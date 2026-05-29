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Apple Wallet's Driver License feature comes to Arcansas, Six more states to follow

Apple gives its users the convenience to add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Apple just made things easier for Arkansas residents | Image by Apple
Apple gives its users the convenience to add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, but this feature is limited to select US states.

It's a very useful option to prove your identity or age at airports or TSA checkpoints without getting your physical ID out.

Today Apple officially announced that the feature is expanding to include one more state — Arkansas.

You can now add your Driver's License and ID to Apple Wallet in Arkansas


Arkansas joins the 13 other states where you can add your&amp;nbsp;Driver&#039;s License and ID to Apple Wallet | Image by Apple - Apple Wallet&#039;s Driver License feature comes to Arcansas, Six more states to follow
Arkansas joins the 13 other states where you can add your Driver's License and ID to Apple Wallet | Image by Apple

The feature is rolling out gradually and might not have gotten to all residents, but chances are you're getting it sooner rather than later.

Arkansas is the 14th state to get the feature, and you can check if the update has reached you by opening the Wallet app on the iPhone and tapping on the plus sign in the top-right corner.

When you then tap on the plus icon and select Driver's License and ID Cards, you should see Arkansas on the list. Follow the instructions on screen to complete the process.

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States that offer the Apple Wallet Driver's License and ID Card feature


The following states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:
  • Arizona (since March 2022)
  • Maryland (since May 2022)
  • Colorado (since November 2022)
  • Georgia (since May 2023)
  • Ohio (since July 2024)
  • Hawaii (since August 2024)
  • California (since September 2024)
  • Iowa (since October 2024)
  • New Mexico (since December 2024)
  • Montana (since August 2025)
  • North Dakota (since September 2025)
  • West Virginia (since October 2025)
  • Illinois (since November 2025)
  • Arkansas (since May 2026)

The feature is coming to six more states, but there's a catch


Six more states are poised to join the program and offer the feature, as previously announced by the DMV offices in those states, but the timeframe is still a mystery. Here are the five states that are getting the Apple Wallet Driver's License and ID Card feature next:

  • Connecticut
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah
  • Virginia

Digital IDs and Driver Licenses don't replace your physical documents


It's worth noting that this feature is not meant to replace your physical Driver License or Passport. It only offers the convenience of keeping these important documents safely in your pockets or bag during security checks.

You still need to have the physical copies on you and present them if asked by the relevant authorities.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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