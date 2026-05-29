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Who needs an Ultra foldable when you can get an ultra-discount on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Although it's soon to be replaced by an improved device rumored to be called Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is really hard to turn down right now.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Z Fold 7 comes with a huge and undeniably gorgeous 8-inch primary display in tow. | Image by PhoneArena

Whether or not you "buy" that new rumor calling for a somewhat bizarre rebranding of the device formerly known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Z Fold 8 Ultra, you might want to consider buying last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 right now.

This is technically not an Ultra phone, but it is without a doubt one of the best foldables in the world, and its value equation may well be unrivaled at a hefty $520 discount. That's right, you can currently save the rough equivalent of a new Galaxy A57 5G mid-ranger on an unlocked Z Fold 7 with 512GB internal storage space and no strings attached.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
$520 off (25%)
Hurry up and get probably the best foldable phone available in the US today at an ultra-rare and possibly unbeatable $520 discount with 512GB internal storage space.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
$463 off (23%)
Want to keep your foldable spending to a minimum? The 256GB storage variant is slightly cheaper after a hefty 23 percent discount of its own in a Jet Black colorway only.
Buy at Amazon
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We're talking about a model that normally costs a whopping $2,199.99, so this ultra-rare (although not completely unprecedented) price cut doesn't exactly make the ultra-high-end handset affordable by "conventional" Android standards.

But the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is very clearly not a conventional smartphone by any measure of the word, sporting two breathtaking screens with 8 and 6.5-inch sizes and 120Hz refresh rate support (each). Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is widely expected to bring a number of key upgrades to the table in less than two months, including an improved rear-facing camera system, larger battery, faster charging, and possibly, an even less noticeable display crease.


For the time being, however, I'm not convinced Samsung's next-gen book-style foldable flagship will justify its (rumored) new name... or potentially enhanced price point. After all, you're not really expecting a Z Fold 8 Ultra to cost the same as a "regular" Z Fold 7, are you?

In short, I don't think you should give up the (deeply discounted) bird in the hand just to risk being disappointed by the one in the bush, especially when you might not get very long to take advantage of this killer new Amazon deal. That $520 price cut, mind you, is only good for a 512GB storage variant in a Jet Black color, while the entry-level 256GB configuration is marked down by $462.75 in the same hue and a lot less in other paint jobs.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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