Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

There's most likely no big changes coming to the vanilla Galaxy Watch 9. Regarding the design and size, Samsung will most likely stick to the two-size formula, giving us a 40mm smaller version and a 44mm bigger one.



The Galaxy Watch 9 is the next chapter in Samsung's wearable saga, and the device is expected this summer, alongside the company's foldable phones. The information about the new Galaxy Watch 9 is scarce at the moment, but we have some hints and rumors guiding us and giving us some idea of what to expect.

There's most likely no big changes coming to the vanilla Galaxy Watch 9. Regarding the design and size, Samsung will most likely stick to the two-size formula, giving us a 40mm smaller version and a 44mm bigger one.

The software and sensors on board are still a mystery, but judging from the previous couple of generations, we should expect comprehensive health and fitness tracking, plus maybe a bump up in screen brightness.

















Based on Samsung's usual schedule when it comes to wearables, we're pretty sure the Galaxy Watch 9 will be unveiled alongside Samsung's next foldables in the summer of 2026. Normally, Samsung launches its wearables the same month the company announces the devices, with market availability following in about two weeks' time.

Here's a historical representation of the past couple of Galaxy Watch launches:





* - probable dates

Leaks and rumors are scarce at the moment, but IMEI listings popped up in the beginning of the year. According to records found in the GSMA IMEI database, the company’s new generation standard smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 9, is coming with the model number SM-L345U, which is in line with the previous generation models.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 price











Currently, there are no leaks saying there will be a price increase for the Galaxy Watch 9, which in this case is "no news equals good news." Samsung already bumped up the prices of the last generation, so another price increase is unlikely at the moment.

Here's a quick reference table for Galaxy Watch series prices for the past couple of generations:





* - anticipated price







We have our fingers crossed Samsung will keep the price of the Galaxy Watch 9 the same as previous generation, namely $349/$379 for the 40mm and 44mm Bluetooth models respectively, and $399/$429 for the LTE versions.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 design

There's no leaks and rumors concerning the design of the Galaxy Watch 9, but expect renders and press materials to start showing up as the launch date draws near. Early speculations suggest that Samsung will stick to similar design for the Galaxy Watch 9 as the one used on the past couple of generations - sleek, modern and stylish.



The rugged and bulky look will be reserved for the Ultra model. The vanilla model will most likely be an evolution and refinement of the squircle design of the last generation, possibly thinner, lighter, and sleeker.

The two version of the Galaxy Watch 9 will most likely stick to the squircle design, meaning they will feature a circular displays. There are no leaks about the exact size and other specs, regarding the display panels, but there's a big chance Samsung might use the same 1.47-inch and 1.34-inch display sizes as the ones used on the previous generation.

The last-gen Galaxy Watch devices sported 3,000 nits of brightness, which is an industry standard now in the smartwatch world, so we will most likely get the same brightness, if not more, on the Galaxy Watch 9. As far as resolution and refresh rate go, we expect them to remain the same as last year: 438 x 438 pixels (~327 ppi density) for the smaller 40 mm model and 480 x 480 pixels (~327 ppi density) for the 44 mm one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 battery

We have to wait for battery certification listings in order to find the actual capacities prior to the official launch of the Galaxy Watch 9. However, there's a remote possibility of a huge surprise. Samsung is developing solid-state batteries, and according to the latest information, the company is planning to test the tech first in its wearables.



Whether or not this would be the Galaxy Watch 9 series, we still don't know. For reference, the last generation featured 435 mAh and 325 mAh cells inside the 44 mm and 40 mm models, respectively, managing around 30 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 features and software

Based on early 2026 rumors the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to focus on advanced, AI-driven health monitoring and enhanced efficiency. The watch will likely run One UI Watch 9 based on Wear OS 7 with some serious



In terms of sensors, the Galaxy Watch 9 will likely refine the 3-in-1 BioActive chip (Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) we're familiar with from the past couple of Galaxy Watch generations.



Based on early 2026 rumors the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to focus on advanced, AI-driven health monitoring and enhanced efficiency. The watch will likely run One UI Watch 9 based on Wear OS 7 with some serious Galaxy AI integration.

In terms of sensors, the Galaxy Watch 9 will likely refine the 3-in-1 BioActive chip (Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) we're familiar with from the past couple of Galaxy Watch generations.

There are rumors that Samsung will introduce non-invasive glucose monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 9, but at the moment there's no additional information on the subject. Further down the line of expected features, the sensor suite is expected to continue supporting blood pressure, ECG, skin temperature, and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring.