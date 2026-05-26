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Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination

Accessory manufacturers might be getting specifications for the foldable iPhone Ultra from Apple already.

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Abdullah Asim
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Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases
There are almost no secrets left about the foldable iPhone Ultra. | Image by Letem světem Applem
A myriad of leaks and renders have already shown us pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra. It appears that Apple is now sending specifications to accessory manufacturers, as new leaked images of cases for the iPhone Ultra have left nothing to the imagination.

iPhone Ultra design


The iPhone Ultra — which is what some leaks have claimed will be the name for the foldable iPhone — is not like the traditional foldable flagships of today, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apple’s foldable is a wide-folding phone like the recent Huawei Pura X Max.

It will unfold horizontally into a wider and shorter phone than most foldables, almost resembling an iPad. There will be two cameras on the back across a slim island like the one on the iPhone Air.

Face ID will be missing due to space constraints, replaced instead with a side-mounted Touch ID button. There also appear to be two buttons at the top of the phone, which will be placed under the fingers of your right hand when the phone is being used unfolded.

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Leaked foldable iPhone cases




In a new report, alleged images from an accessory manufacturer show what the phone and its cases will look like. Previous leaks and renders seem to have been spot on, and the rear of the case confirms MagSafe support as expected.

Though the internal main display shown here does not feature a camera, reports have said that there will be a punch hole present. Apple did want to use an under-display camera at one point but was unable to get that ready in time.

A new era of foldables


With the Huawei Pura X Max out and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 — the normal Fold 8 has been renamed — on the way as well, foldable smartphones are entering a new era.

Phone manufacturers are betting on this new form factor taking off, and initial responses from potential customers seem promising.

People are excited for a folding iPhone from Apple. | Image by Reddit - Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
People are excited for a folding iPhone from Apple. | Image by Reddit


Some people have a less than favorable view of Apple’s foldable phone, though they are usually in the minority.

I have a feeling that sales figures will disagree with this statement. | Image by X - Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I have a feeling that sales figures will disagree with this statement. | Image by X


I can’t wait


Every time Apple has entered a product category, the company has pushed said category forward in one way or another. Even the now-discontinued Apple Vision Pro spurred other manufacturers to immediately begin working on MR (Mixed Reality) headsets of their own.

How do you feel about Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra?
25 Votes


Though I’m not sold on the design of the iPhone Ultra, I still can’t wait to see Apple’s approach to foldable smartphones. I’m especially curious to see how visible the display crease is, as that is one of the biggest reasons that the company delayed making a foldable iPhone for so many years.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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