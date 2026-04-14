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Samsung has quietly increased the US prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and more

Some of these price hikes are absolutely massive, and perhaps worst of all, they suggest many new Galaxy devices this year will be costlier.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
The Z Flip 7 is more expensive all of a sudden in a 512GB storage variant. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember when I told you a little over a week ago that the Galaxy Tab S11 was a must-buy at a surprising $150 discount from its original prices in all storage variants? I sure hope you listened to me and ordered the 11-inch Android powerhouse before that unexpected deal went away, because the high-end tablet is now more expensive stateside than when it made its commercial debut back in the fall of 2025.

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Sadly, the Tab S11 is far from the only product that's quickly followed the Galaxy Z Fold 7's example, as most Samsung phones and tablets released last year (and even one model from 2024) are listed at higher prices all of a sudden on the company's official US website. The good news? The Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra aren't getting even costlier, but that's obviously because their prices were already higher than those of their predecessors at launch.

These are the Samsung phones that are now more expensive in the US


  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 - from $1,219.99 to $1,299.99 (512GB storage);
  • Galaxy S25 FE - from $709.99 to $749.99 (256GB variant);
  • Galaxy S25 Edge - from $1,219.99 to $1,299.99 (512GB).

At first glance, this is not such a bad list. I can certainly think of a number of ways in which it could have been made significantly worse, starting with price hikes for the Z Flip 7 and S25 FE's entry-level configurations (which are fortunately not a thing yet) and ending with more handsets being added to the list (which could still happen at a later time).

Are you disappointed by these price hikes?
7 Votes

Then again, you have to keep in mind that Samsung doesn't actually sell that many smartphones stateside, and we already told you about the Z Fold 7's price increases in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, meanwhile, are probably not very popular nowadays at their original prices, so it wouldn't have made much sense to further bump those up.

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Of course, that didn't stop Samsung from making the unsuccessful S25 Edge even more obscenely expensive and thus even less likely to find an audience or warrant a belated sequel. 

And these are the Samsung tablets that have received overnight price hikes


  • Galaxy Tab S11 - from $799.99 to $899.99 (128GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S11 - from $859.99 to $999.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S11 - from $979.99 to $1,199.99 (512GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra - from $1,199.99 to $1,299.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra - from $1,319.99 to $1,499.99 (512GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra - from $1,619.99 to $1,899.99 (1TB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE - from $499.99 to $549.99 (128GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE - from $569.99 to $669.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus - from $649.99 to $699.99 (128GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus - from $749.99 to $819.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Lite - from $349.99 to $399.99 (128GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Lite - from $419.99 to $489.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Plus - from $999.99 to $1,099.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Plus - from $1,119.99 to $1,299.99 (512GB);
  • Galaxy Tab A11 Plus - from $249.99 to $299.99 (128GB);
  • Galaxy Tab A11 Plus - from $309.99 to $379.99 (256GB);
  • Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G - from $279.99 to $329.99.

Now this is a terrible list from both a numerical standpoint and as far as the actual price increases are concerned. You're looking at no less than seven different products here, which as you can imagine, are all of the Samsung tablets currently available in the US. And unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and S25 FE, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are getting more expensive in all variants, starting with the cheapest ones.


The same goes for the mid-range Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE Plus, Tab S10 Lite, and Tab A11 Plus, and perhaps most ridiculously, the 2024-released Galaxy Tab S10+ high-ender is also receiving a price hike of up to $180 (!!!). Of course, the biggest and wildest price increase is that of the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage configuration. We're talking 280 bucks more than last week (and last year), which makes the 14.6-inch colossus an even weaker iPad Pro (M5) rival in terms of bang for your buck.

Should you buy any of these devices right now?


At their new list prices, obviously not. But if you know where to look and when, you might still be able to get some sweet deals on some of the best Android phones and tablets around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$899 99
$1099 99
$200 off (18%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$499 99
$649 99
$150 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, for instance, is marked down by a hefty $200 from its unchanged $1,099.99 starting price in a 256GB variant, still looking like one of the greatest foldable phones in the US... before the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 come out. The Galaxy S25 FE can also be a very smart buy at $150 off its regular price of $649.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are... unfortunately not available at any decent discounts at the time of this writing.

But something tells me they will score substantial price cuts soon too, so be patient and keep an eye on our website for the best opportunities to save the big bucks on Samsung's top iPad Pro alternatives (as well as lower-end members of the Galaxy Tab family).

What does this all mean for future Samsung products?


Nothing good, of course, and while no one can be sure of anything in regards to devices likely to come out in three, six, or nine months, I fully expect the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to start at a whopping $1,300 and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE's inevitable sequel to cost no less than $550 at launch.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, could still start at the same recommended price of $1,100 as its predecessor, but with 512GB storage, the next-gen Android clamshell is likely to fetch $1,300 right off the bat instead of $1,220.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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