This OnePlus Pad Go 2 deal makes other budget tablets look overpriced

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $100 + freebie!

You can currently snag the capable OnePlus Pad Go 2 for just $299.99 thanks to a $100 discount at the official store. To make the deal even sweeter, OnePlus is throwing in a free stylus or folio case, letting you save up to an additional $80. Given that this bad boy has a beautiful display and delivers dependable performance, it's an absolute steal at its current price. Grab yours while the offer is still up for grabs!