Galaxy S26 Review: a battery boost for the super-light AI phone

The era of the 128GB flagship is officially dead. The Samsung Galaxy S26 finally ditches the "entry-level" storage tier, starting everyone off with a much more reasonable 256GB of storage. While it looks familiar, the slightly larger 6.3-inch display is a welcome addition, while the phone mostly keeps the same pocketable size, but with the guts of a big phone.





Galaxy S26 is a masterclass in ergonomics, but a "maintenance year" for photography.



The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available right now starting at $900, a cool $100 more than the price of the base model S25 last year (but you now get more storage). You can pick it up at Samsung Experience Stores in major US cities or order via Amazon and Newegg for fast shipping. All major US carriers— I myself love smaller phones and would gladly recommend this size for people who are tired of "brick" phones. It's the most comfortable device I've held in the past few months, lighter and thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro , and the new satin-finish back does a great job of hiding fingerprints. However, the "boring" camera specs give me pause. We are still looking at a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3X telephoto. If you were hoping for a periscope zoom on the small model, tough luck. Theis a masterclass in ergonomics, but a "maintenance year" for photography.Theis available right now starting at $900, a cool $100 more than the price of the base model S25 last year (but you now get more storage). You can pick it up at Samsung Experience Stores in major US cities or order via Amazon and Newegg for fast shipping. All major US carriers— AT&T T-Mobile , and Verizon —carry the full color lineup (Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black and White) and offer 24-to-36-month financing options starting around $25/month.





Trade-in Galaxy S26: up to $380 off at the official store $519 99 $899 99 $380 off (42%) The Galaxy S26 is currently available at the Samsung Store with an exciting trade-in discount. Right now, you can buy the model with a $380 maximum price cut. Samsung also gives you 15% off the Galaxy Buds 4 or the Buds 4 Pro with your smartphone purchase. Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 What we like Bigger battery

Slightly bigger screen

Cool new AI features What we don't like No proper fast charging

Weak telephoto camera

Lacks anti-reflective Gorilla Armor screen tech 7.4 PhoneArena Rating 7.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.6 7.3 Photo Quality 7.5 7.3 Video Quality 6.6 6.5 Charging 6.4 6.5 Performance Heavy 8.3 7.5 Performance Light 8.6 8 Display Quality 8 8 Design 7 7.9 Wireless Charging 6.3 7.4 Biometrics 8 7.9 Audio 7 7.4 Software 8 8.4 Why the score? This device scores 1.3 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Google Pixel 10 Pro How do we rate? Samsung Galaxy S26 Full Specs





In our compound PhoneArena score, the Galaxy S26 scores on par with the last year's model. The subtle improvements in performance are there, but charging speeds have remained the same, and Samsung has not integrated its flagship display technologies, such as the Gorilla Armor anti-reflective coating.





Table of Contents:





Galaxy S26 Specs





Let's start with an overview of the Galaxy S26 specs:





Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Dimensions 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm (~8.45 mm with camera bump) Weight 167.0 g 162.0 g Display Size 6.3-inch 6.2-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm)

International version - Exynos 2600 Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X) /256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB 12GB (LPDDR5X) /128GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB Battery Type 4300 mAh 4000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1 μm 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 12 MP (HDR) 12 MP (HDR) See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Galaxy S26 Design and Display Small cosmetic changes only







The Galaxy S26 mostly keeps everything that makes it stand out in the small phone world. At 7.2mm thick and weighing just 167 grams, it's much slimmer and lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro (8.8mm and 206 grams) and Pixel 10 Pro (8.6mm and 207 grams). That's nearly 20% slimmer and 20% lighter, a massive difference.





One thing I noticed, though, is that because of that new, more raised camera island on the back, the S26 does not lay as flat as the S25, and wobbles a lot more when lying on a table.





I do miss the Camera Control and Action Button from iPhones, though, as the Galaxy only has the usual power and volume keys, but no other physical buttons.





In terms of build quality, it's all the same with an aluminum frame and glass on the back and front. The frosted finish on the back is really good at hiding fingerprints and I love that.











