This OnePlus Pad Go 2 deal makes other budget tablets look overpriced
You can even get the tablet with a free stylus or case, saving you up to an extra $80.
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It definitely punches above its weight. | Image by PhoneArena
With a price tag of around $400, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a tempting choice for those after a dependable tablet that won’t break the bank. And right now, you can score it for $100 off its cost at OnePlus and even get a pretty awesome freebie in the process.
While you won’t see a discount right away when you visit the listing on the official website, you’ll notice you can save $100 when you type promo code “GRADUATION” at checkout. In addition to that, you can choose between a free OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo ($79.99 value) or OnePlus Pad Go 2 Folio Case ($44.99 value). You can also trade in an eligible device to increase your savings even further.
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Should you go ahead and score a brand-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 with this deal? Absolutely! Sure, the tablet isn’t exactly a powerhouse, so you can’t expect it to handle everything you throw its way, but it delivers dependable performance nevertheless.
Boasting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 8GB of RAM, it breezes through day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any unnecessary drama. So, as long as you don’t push it too hard and close any heavy background apps, you should be pleased with how it handles.
I believe you’ll also appreciate its 12.1-inch LCD display. While it lacks the deep blacks and rich contrast of OLED panels, it has a 2800 x 1980 resolution and supports HDR content, delivering pretty great visuals on the go — for the price, of course. It even features a 120Hz refresh rate, which is definitely a rare sight on budget tablets.
It punches above its weight in the battery department, too. As our dedicated battery tests revealed, the onboard 10,050mAh power cell offers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or seven and a half hours of streaming YouTube videos on a single charge. When you finally deplete the battery, the 33W wired charging will get your tablet back up and running in two hours and six minutes.
So, yeah! The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is absolutely worth your hard-earned cash. And when you add the fact that you can get it for $100 off alongside a freebie worth up to $80, it becomes a true must-have. Don’t miss out!
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