$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Preview: A bestseller in the making?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Preview: A bestseller in the making?
Samsung is seemingly poised to release a whole trifecta of entry-level and mid-range tablets this year, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite reportedly coming our way very soon. 

It's shaping up to be yet another uninspiring device that repurposes a lot of aspects of multiple previous Galaxy tablets, with nothing notable making a cameo in the spec sheet. 

Still, the fairly affordable price tag might make this one an intriguing device to consider on the entry-level market. 

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is reportedly coming in early September, and here's what will make it worth your while. 

Table of Contents:

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specs

Entry-level shenanigans

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Size and Weight
254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6 mm
524 gr
Display
10.9” IPS-LCD, 2112 × 1320, 90Hz
Processor
Exynos 1380, 5nm
Software
Android 15
Cameras
8MP rear
5MP front
Battery Size
8,000 mAh
Charging Speeds
25W
Prices
6GB/128GB - $399
8GB/256GB - $469

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Display


The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is coming with a design language that will be pretty similar to most other mid-range Galaxy tablets out there. Expect a pretty understated all-aluminum slab with flat edges and average-sized bezels, similar to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. 

Size-wise, the device will measure 254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6 mm and weigh 524 grams, which is pretty much similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE that was released a few months ago. A fairly decent and mostly compact size that's fine for such an entry-level tablet device. 

Sure, we'd love it if it were slightly thinner, but that luxury is seemingly reserved for the more upscale Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra slates that are also coming alongside it. 

Up front, we will be seeing a 10.9-inch display, but sadly it will be an IPS-LCD one, with inferior peak brightness, viewing angles, contrast, and color saturation in comparison with an OLED panel. At least the screen will be a 90Hz one, if the rumors are to be believed. 

The device will be available in Gray, Silver, and Red colors. We also expect it to be an IP68-rated device with full protection against the elements. 

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Keyboard and Stylus


Good news, S Pen fans! The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will reportedly arrive with S Pen support and the accessory will be supplied inside the box along with the tablet itself. 

We also expect the tablet to support the Book Cover Keyboard Slim kickstand accessory, which will let you type and prop up the tablet in style. 

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Performance & Benchmarks

Humble performance

The tablet will come with the tried-and-tested mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, which is manufactured on a 5nm node. It's not a particularly fast chip, but it's efficient, if our experience with phones powered by it is any indication. 

One thing is for certain: don't expect the tablet to be a performance powerhouse.

In terms of memory and storage, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come in two versions. One with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another one with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It's possible that the microSDXC slot will remain a staple of this tablet, though there's always a chance of Samsung dropping it. 

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Software


The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will most certainly come along with One UI 7 and Android 15. There's a chance that it could launch with One UI 8 and Android 16, but the chances are slim: flagships will be the first to get the upcoming update. 

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Battery and Charging


Samsung isn't feeling too adventurous: the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is reportedly coming with an 8,000 mAh battery in the back. Should play out well with the Exynos 1380 chip and deliver decent battery life. At least that's what our expectations are. 

Charging-wise, some mid-range Samsung tablets have featured 45W wired charging, but the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will come with 25W wired charging. Not very fast, but kind of expected. 

Don't expect wireless charging: it's an all-aluminum tablet. 

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Camera

The bare minimum

As per the rumors, we are getting a single 8MP rear camera and a single 5MP front camera. Not particularly impressive, but will probably suffice for the occasional video call. 

As usual, cameras aren't really an important aspect of tablets and are usually some of the more overlooked parts of such a device. 

Should you buy it?


Well, all things considered, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is shaping up to be the perfect tablet for customers that don't really have high expectations of a device. 

We expect it to be an affordable device with okay specs for the price and a fairly wide feature set, which might very well make it a bestseller. 

If you step in with adequately toned-down expectations, such devices usually surprise pleasantly, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite might very well turn out to be just that. 

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless