new and existing customers. There is technically a way to opt out of this data sharing. Unfortunately, it doesn't actually work.

The illusion of control



Earlier this year, T-Mobile users erupted in frustration when the app effectively refused to let them decline data-sharing permissions. While a "Decline" button exists, the pesky message keeps returning, hounding subscribers until they finally give in and give their consent. 

T-Mobile wants to use your device and network usage data to create products and improve ads from third-party companies. As if that wasn't bad enough, airsoftredditguy essentially confirmed everyone's worst fears about how that data is handled behind the scenes. 

Recommended For You
How does this revelation make you feel?
11 Votes

Does it really matter?


Most of the websites we frequent and apps we use ask for their fair share of permissions. T-Mobile is no different, and to be fair, it has expressly laid out its intentions.

However, most of those other apps aren't mandatory downloads. T-Mobile, on the other hand, doesn't really leave you a choice when it comes to installing T-Life if you want to manage your account.

Also don't forget about the fact that those games they put on your phone are also collecting your data with T-Mobiles permission too.I even had a care rep admit to me that T-Mobile does not vet any of the apps that get put into app selector by third parties
WAVF1n, Reddit user, May 2026

Decisions, decisions


Between forcing T-Life on users and spamming them with relentless permission notices, T-Mobile is driving many customers to plot their exit. Granted, we have seen this play out before, and the carrier usually comes out unscathed.

But while online uproar doesn't always translate to immediate subscriber loss, that's no reason to dismiss it. Verizon's users made good on their threat to leave. T-Mobile's refusal to share subscriber numbers indicates its unpopular decisions might finally be catching up with it.

Whether the carrier has finally gone too far with T-Life is an open question. 

We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

I just cancelled mine, the manager i spoke to the last time before i cancelled was super rude ans had a crazy attitude. I just literally cancelled it.
OrganizationNo6619, Reddit user, May 2026

Just another reason to cancel. The worst mistake I made was moving over to them.
Zealousideal_Food466, Reddit user, May 2026
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Latest News
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now