Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

This OnePlus Pad Go 2 deal makes other budget tablets look overpriced

You can even get the tablet with a free stylus or case, saving you up to an extra $80.

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Tablets Deals OnePlus
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2.
It definitely punches above its weight. | Image by PhoneArena

With a price tag of around $400, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a tempting choice for those after a dependable tablet that won’t break the bank. And right now, you can score it for $100 off its cost at OnePlus and even get a pretty awesome freebie in the process.

While you won’t see a discount right away when you visit the listing on the official website, you’ll notice you can save $100 when you type promo code “GRADUATION” at checkout. In addition to that, you can choose between a free OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo ($79.99 value) or OnePlus Pad Go 2 Folio Case ($44.99 value). You can also trade in an eligible device to increase your savings even further.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $100 + freebie!
$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
You can currently snag the capable OnePlus Pad Go 2 for just $299.99 thanks to a $100 discount at the official store. To make the deal even sweeter, OnePlus is throwing in a free stylus or folio case, letting you save up to an additional $80. Given that this bad boy has a beautiful display and delivers dependable performance, it's an absolute steal at its current price. Grab yours while the offer is still up for grabs!
Buy at OnePlus
Recommended For You


Should you go ahead and score a brand-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 with this deal? Absolutely! Sure, the tablet isn’t exactly a powerhouse, so you can’t expect it to handle everything you throw its way, but it delivers dependable performance nevertheless.

Boasting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 8GB of RAM, it breezes through day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any unnecessary drama. So, as long as you don’t push it too hard and close any heavy background apps, you should be pleased with how it handles.

I believe you’ll also appreciate its 12.1-inch LCD display. While it lacks the deep blacks and rich contrast of OLED panels, it has a 2800 x 1980 resolution and supports HDR content, delivering pretty great visuals on the go — for the price, of course. It even features a 120Hz refresh rate, which is definitely a rare sight on budget tablets.

It punches above its weight in the battery department, too. As our dedicated battery tests revealed, the onboard 10,050mAh power cell offers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or seven and a half hours of streaming YouTube videos on a single charge. When you finally deplete the battery, the 33W wired charging will get your tablet back up and running in two hours and six minutes.

So, yeah! The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is absolutely worth your hard-earned cash. And when you add the fact that you can get it for $100 off alongside a freebie worth up to $80, it becomes a true must-have. Don’t miss out!
Dell Laptops flash sale! Limited time offer!
Save $30 on Dell laptops from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 31 May 2026 at 23:59.
Get at Back Market
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16256 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
Latest News
Motorola Razr series: which one should you choose?
Motorola Razr series: which one should you choose?
This OnePlus Pad Go 2 deal makes other budget tablets look overpriced
This OnePlus Pad Go 2 deal makes other budget tablets look overpriced
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 'series' could come with an 'impressive' crease after all
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 'series' could come with an 'impressive' crease after all
Here we go again: this Android rushes to copy one of the best iPhone 17 features
Here we go again: this Android rushes to copy one of the best iPhone 17 features
T-Mobile is down again, this time it's the 5G home internet service
T-Mobile is down again, this time it's the 5G home internet service
How to watch FIFA 2026 on your phone - every app, plan, and streaming option
How to watch FIFA 2026 on your phone - every app, plan, and streaming option