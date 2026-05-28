T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile makes T-Life irredeemable.
T-Mobile might be selling your data. | Image by InProduction
There's a lot to like about T-Mobile. The company is at the forefront of cellular technology, even if the same isn't true for broadband. Its digital-first approach usually protects you from being upsold on unnecessary extras. There's a dark side to the T-Life app, though: it asks for way too many permissions, and it doesn't really take "no" for an answer. And that's just the beginning of the story.
Selling your data
T-Mobile is allegedly selling user data. | Image by Reddit user airsoftredditguy
Last year, T-Mobile decided to buy the ad tech company Vistar Media to boost its advertising business. According to Reddit user airsoftredditguy, a soon-to-be former T-Mobile customer who previously worked at Vistar, the Un-carrier is actively selling customer data harvested through T-Life.
Now, T-Life is pretty much unavoidable for both new and existing customers. There is technically a way to opt out of this data sharing. Unfortunately, it doesn't actually work.
The illusion of control
T-Mobile wants you to let it share your data with third-party companies. | Image by Reddit user PengPenguin888
Earlier this year, T-Mobile users erupted in frustration when the app effectively refused to let them decline data-sharing permissions. While a "Decline" button exists, the pesky message keeps returning, hounding subscribers until they finally give in and give their consent.
T-Mobile wants to use your device and network usage data to create products and improve ads from third-party companies. As if that wasn't bad enough, airsoftredditguy essentially confirmed everyone's worst fears about how that data is handled behind the scenes.
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How does this revelation make you feel?
Does it really matter?
Most of the websites we frequent and apps we use ask for their fair share of permissions. T-Mobile is no different, and to be fair, it has expressly laid out its intentions.
However, most of those other apps aren't mandatory downloads. T-Mobile, on the other hand, doesn't really leave you a choice when it comes to installing T-Life if you want to manage your account.
Also don't forget about the fact that those games they put on your phone are also collecting your data with T-Mobiles permission too.I even had a care rep admit to me that T-Mobile does not vet any of the apps that get put into app selector by third parties
Decisions, decisions
Between forcing T-Life on users and spamming them with relentless permission notices, T-Mobile is driving many customers to plot their exit. Granted, we have seen this play out before, and the carrier usually comes out unscathed.
But while online uproar doesn't always translate to immediate subscriber loss, that's no reason to dismiss it. Verizon's users made good on their threat to leave. T-Mobile's refusal to share subscriber numbers indicates its unpopular decisions might finally be catching up with it.
Whether the carrier has finally gone too far with T-Life is an open question.
We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we hear back.
I just cancelled mine, the manager i spoke to the last time before i cancelled was super rude ans had a crazy attitude. I just literally cancelled it.
Just another reason to cancel. The worst mistake I made was moving over to them.
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