Galaxy S26 colors, which is a very pleasing light blue shade. I've also used the Cobalt Violet I have the Sky Bluecolors, which is a very pleasing light blue shade. I've also used the Cobalt Violet S26 Ultra model and I love that little splash of color that for once isn't a bright orange. Here are all the official colorways:

Black

White

Sky Blue

Cobalt Violet

Silver Shadow (Online Exclusive)

Pink Gold (Online Exclusive)





The S26 comes in a slim box, and there are no surprises with the unboxing experience. You get the usual user manuals, SIM tool and a USB-C cable, but there is no charging brick, screen protector or a case.







The S26 comes with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen, a subtle change that I do appreciate. The bezels remain quite small, but there's been no reduction compared to the previous model. Thecomes in a slim box, and there are no surprises with the unboxing experience. You get the usual user manuals, SIM tool and a USB-C cable, but there is no charging brick, screen protector or a case.Thecomes with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen, a subtle change that I do appreciate. The bezels remain quite small, but there's been no reduction compared to the previous model.





We ran our usual lab tests and here are our findings:





Display Measurements:







The screen brightness hasn't changed, and the S26 hits the same max brightness as the S25 at around 2,400 nits in a test with a 20% white image. Samsung claims up to 2,600 nits but that is tested against a tiny white spot.





My biggest disappointment about the Galaxy S26 , however, has got to be the lack of Gorilla Armor. The anti-reflective technology we have seen on the past couple of Ultras still hasn't arrived to the base Galaxy S26 model and that's a disappointment considering its now higher price.





In terms of biometrics, there are no changes — the in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is quite fast and accurate on the Galaxy S26 . Face recognition remains the typical image-based technology, so it's not quite as secure as 3D systems like Face ID on iPhones.





Galaxy S26 Camera More capable AI tools, but almost no hardware changes





Samsung Galaxy S26 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 149 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 155 Main (wide) BEST 87 84 Zoom BEST 30 24 Ultra-wide BEST 26 21 Selfie BEST 30 27 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 143 Main (wide) BEST 83 75 Zoom BEST 27 21 Ultra-wide BEST 24 21 Selfie BEST 28 26



With no major changes in hardware, the Galaxy S26 camera score remains practically unchanged from the previous generation.



We have the familiar rear camera trio: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP 3X telephoto snapper.







But photos don't look quite the same as on the Galaxy S25





Main Camera





< S26 S25 >



Samsung has tweaked the color science, opting for warmer tones across all cameras. The biggest fix is that photos no longer look underexposed as they often used to on the Galaxy S25 . Samsung has tweaked the color science, opting for warmer tones across all cameras. The biggest fix is that photos no longer look underexposed as they often used to on the



< S26 S25 >



In this low-light photo, the S26 is notably warmer and shadows are lifted up.



< S26 S25 > In this low-light photo, theis notably warmer and shadows are lifted up.





But occasionally, I saw the older Galaxy S26 take more realistic photos.



Ultra-wide





< S26 S25 >





The ultra-wide camera captures brighter exposure and warmer colors, plus the fall off from bright objects like the sun is now controlled better.





< S26 S25 >



Selfies



< S26 S25 >



The front camera is now just a bit wider, great news if you want to fit a group of friends in the shot (this used to be a challenge on previous Galaxies). The front camera is now just a bit wider, great news if you want to fit a group of friends in the shot (this used to be a challenge on previous Galaxies).



Video Quality

The major new video feature this year is Horizon Lock, a new video stabilization mode that looks straight out of an action camera. It will do what it says, keeping the horizon locked, even if you rotate the phone 180-degrees, basically holding it upside down.





That comes in handy for extreme action shots, or just for those times when you are trying to chase your dog to film that one cute sequence.





Galaxy S26 Performance & Benchmarks Not all markets get a Snapdragon chip





The usual Samsung processor split is back with the Galaxy S26 . In the United States, users get the phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, but in most global markets, the Galaxy S26 is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chip.









CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 3186 Samsung Galaxy S25 3031 Apple iPhone 17 3527 Google Pixel 10 Pro 2314 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 10944 Samsung Galaxy S25 9626 Apple iPhone 17 8798 Google Pixel 10 Pro 6274 View all



And as you can see, the jump in CPU performance is not as huge as we've seen when using the Snapdragon powered S26 Ultra . We see a modest 5% bump in single-core speeds and a 13% increase in multi-core speed, generation to generation. Both are 2nm chipsets, but the Snapdragon still holds a small advantage over the Exynos. For this review, we've used the Exynos model.And as you can see, the jump in CPU performance is not as huge as we've seen when using the Snapdragon powered. We see a modest 5% bump in single-core speeds and a 13% increase in multi-core speed, generation to generation.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 6607 Samsung Galaxy S25 5959 Apple iPhone 17 5172 Google Pixel 10 Pro 3426 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 3064 Samsung Galaxy S25 2500 Apple iPhone 17 3295 Google Pixel 10 Pro 2118 View all





Gaming performance sees bigger gains with faster initial speeds, but also a nearly 20% improvement in speeds after throttling. The Galaxy S26 easily beats the Pixel 10 Pro for gaming, but it is slightly slower than the iPhone 17 Pro.





The big change this year is the jump to 256GB native storage. A flagship with 128GB of storage did not feel very adequate these days, so I'm glad Samsung has moved to greener pastures. The S26 uses UFS 4.0 type of storage, just as its predecessor.

Galaxy S26 Software









The Galaxy S26 runs on Samsung's One UI 8.5 interface on top of Theruns on Samsung's One UI 8.5 interface on top of Android 16 . One UI feels like one of the most feature-rich skins available currently and in the past few years it has added plenty of new AI features in places like the phone app, notes, browser and gallery.





Samsung also promises seven years of major OS updates, which is one of the longest commitments in the industry.





One UI has a few new design tweaks like the ability to have vertical sliders for the brightness and volume selection in quick settings, but Samsung's big effort is in AI. Here is what's new on that front:



Recommended For You

Now Nudge is the flagship AI feature of the S26 series. It looks and feels much like Magic Cue that debuted earlier on the is the flagship AI feature of theseries. It looks and feels much like Magic Cue that debuted earlier on the Pixel 10 family. Basically, it monitors your screen context to proactively suggest actions. For example, if a friend texts you something about a meeeting at a specific venue, a small "Nudge" appears that automatically allows you to go to Maps to see its location. It sounds neat in theory, but in practice... not so much. While typing an NYC address, the system recognized only the street and not the avenue and directed me to Maryland instead. I'll check in after a few weeks of use, but I'm not convinced yet.



The Now Brief is also evolving slowly. You still get your personalized "morning brief" which is not just a list of your calendar events, but will occasionally use AI to flag travel delays and even give you weather-specific outfit suggestions. To me, this still feels like adding AI features for the sake of it. The Now Brief is also evolving slowly. You still get your personalized "morning brief" which is not just a list of your calendar events, but will occasionally use AI to flag travel delays and even give you weather-specific outfit suggestions. To me, this still feels like adding AI features for the sake of it.



AI Select, however, is probably my favorite new feature. It's been around for a while, but it now works much smoother and faster. Long press the Edge panel handle and you can AI select anything on the screen. It will translate text or allow you to capture an image and restyle or edit it with AI. You can also pin AI selections and then easily paste them in apps, which is definitely easier than having to first save something in your gallery and then paste it in a messenger.



AI Select, however, is probably my favorite new feature. It's been around for a while, but it now works much smoother and faster. Long press the Edge panel handle and you can AI select anything on the screen. It will translate text or allow you to capture an image and restyle or edit it with AI. You can also pin AI selections and then easily paste them in apps, which is definitely easier than having to first save something in your gallery and then paste it in a messenger.

On the creativity front, you can now simply tell the AI what kind of image tweaks you want or write it down. "Change this sunny afternoon to a rainy one," and it would just do it for you. You now also have "Object Restoration," which can realistically fill in missing parts of an object (like a half-eaten cake).





There is also a new Creative Studio, a dedicated app just for your image creation prompts where you can create stickers, invitations or custom wallpapers.



Samsung has also updated the ProScaler AI upscaler that works in the background across the system. It uses the new NPU to sharpen low-res videos (like old YouTube clips) and games in real-time.



