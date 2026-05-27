Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

Like it or not, all modern phones get compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple's incredible popularity is due not just to the camera system alone, but the ease of use, the software polish and the long software support.





Vivo might not have all of that, but it bets the bank on the absolute cutting edge of smartphone camera technology, coupled with software processing that values color fidelity over a trendy look.



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Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs:

vivo X300 Ultra Apple iPhone 17 Pro vivo X300 Ultra Apple iPhone 17 Pro Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, Laser autofocus, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony LYT-901

Aperture size: F1.9

Focal length: 35 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.12″ 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony LYT-818

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 14 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP0

Optical zoom: 3.7x

Aperture size: F2.7

Focal Length: 85 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.4"

Pixel size: 0.56 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 50 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) See the full vivo X300 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool



There are a few things that stand out in this spec sheet. For the main camera, Vivo goes with a 35mm lens, which is considered the gold standard for street photography and a much more pleasing focal length for people photography. The iPhone goes with a standard 24mm lens, which is much wider and better suited for landscape shots as it just captures more in frame. One unequivocal advantage of the Vivo, however, is the nearly 30% physically larger sensor that typically translates to better image quality and lower noise levels at night.

Recommended For You But the difference in sensor size is even more noticeable for the ultra-wide and telephoto camera, where the Vivo uses nearly 3x bigger sensors. That is an absolutely massive difference!

Also read: Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Differences explained

Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera 35mm

To match the 35mm native focal length of the Vivo X300 Ultra , we used the 1.5X preset on the iPhone 17 Pro.

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Main Camera Wide

We took these photos at 28mm on the Vivo X300 Ultra (a crop of the ultra-wide camera), while we used the main 1X camera on the iPhone 17 Pro at 24mm. It's shocking how a crop of the ultra-wide camera can match the native iPhone main lens.

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Portrait Mode

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Zoom

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Ultra-wide Camera

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Selfies

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So, which one do you think takes the win in this comparison: the Vivo X300 Ultra or the iPhone 17 Pro?



