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T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
The dreaded shift to T-Life is here, and T-Mobile customers don't exactly have high hopes for it.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile has been heading towards this moment for a long time. | Image by T-Mobile
The shift that was predicted for T-Mobile by the carrier’s own employees months ago is finally underway as the company heads full steam into becoming a 100 percent digital operation. T-Life will be mandatory for absolutely everything come August 1, and there is a very high chance that more layoffs and store closures will follow.
According to a leaked T-Mobile memo, employees at the carrier are expected to shift everything over to the T-Life app from August 1. In Jon Freier’s words, who is the COO over at T-Mobile, every upgrade and every add-a-line transaction will now be done through T-Life.
Meanwhile, around eight percent of respondents believe that this will have no effect on T-Mobile, and business will carry on as usual. A little over six percent of voters feel that business will be booming and that this transition will be very profitable for the carrier.
T-Mobile customers have been anticipating such a shift for a very long time, so this probably hasn’t come as a surprise. Unlike previous scares, however, T-Mobile is 100 percent serious about going 100 percent digital this time around.
According to Freier’s memo to the company’s employees, access to legacy systems will be revoked. T-Life will be the only way to do anything for T-Mobile customers from the first of August.
It’s easy to get caught up in how much more difficult it’s going to become to use T-Mobile’s services. The T-Life app hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite over the years.
As T-Mobile employees who have reached out to us in the past have said, this very much feels like they’re being pushed out the door against their will. Stores are likely to shut down and the service representative gig is going to become way less lucrative until workers start quitting themselves for greener pastures.
T-Mobile users expect disaster
According to a leaked T-Mobile memo, employees at the carrier are expected to shift everything over to the T-Life app from August 1. In Jon Freier’s words, who is the COO over at T-Mobile, every upgrade and every add-a-line transaction will now be done through T-Life.
We asked you in a poll how you think this transition is going to go down. A whopping 74 percent of you expect this move to backfire horrendously and blow up in T-Mobile’s face.
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Others expect business to boom
T-Life will save T-Mobile a lot of money. | Image by T-Mobile
Meanwhile, around eight percent of respondents believe that this will have no effect on T-Mobile, and business will carry on as usual. A little over six percent of voters feel that business will be booming and that this transition will be very profitable for the carrier.
Lastly, 11.5 percent of you said that you can’t guess whether this will be a positive, a negative, or a neutral change for T-Mobile. What do you think?
What will be the outcome of this transition?
This time for real
T-Mobile customers have been anticipating such a shift for a very long time, so this probably hasn’t come as a surprise. Unlike previous scares, however, T-Mobile is 100 percent serious about going 100 percent digital this time around.
According to Freier’s memo to the company’s employees, access to legacy systems will be revoked. T-Life will be the only way to do anything for T-Mobile customers from the first of August.
What about the workers?
It’s easy to get caught up in how much more difficult it’s going to become to use T-Mobile’s services. The T-Life app hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite over the years.
However, my thoughts go to the affected workers. This is a horrible time across many industries as companies are laying off employees left, right, and center.
As T-Mobile employees who have reached out to us in the past have said, this very much feels like they’re being pushed out the door against their will. Stores are likely to shut down and the service representative gig is going to become way less lucrative until workers start quitting themselves for greener pastures.
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