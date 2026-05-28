T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Fiber's outage has managed to infuriate lots of people.
Hundreds of reports, spiking at approximately 1AM ET on May 28, read that subscribers have lost connection to the internet.
Is it getting better?
While the volume of reports about the outage had slightly decreased around 3 AM, it has once again risen around 4 AM.
@TMobile /@TMobileHelp What is going on in iowa? The network is absolute garbage tonight.— Aaron Ostwinkle (@AaronOstwinkle) May 28, 2026
The speeds are unusable. Where I normally get full bars of UC I am getting one bar of 5G if I am lucky. I would expect this of a roaming network not home network connections.
Some say that specific sites are down for them, but they've still got access to X and some other domains:
Not all sites , must be a DNS routing issue. Connected to X through T-FIBER, but cannot connect to any Google / Youtube sites.— Primer - (@Primer46207208) May 28, 2026
https://t.co/vm5b1jOjSE
https://t.co/Ggd8ct6LMo
https://t.co/2qDYI5AdEt
All work fine
People blame T-Mobile
T-Fiber used to be Lumos Fiber. Lumos started out as a traditional regional telecom company in the Mid-Atlantic US before switching its focus entirely to building fast fiber-optic internet.
Then, T-Mobile wanted a piece of the action and wanted to offer actual wired home internet (not just wireless 5G) and it teamed up with an investment firm to buy Lumos.
People say Lumos was better:
Yep T-Mobile fiber that used to be Lumos and I swear I never had outages when it was Lumos but since T-Mobile bought it, it’s nonstop random outages for no reason whatsoever! Very frustrating!— Jess Marie (@reel__jess) May 28, 2026
What happens next?
It's up to how quickly T-Mobile and its fiber partner can stabilize the network and restore confidence among affected users.
Hey @TMobileHelp — Fiber is down for many users and there’s zero communication. Support is closed, the T-Life app is useless for outages, and customers are forced to use DownDetector. Also had to call an engineer just to access basic WiFi settings. Do better!— FireHunter551 (@FireHunter551) May 26, 2026
For them, the practical advice is to treat this phase as transitional and be prepared for occasional disruptions.
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