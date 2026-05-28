Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support

T-Fiber's outage has managed to infuriate lots of people.

0
Sebastian Pier
By
T-Mobile
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile logo.
The Magenta carrier has some urgent things to fix. | Image by Vox
T-Mobile's high-speed, fiber-optic home internet service is down for many users across the US.

Hundreds of reports, spiking at approximately 1AM ET on May 28, read that subscribers have lost connection to the internet.

Is it getting better?




While the volume of reports about the outage had slightly decreased around 3 AM, it has once again risen around 4 AM.

Some say they've got some internet connection, but it's a terrible one; others say they've been left in the dark completely.



Some say that specific sites are down for them, but they've still got access to X and some other domains:

Recommended For You

What outage could force you to switch?
14 Votes

People blame T-Mobile


T-Fiber used to be Lumos Fiber. Lumos started out as a traditional regional telecom company in the Mid-Atlantic US before switching its focus entirely to building fast fiber-optic internet.

Then, T-Mobile wanted a piece of the action and wanted to offer actual wired home internet (not just wireless 5G) and it teamed up with an investment firm to buy Lumos.

In early 2025, T-Mobile sealed the deal by investing $950 million into a joint venture to take over Lumos's fiber network. T-Mobile then rebranded this high-speed internet service as T-Fiber and started moving existing Lumos customers over to the new brand.

People say Lumos was better:


This is anecdotal evidence, but I've had the same experience many years ago, when my local (and small) internet provider was acquired by a nationwide giant company. The service often got interrupted, speeds were trash many times per day.

Then, I finally switched and I'm now enjoying fiber speeds. Hiccups still occur occasionally, but not so often.

What happens next?


It's up to how quickly T-Mobile and its fiber partner can stabilize the network and restore confidence among affected users.


If outages like this continue, it could slow down the momentum behind the T-Fiber rebrand and raise some difficult-to-answer questions. Sure, this kind of early instability is not unusual, but try to explain that to affected users.

For them, the practical advice is to treat this phase as transitional and be prepared for occasional disruptions.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian is one of PhoneArena’s senior opinionators. A veteran news writer with almost 20 years of experience in media and technology, he not only covers all the hot news about Galaxies and iPhones, but often provides hot takes on industry trends. He’s fascinated with camera-focused flagships from the likes of Oppo and Vivo, as well as foldable phones.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
Third-party T-Mobile rep allegedly lies to customer's face to help reach performance goal
Third-party T-Mobile rep allegedly lies to customer's face to help reach performance goal
Latest News
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now