Samsung has quietly increased the US prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and more

from its original prices in all storage variants? I sure hope you listened to me and ordered the 11-inch Android powerhouse before that unexpected deal went away, because the high-end tablet is now more expensive stateside than when it made its commercial debut back in the fall of 2025. Remember when I told you a little over a week ago that the Galaxy Tab S11 was a must-buy at a surprising $150 discount from its original prices in all storage variants? I sure hope you listened to me and ordered the 11-inch Android powerhouse before that unexpected deal went away, because the high-end tablet is now more expensive stateside than when it made its commercial debut back in the fall of 2025.



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These are the Samsung phones that are now more expensive in the US





And these are the Samsung tablets that have received overnight price hikes





Galaxy Tab S11 - from $799.99 to $899.99 (128GB);

- from $799.99 to $899.99 (128GB); Galaxy Tab S11 - from $859.99 to $999.99 (256GB);

- from $859.99 to $999.99 (256GB); Galaxy Tab S11 - from $979.99 to $1,199.99 (512GB);

- from $979.99 to $1,199.99 (512GB); Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra - from $1,199.99 to $1,299.99 (256GB);

- from $1,199.99 to $1,299.99 (256GB); Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra - from $1,319.99 to $1,499.99 (512GB);

- from $1,319.99 to $1,499.99 (512GB); Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra - from $1,619.99 to $1,899.99 (1TB);

- from $1,619.99 to $1,899.99 (1TB); Galaxy Tab S10 FE - from $499.99 to $549.99 (128GB);

- from $499.99 to $549.99 (128GB); Galaxy Tab S10 FE - from $569.99 to $669.99 (256GB);

- from $569.99 to $669.99 (256GB); Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus - from $649.99 to $699.99 (128GB);

- from $649.99 to $699.99 (128GB); Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus - from $749.99 to $819.99 (256GB);

- from $749.99 to $819.99 (256GB); Galaxy Tab S10 Lite - from $349.99 to $399.99 (128GB);

- from $349.99 to $399.99 (128GB); Galaxy Tab S10 Lite - from $419.99 to $489.99 (256GB);

- from $419.99 to $489.99 (256GB); Galaxy Tab S10 Plus - from $999.99 to $1,099.99 (256GB);

Plus - from $999.99 to $1,099.99 (256GB); Galaxy Tab S10 Plus - from $1,119.99 to $1,299.99 (512GB);

Plus - from $1,119.99 to $1,299.99 (512GB); Galaxy Tab A11 Plus - from $249.99 to $299.99 (128GB);

Galaxy Tab A11 Plus - from $309.99 to $379.99 (256GB);

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G - from $279.99 to $329.99.



terrible list from both a numerical standpoint and as far as the actual price increases are concerned. You're looking at no less than seven different products here, which as you can imagine, are all of the Samsung tablets currently available in the US. And unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , Z Fold 7 , and S25 FE, the all variants, starting with the cheapest ones. Now this is alist from both a numerical standpoint and as far as the actual price increases are concerned. You're looking at no less than seven different products here, which as you can imagine, areof the Samsung tablets currently available in the US. And unlike the, and S25 FE, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are getting more expensive invariants, starting with the cheapest ones.





Should you buy any of these devices right now?





At their new list prices, obviously not. But if you know where to look and when, you might still be able to get some sweet deals on some of the best Android phones and tablets around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $899 99 $1099 99 $200 off (18%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $499 99 $649 99 $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung





Galaxy Z Flip 7 , for instance, is marked down by a hefty $200 from its unchanged $1,099.99 starting price in a 256GB variant, still looking like one of the in the US... before the Z Flip 8 Galaxy S25 FE can also be a very smart buy at $150 off its regular price of $649.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are... unfortunately not available at any decent discounts at the time of this writing. The, for instance, is marked down by a hefty $200 from its unchanged $1,099.99 starting price in a 256GB variant, still looking like one of the greatest foldable phones in the US... before theand Z Fold 8 come out. Thecan also be a very smart buy at $150 off its regular price of $649.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while theand Tab S11 Ultra are... unfortunately not available at any decent discounts at the time of this writing.





But something tells me they will score substantial price cuts soon too, so be patient and keep an eye on our website for the best opportunities to save the big bucks on Samsung's top iPad Pro alternatives (as well as lower-end members of the Galaxy Tab family).

What does this all mean for future Samsung products?





Nothing good, of course, and while no one can be sure of anything in regards to devices likely to come out in three, six, or nine months, I fully expect the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to start at a whopping $1,300 and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 's inevitable sequel to cost no less than $550 at launch.





The Galaxy Z Flip 8 , meanwhile, could still start at the same recommended price of $1,100 as its predecessor, but with 512GB storage, the next-gen Android clamshell is likely to fetch $1,300 right off the bat instead of $1,220.