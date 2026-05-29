Here we go again: this Android rushes to copy one of the best iPhone 17 features
But will Oppo be able to perfect it?
The iPhone 17 innovated hard with the selfie in 2025. | Image by PhoneArena
iPhones have outstanding selfie cameras – and that's been true forever. Maybe Steve Jobs guessed that Apple's customers have a predisposition to photographing themselves more often than other phone users.
Last year, the iPhone 17 lineup managed to redefine the front-facing camera genre once again by introducing a square-format sensor.
Yet another Apple creation, shamelessly "stolen" by Android brands.
Android fans (I'm part of the same tribe) are probably mad at me right now. Understandable: Apple has been notoriously slow at implementing innovations in recent times. We're talking about the same brand that is yet to release its first-ever foldable device and that's shockingly behind everyone else in terms of AI.
It's true that many phone innovations have happened on Android phones and then Apple adopted them. It's only natural, after all.
And Apple is so influential, its competitors can't help but follow along with whatever Cupertino does – even if it's not innovative, like with the rumored quad-curved display.
Traditionally, camera sensors are rectangular and placed in parallel to your phone. That's why selfies are vertical. What if you want to take a group selfie (assuming you have friends and those friends would express a desire to take a photo with you of all people), though?
You have to, as all non-iPhone 17 owners know, rotate the phone in landscape. That's not too difficult, but it's often difficult to hit that shutter button on the screen while nailing the perfect angle and keeping your phone between your index and pinky fingers.
Per the information from Digital Chat Station, one of the best-known tipsters on the internet, the 1:1 front camera sensor could debut on the Find X10 series by Oppo.
Previously, there were rumors that mentioned Huawei as another probable adopter of the square selfie sensor, but that seems to have changed. Or, it could happen, but it seems that Oppo will be the first.
The Oppo Find X10 lineup's square camera could also come with a 100 MP resolution. This is also unofficial information currently, but this sounds quite interesting. Nobody, I hope, would like to pixel-peep a 100 MP selfie of themselves, but such a sensor could allow for some extra detail and better low-light performance.
Whatever the reason, I, who have never ever spent a single dime of my money on an iPhone, can't deny Apple's stellar selfie game.
Last year, the iPhone 17 lineup managed to redefine the front-facing camera genre once again by introducing a square-format sensor.
Guess what. Android brands are rushing to copy the 1:1 selfie sensor and, if rumors are to be believed, Oppo's Find X10 lineup might be the first to adopt it.
Yet another Apple creation, shamelessly "stolen" by Android brands.
Relax!
The iPhone 17 made selfie fans happy. | Image by PhoneArena
Android fans (I'm part of the same tribe) are probably mad at me right now. Understandable: Apple has been notoriously slow at implementing innovations in recent times. We're talking about the same brand that is yet to release its first-ever foldable device and that's shockingly behind everyone else in terms of AI.
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But the square selfie was popularized by the current iPhone lineup and the 1:1 ratio was one of the most beloved features of the iPhone 17.
And Apple is so influential, its competitors can't help but follow along with whatever Cupertino does – even if it's not innovative, like with the rumored quad-curved display.
How many selfies do you take?
But why is a square sensor important?
Traditionally, camera sensors are rectangular and placed in parallel to your phone. That's why selfies are vertical. What if you want to take a group selfie (assuming you have friends and those friends would express a desire to take a photo with you of all people), though?
You have to, as all non-iPhone 17 owners know, rotate the phone in landscape. That's not too difficult, but it's often difficult to hit that shutter button on the screen while nailing the perfect angle and keeping your phone between your index and pinky fingers.
The square-format selfie sensor deals with that in a pretty elegant way. It allows you to take landscape selfies while holding the phone vertically.
Which Android phone will debut this?
Per the information from Digital Chat Station, one of the best-known tipsters on the internet, the 1:1 front camera sensor could debut on the Find X10 series by Oppo.
Previously, there were rumors that mentioned Huawei as another probable adopter of the square selfie sensor, but that seems to have changed. Or, it could happen, but it seems that Oppo will be the first.
The 100 MP craze
The Oppo Find X10 lineup's square camera could also come with a 100 MP resolution. This is also unofficial information currently, but this sounds quite interesting. Nobody, I hope, would like to pixel-peep a 100 MP selfie of themselves, but such a sensor could allow for some extra detail and better low-light performance.
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