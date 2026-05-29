How to watch FIFA 2026 on your phone - every app, plan, and streaming option





Your smartphone is fully capable of streaming it all, but finding the right app or plan can feel like a game of tactical chess. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Your smartphone is fully capable of streaming it all, but finding the right app or plan can feel like a game of tactical chess. Don't worry, we've got you covered.





Verizon: free tickets, golden tickets, and FOX One perks









Verizon app to offer huge rewards and solid streaming discounts directly to its customers. Verizon is going all-in for soccer fans this summer . The carrier is the Official Telecommunications Services Sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and it's taking advantage of its Myapp to offer huge rewards and solid streaming discounts directly to its customers.





If you're a Verizon customer, you can go to the Verizon Access section inside the My Verizon app. The carrier has announced a huge ticket drop where it is distributing over 2,500 free tickets to World Cup matches. The big drop is happening on June 1, 2026, at 3 pm ET (2 pm CT, 12 pm PT) on a first-come, first-serve basis.



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There's a catch, though: you have to live within a 150-mile radius of a U.S. host city to claim tickets for that specific market.





Meanwhile, an even cooler offer is the Golden Ticket option. Hundreds of lucky winners will be able to score these special prices. The Golden Ticket will give you premium, pitch-side access to watch parts of the match right from the sidelines.





For streaming on your phone, you have FOX One, which has the official English-language broadcast rights for the tournament. If you're on a Verizon myPlan, you can add FOX One as a monthly perk for $15 per month, which saves you about $5 off the standard price.





New Verizon Home Internet customers can also score three months of FOX One for free.





AT&T and T-Mobile





AT&T has deployed more than 2,000 network upgrades to ensure its 5G network can handle the massive video streaming data the event will cause. AT&T and T-Mobile don't have a dedicated World Cup sweepstakes. However, the focus of these two big carriers is on the event as well. For one,has deployed more than 2,000 network upgrades to ensure its 5G network can handle the massive video streaming data the event will cause.

If you're an AT&T customer and want to watch the games on your phone, your best bet is using the carrier's live TV bundle integrations. Look for account promotions for YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. Both of these platforms should carry FOX and FS1 channels that you need to watch the games on your phone.





As for T-Mobile customers, keep a close eye on the T-Life app, where the Un-carrier frequently drops free trials or generous discounts on subscriptions for sports packages during major global events. Premium plans such as the Go5G Next have included streaming benefits like Hulu + Live TV and promotions on them.





Other options: independent apps





You can download several standalone apps directly from the App Store or Google Play to watch the tournament.





FOX Sports app and FOX One





The FOX Sports app ( App Store Google Play ) is the primary app for English broadcasts in the U.S. You will be able to stream all 104 matches, of which 70 are on FOX and 34 on FS1. You can log in with your live TV provider or subscribe directly.





Fubo TV





Fubo TV is a digital cable replacement platform . You can subscribe to it and download its mobile app to watch FOX, FS1, or Telemundo. Fubo even offers a Multiview feature on certain devices, so you can watch simultaneous group-stage matches.





YouTube TV





Just like Fubo, YouTube TV is another option to use instead of cable TV. Until June 30, 2026, the platform is offering discounts for its subscriptions with trial options. It also has a new plan for a Sports TV subscription with 30+ channels available in it. The plan is currently also discounted from its usual retail price.





Peacock TV





If you want to get the commentary in Spanish, you can use Peacock TV . NBC's streaming service will provide comprehensive coverage of the event on your phone. It's also offering interactive features such as Pitchside Live for mobile phones, traditional multiview, and Dolby Atmos Sound. Keep in mind that Peacock's coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is the exclusive U.S. Spanish-language stream via Telemundo.





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The biggest sporting event on the planet is happening from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and it's time to put your phone's 5G modem and high-refresh-rate screen to the ultimate test. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is bringing a massive schedule of matches that you'll definitely want to catch even on the go.