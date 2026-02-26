OnePlus 16 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

OnePlus 16: what to expect

Expected price:

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be announced in the fall of 2026. Per tradition, new OnePlus flagships first get announced in China with a following global launch.





* - probable dates

Its predecessor, the OnePlus 15 , was announced in October in China and then made its way to a global release in November. Users in the U.S. could buy the phone in mid-December, because of a delay.





OnePlus 15 . Traditionally, China-based makers avoid the number 4 (it's associated with bad luck) in naming their phones, so there's that. As you can see, there's no OnePlus 14 in the table. That's because the phone doesn't exist, and the successor to the OnePlus 13 is the. Traditionally, China-based makers avoid the number 4 (it's associated with bad luck) in naming their phones, so there's that.





OnePlus 16 price





OnePlus 15 's. If



Leaks about the OnePlus 16 price are yet to surface online. For the moment, we expect a similar pricing strategy to the's. If OnePlus decides to include an Ultra model this year, it could, understandably, be the more expensive option.

* - anticipated prices



OnePlus phones initially started as "flagship killers", costing less than regular Galaxy or iPhone flagships while bringing the same or similar flagship specs. However, over the years, OnePlus prices have become more similar to flagship prices.





S26 Plus model. The economic situation with rising chip prices is also present, so we may see a price hike for the OnePlus 16 as well. However, this is not confirmed currently, so don't panic yet. Samsung recently raised prices on its base Galaxy S26 and thePlus model. The economic situation with rising chip prices is also present, so we may see a price hike for the OnePlus 16 as well. However, this is not confirmed currently, so don't panic yet.





OnePlus 16 camera



OnePlus 16 expected camera setup: 200 MP main camera (same as the one rumored for the Oppo Find N6)

50 MP ultra-wide camera

40 MP 3.5x telephoto camera

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has recently said that the OnePlus 16 may come equipped with a 200 MP sensor for its main camera. The leaker claims that the OnePlus 16 may have the same main and telephoto cameras as the upcoming Oppo Find N6.

Something similar happened with the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus 15 , so it wouldn't be surprising if it happens again this year.

The 200 MP would be a notable upgrade over the 50 MP sensor of the OnePlus 15 . Despite that, though, even the 50 MP of the OnePlus 15 manages some great-looking images. With the 15, OnePlus dropped the Hasselblad logo, and it now uses its DetailMax proprietary image engine.

In our OnePlus 15 review , we found that the images have improved and come with less excessive over-sharpening. Zoom quality was also improved on the phone.

OnePlus 16 storage





The OnePlus 16 is expected to come in the same storage variants as its predecessor. The OnePlus 15 did have a 1TB option, but it was not officially sold in the U.S. Hopefully this will change with its predecessor.





OnePlus 16 expected storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





OnePlus 16 design

One main change that's rumored with the OnePlus 16 is the possibility of extremely thin bezels surrounding the display. Bezels on smartphones, especially flagship models, are already very thin, however, OnePlus is said to be taking the things further.

According to tipster Old Chen Air on Chinese social media website Weibo, the OnePlus 16 may feature bezels that are thinner than 1 mm.



Currently, the OnePlus 15 sports 1.15 mm thin bezels, and the change doesn't look dramatic when it comes to numbers, but it will surely make the display even more immersive, and the design even more refined and premium.



Apart from the reported slimming down of the bezels surrounding the screen, the OnePlus 16 design is still shrouded in mystery. OnePlus has been changing the looks of its flagships in recent year, including the camera island look.

Currently, leaks are not indicating whether OnePlus is keeping the same design as the OnePlus 15 , or if it's going to shake things up again. Despite that, expect the regular glass sandwich anyway, and potentially, the flat sides are here to stay.



As you can see above, OnePlus isn't "settled" yet on a camera island look, it seems. Which is actually a good thing, as design innovation is always exciting.

OnePlus 16 display

* - anticipated sizes

OnePlus 15 already sports a 165 Hz display refresh rate, which is more than flagships like the newly announced In the display department, OnePlus is rumored to take things up a notch with the refresh rate with the OnePlus 16. Thealready sports a 165 Hz display refresh rate, which is more than flagships like the newly announced Galaxy S26 Ultra or the iPhone 17 Pro Max are capable of.

However, OnePlus is rumored to be testing a 240 Hz display refresh rate for its upcoming flagship phone . This information comes from leaker OnePlus Club on X, an account with a good track record for OnePlus leaks.

That's double the 120 Hz display refresh rate that competitors are offering. It obviously sounds wonderful, but one is set to wonder if it's really needed. After all, 120 Hz on a display already feels smooth and fluid, and it's likely the change to 240 Hz won't be that noticeable. The change would be most noticeable in gaming and less obvious when scrolling or watching video content.

Apart from that, you can expect the same (or slightly bigger, if the bezel rumor is true) 6.78-inch AMOLED display with either 1.5K or 2K resolution.



OnePlus 16 battery

OnePlus 15 is already way ahead of the likes of Samsung and Apple with a 7,300 mAh battery cell, and OnePlus is, reportedly, not "settling" here either. Here's where the most exciting rumored upgrade is coming: the battery department. The OnePlus 16 is rumored to bring a huge 9,000 mAh battery cell . Theis already way ahead of the likes of Samsung and Apple with a 7,300 mAh battery cell, and OnePlus is, reportedly, not "settling" here either.

The OnePlus 16 is said to come with a 9,000 mAh Glacier Battery. Glacier Battery is a term for a high-density battery tech that OnePlus co-developed with CATL. The tech allows for the company to fit a huge battery in a normally sized phone. Of course, it comes with improved thermal tech, as you can tell by the name of it.

OnePlus is also king when it comes to charging speeds. The OnePlus 15 comes with 80 W wired charging in the U.S. (100 or 120 W in some regions), which is blowing the competition out of the water. Although the charging speeds for the OnePlus 16 are yet to leak, nothing indicates that OnePlus is changing strategy here.

The 7,300 mAh battery cell on its predecessor actually managed 30 hours of continuous browsing, 12 hours and 37 minutes of video streaming, and 14 hours and 16 minutes of gaming during our battery life tests. Obviously, that's spectacular.



OnePlus 16 features and software





The OnePlus 16 is probably going to run on the custom Oxygen OS 17 interface on top of Android 17 . The new Android is said to refine the aesthetic look of the OS with new blur effects across the board. An app locking feature is also expected with the new OS.





You can also safely expect plenty of new AI features (as AI is still the trend) to come with the OnePlus 16. The ones that the OnePlus 15 brought (AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Notes, Circle to Search) are likely to stay, they will potentially get improved as well.





OnePlus 16 hardware and specs





OnePlus 16 expected specs:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Gen 6)

RAM: 12, 16 GB

Battery: 9,000 mAh

Charging: 80-100W wired, 50 W wireless

Storage: 256, 512 GB, 1 TB

Camera setup: 200 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP telephoto (3.5x optical zoom)



The OnePlus 16 is likely going to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 successor, however Qualcomm ends up naming the chip. Some sources say it may be simply called the Elite 2, while others say, that it will be called 8 Elite Gen 6.





The new chip should offer performance improvements, as would be expected, and would potentially be more power-efficient in comparison to its predecessor.





Should I wait for the OnePlus 16?





You should wait for the OnePlus 16 if you currently have the OnePlus 13 or an older OnePlus or any other phone, basically. The OnePlus 16 looks very promising, especially if you're someone who'd need a flagship phone with a huge battery.



