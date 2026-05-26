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Samsung may have another price hike for every Galaxy flagship smartphone

The Galaxy S26 and all its predecessors could get more expensive very soon.

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Ilia Temelkov
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A Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with its S Pen
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Price hikes are the leading topic in the tech world this year, but we may have yet to see the worst of it. After bumping up the prices of many of its devices in the US, Samsung may resort to another increase, answering the “RAMpocalypse.” This time, the hikes could hit some of its most important devices.

Samsung may raise the price of all its flagship phones


Samsung could introduce a price hike for many of its smartphones starting in the first week of June. The hike could affect the European market and hit up to €200 (directly converted to about $233), according to a report (translated source) from Greek outlet Techmaniacs.

All Galaxy S series devices, last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as the company’s FE models could be among the devices with price updates. If this information turns out to be true, all flagship Samsung phones could get at least €100 (directly converted to about $116) more expensive, with higher storage versions seeing even larger increases. It’s not clear whether the prices in other markets will be updated.

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Other companies could go on the same path



As disappointing as such an increase would be, it’s very likely that Samsung won’t be the only company to take such measures. The ongoing RAM price crisis has led to higher prices of all sorts of gadgets, including gaming consoles and laptops.

That won’t be the first price hike from Samsung, either. The company has already increased the prices of some of its foldables and tablets in the US.

The Galaxy S26 series also arrived with higher prices than the Galaxy S25, with the base Galaxy S26 Ultra model being the sole exception. 

Would you pay higher prices for a phone that was already released?
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Now’s the time to upgrade your phone


If you’re considering getting a new phone soon, now could be the best time to do it. Analysts have been warning about price hikes in the second half of the year for months now.

The memory shortage doesn’t seem to get better, so chances are the increases will continue and may affect upcoming phones as well. Apple is rumored to be doing its best to stick to the same prices for the iPhone 18 Pro, but a hike is still very likely.

Google’s Pixel 11 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could also come at higher prices than their predecessors.

Tough times ahead


News of higher prices is never good, but what makes this rumor especially concerning is that it talks about existing models. Until now, raising the price of any gadget that has already launched was practically unheard of. I can only hope that the AI craze is eventually worth it. For now, I’d gladly give up any AI-related feature or service if that would bring prices down again.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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