Circle to Search has also gotten better. Instead of searching for one thing, you can circle an entire person's outfit, and it will identify the shirt, pants and shoes individually in one go.



Circle to Search has also gotten better. Instead of searching for one thing, you can circle an entire person's outfit, and it will identify the shirt, pants and shoes individually in one go.

And it's also nice that Samsung finally allows you to set Perplexity or Google Gemini as your primary system assistant, replacing Bixby entirely if you prefer (you should).



Finally, you now also have advanced Call Screening , so the AI doesn't just transcribe calls. It will tell you what the caller is about (say it could be from a "Delivery driver" or "Potential spam"). Neat.





Galaxy S26 Battery A nearly 10% battery increase, but no faster charging



Samsung Galaxy S26

( 4300 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 37m Ranks #99 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 27m Browsing 15h 48m Average is 17h 55m Video 8h 54m Average is 10h 29m Gaming 10h 6m Average is 10h 4m Charging speed 25W Charger 59% 30 min 1h 16m Full charge Ranks #91 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The new 4,300 mAh battery, a jump from a 4,000 mAh battery size, is a nearly 7% improvement. Considering that the Plus and the Ultra have not scored any battery gains, that's great news for the small Galaxy. The new 4,300 mAh battery, a jump from a 4,000 mAh battery size, is a nearly 7% improvement. Considering that the Plus and the Ultra have not scored any battery gains, that's great news for the small Galaxy.





We ran our usual in-house battery tests on the Galaxy S26 and here are the results.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S26 4300 mAh 6h 37min 15h 48min 8h 54min 10h 6min Samsung Galaxy S25 4000 mAh 7h 6min 18h 29min 8h 1min 12h 20min Apple iPhone 17 3692 mAh 6h 13min 16h 47min 7h 19min 9h 12min Google Pixel 10 Pro 4870 mAh 7h 17min 20h 55min 10h 18min 4h 36min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S26 4300 mAh 1h 16min Untested 59% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 4000 mAh 1h 22min 1h 37min 54% 32% Apple iPhone 17 3692 mAh 1h 16min 1h 59min 67% 32% Google Pixel 10 Pro 4870 mAh 1h 27min Untested 51% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





As you can see, we get mixed results. Despite the larger battery, the Galaxy S26 actually scores lower on our lightest web browsing test, but in YouTube video streaming, it can last a full hour longer than the Galaxy S25 .





Charging speeds are the one thing that hasn't improved at all this year. We have 25W wired charging, meaning that the Galaxy S26 has got to be the slowest charging flagship phone of 2026.







Just as before, you have wireless charging support at 15W speeds, but sadly, there is still no MagSafe. If you want to snap your phone to a nifty magnetic charger you can still do that with a case, but the phone itself does not have the required magnets. Just as before, you have wireless charging support at 15W speeds, but sadly, there is still no MagSafe. If you want to snap your phone to a nifty magnetic charger you can still do that with a case, but the phone itself does not have the required magnets.





Galaxy S26 Audio Quality and Haptics



Smaller phones typically don't pack a big punch when it comes to audio and the Galaxy S26 is... well, a small phone.





So sure, sound via the stereo loudspeakers isn't as boomy as on bigger flagships, but it is still quite good and comparable to the Galaxy S25 .





Haptics are also above average but not the greatest around either.





Should you buy it?







The Galaxy S26 might not be a big upgrade, but it remains an easy recommendation.





There are only a small handful of great compact phones, and the two main rivals are neither as light nor as compact as the Galaxy. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro are both thicker phones with a more substantial weight.





The light weight, however, is a trade-off for a camera system that is not quite as powerful. The telephoto camera in particular feels much less capable than rivals. I also wish we had support for 45W fast charging and MagSafe, two conveniences that matter a lot in daily use. And if we have to pay more, I also expect at least some form of anti-reflective coating on the screen. The latter strangely remains a Galaxy Ultra exclusive.





On the plus side, Samsung continues improving One UI and making AI feel a bit more useful every year. The AI photo editing capabilities built right into the Gallery app are the best I've used, and the reliability of Samsung's software is a big highlight.



