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Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

The iPhone 17 Pro faces its toughest challenge with the Vivo X300 Ultra.

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Victor Hristov
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Vivo X300 Ultra on the left, iPhone 17 Pro on the right
Vivo brings natural image processing | Image by PhoneArena
Like it or not, all modern phones get compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple's incredible popularity is due not just to the camera system alone, but the ease of use, the software polish and the long software support.

Vivo might not have all of that, but it bets the bank on the absolute cutting edge of smartphone camera technology, coupled with software processing that values color fidelity over a trendy look.

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Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs:


vivo X300 Ultra
Apple iPhone 17 Pro
vivo X300 Ultra Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, Laser autofocus, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-901
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 35 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.12″ 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-818
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 14 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP0
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.7
Focal Length: 85 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
50 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full vivo X300 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


There are a few things that stand out in this spec sheet. For the main camera, Vivo goes with a 35mm lens, which is considered the gold standard for street photography and a much more pleasing focal length for people photography. The iPhone goes with a standard 24mm lens, which is much wider and better suited for landscape shots as it just captures more in frame. One unequivocal advantage of the Vivo, however, is the nearly 30% physically larger sensor that typically translates to better image quality and lower noise levels at night.

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But the difference in sensor size is even more noticeable for the ultra-wide and telephoto camera, where the Vivo uses nearly 3x bigger sensors. That is an absolutely massive difference!

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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera 35mm


To match the 35mm native focal length of the Vivo X300 Ultra, we used the 1.5X preset on the iPhone 17 Pro.







Main Camera Wide


We took these photos at 28mm on the Vivo X300 Ultra (a crop of the ultra-wide camera), while we used the main 1X camera on the iPhone 17 Pro at 24mm. It's shocking how a crop of the ultra-wide camera can match the native iPhone main lens.








Portrait Mode




Zoom






Ultra-wide Camera










Selfies



So, which one do you think takes the win in this comparison: the Vivo X300 Ultra or the iPhone 17 Pro?

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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