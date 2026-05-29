







This is technically not an Ultra phone, but it is without a doubt one of the Z Fold 7 with 512GB internal storage space and no strings attached. This is technically not an Ultra phone, but it is without a doubt one of the best foldables in the world, and its value equation may well be unrivaled at a hefty $520 discount. That's right, you can currently save the rough equivalent of a new Galaxy A57 5G mid-ranger on an unlockedwith 512GB internal storage space and no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $520 off (25%) Hurry up and get probably the best foldable phone available in the US today at an ultra-rare and possibly unbeatable $520 discount with 512GB internal storage space. Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $463 off (23%) Want to keep your foldable spending to a minimum? The 256GB storage variant is slightly cheaper after a hefty 23 percent discount of its own in a Jet Black colorway only. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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We're talking about a model that normally costs a whopping $2,199.99, so this ultra-rare (although not completely unprecedented) price cut doesn't exactly make the ultra-high-end handset affordable by "conventional" Android standards.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is widely expected to bring a number of key upgrades to the table in But theis very clearly not a conventional smartphone by any measure of the word, sporting two breathtaking screens with 8 and 6.5-inch sizes and 120Hz refresh rate support (each). Of course, theUltra is widely expected to bring a number of key upgrades to the table in less than two months , including an improved rear-facing camera system, larger battery, faster charging, and possibly, an even less noticeable display crease.









Z Fold 8 Ultra to cost the same as a "regular" Z Fold 7 , are you? For the time being, however, I'm not convinced Samsung 's next-gen book-style foldable flagship will justify its (rumored) new name ... or potentially enhanced price point. After all, you're not really expecting aUltra to cost the same as a "regular", are you?





In short, I don't think you should give up the (deeply discounted) bird in the hand just to risk being disappointed by the one in the bush, especially when you might not get very long to take advantage of this killer new Amazon deal. That $520 price cut, mind you, is only good for a 512GB storage variant in a Jet Black color, while the entry-level 256GB configuration is marked down by $462.75 in the same hue and a lot less in other paint jobs.