Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Preview: A bestseller in the making?

Samsung is seemingly poised to release a whole trifecta of entry-level and mid-range tablets this year, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite reportedly coming our way very soon.





It's shaping up to be yet another uninspiring device that repurposes a lot of aspects of multiple previous Galaxy tablets, with nothing notable making a cameo in the spec sheet.





Still, the fairly affordable price tag might make this one an intriguing device to consider on the entry-level market.





The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is reportedly coming in early September, and here's what will make it worth your while.





Table of Contents:





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specs

Entry-level shenanigans









Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Display

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is coming with a design language that will be pretty similar to most other mid-range Galaxy tablets out there. Expect a pretty understated all-aluminum slab with flat edges and average-sized bezels, similar to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the TheLite is coming with a design language that will be pretty similar to most other mid-range Galaxy tablets out there. Expect a pretty understated all-aluminum slab with flat edges and average-sized bezels, similar to theFE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.





Size-wise, the device will measure 254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6 mm and weigh 524 grams, which is pretty much similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE that was released a few months ago. A fairly decent and mostly compact size that's fine for such an entry-level tablet device.





Sure, we'd love it if it were slightly thinner, but that luxury is seemingly reserved for the more upscale Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra slates that are also coming alongside it.





Up front, we will be seeing a 10.9-inch display, but sadly it will be an IPS-LCD one, with inferior peak brightness, viewing angles, contrast, and color saturation in comparison with an OLED panel. At least the screen will be a 90Hz one, if the rumors are to be believed.





The device will be available in Gray, Silver, and Red colors. We also expect it to be an IP68-rated device with full protection against the elements.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Keyboard and Stylus





Good news, S Pen fans! The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will reportedly arrive with S Pen support and the accessory will be supplied inside the box along with the tablet itself.





We also expect the tablet to support the Book Cover Keyboard Slim kickstand accessory, which will let you type and prop up the tablet in style.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Performance & Benchmarks Humble performance

The tablet will come with the tried-and-tested mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, which is manufactured on a 5nm node. It's not a particularly fast chip, but it's efficient, if our experience with phones powered by it is any indication.

One thing is for certain: don't expect the tablet to be a performance powerhouse.

In terms of memory and storage, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come in two versions. One with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another one with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It's possible that the microSDXC slot will remain a staple of this tablet, though there's always a chance of Samsung dropping it.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Software





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Battery and Charging

Samsung isn't feeling too adventurous: the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is reportedly coming with an 8,000 mAh battery in the back. Should play out well with the Exynos 1380 chip and deliver decent battery life. At least that's what our expectations are.

Charging-wise, some mid-range Samsung tablets have featured 45W wired charging, but the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come with 25W wired charging. Not very fast, but kind of expected.

Don't expect wireless charging: it's an all-aluminum tablet.



Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Camera The bare minimum



As per the rumors, we are getting a single 8MP rear camera and a single 5MP front camera. Not particularly impressive, but will probably suffice for the occasional video call.





As usual, cameras aren't really an important aspect of tablets and are usually some of the more overlooked parts of such a device.





Should you buy it?

Well, all things considered, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is shaping up to be the perfect tablet for customers that don't really have high expectations of a device.

We expect it to be an affordable device with okay specs for the price and a fairly wide feature set, which might very well make it a bestseller.





If you step in with adequately toned-down expectations, such devices usually surprise pleasantly, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite might very well turn out to be just that.



