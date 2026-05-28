Selling your data









T-Mobile decided to T-Mobile customer who previously worked at Vistar, the Un-carrier is actively selling customer data harvested through T-Life. Last year,decided to buy the ad tech company Vistar Media to boost its advertising business. According to Reddit user airsoftredditguy, a soon-to-be formercustomer who previously worked at Vistar, the Un-carrier is actively selling customer data harvested through T-Life.





Now, T-Life is pretty much unavoidable for both new and existing customers. There is technically a way to opt out of this data sharing. Unfortunately, it doesn't actually work.

The illusion of control









T-Mobile users erupted in frustration when the Earlier this year,users erupted in frustration when the app effectively refused to let them decline data-sharing permissions . While a "Decline" button exists, the pesky message keeps returning, hounding subscribers until they finally give in and give their consent.





T-Mobile wants to use your device and network usage data to create products and improve ads from third-party companies. As if that wasn't bad enough, airsoftredditguy essentially confirmed everyone's worst fears about how that data is handled behind the scenes.



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How does this revelation make you feel? I am evaluating my options. All apps collect user data. A new low for T-Mobile. Vote 11 Votes

Does it really matter?





Most of the websites we frequent and apps we use ask for their fair share of permissions. T-Mobile is no different, and to be fair, it has expressly laid out its intentions.





However, most of those other apps aren't mandatory downloads. T-Mobile , on the other hand, doesn't really leave you a choice when it comes to installing T-Life if you want to manage your account.





Decisions, decisions





Between forcing T-Life on users and spamming them with relentless permission notices, T-Mobile is driving many customers to plot their exit. Granted, we have seen this play out before, and the carrier usually comes out unscathed.





Whether the carrier has finally gone too far with T-Life is an open question.





We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we hear back.







