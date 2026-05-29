Who needs an Ultra foldable when you can get an ultra-discount on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Although it's soon to be replaced by an improved device rumored to be called Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is really hard to turn down right now.
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The Z Fold 7 comes with a huge and undeniably gorgeous 8-inch primary display in tow. | Image by PhoneArena
Whether or not you "buy" that new rumor calling for a somewhat bizarre rebranding of the device formerly known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Z Fold 8 Ultra, you might want to consider buying last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 right now.
This is technically not an Ultra phone, but it is without a doubt one of the best foldables in the world, and its value equation may well be unrivaled at a hefty $520 discount. That's right, you can currently save the rough equivalent of a new Galaxy A57 5G mid-ranger on an unlocked Z Fold 7 with 512GB internal storage space and no strings attached.
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We're talking about a model that normally costs a whopping $2,199.99, so this ultra-rare (although not completely unprecedented) price cut doesn't exactly make the ultra-high-end handset affordable by "conventional" Android standards.
But the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is very clearly not a conventional smartphone by any measure of the word, sporting two breathtaking screens with 8 and 6.5-inch sizes and 120Hz refresh rate support (each). Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is widely expected to bring a number of key upgrades to the table in less than two months, including an improved rear-facing camera system, larger battery, faster charging, and possibly, an even less noticeable display crease.
The Z Fold 7's secondary 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.5-inch panel is clearly no pushover either. | Image by PhoneArena
For the time being, however, I'm not convinced Samsung's next-gen book-style foldable flagship will justify its (rumored) new name... or potentially enhanced price point. After all, you're not really expecting a Z Fold 8 Ultra to cost the same as a "regular" Z Fold 7, are you?
In short, I don't think you should give up the (deeply discounted) bird in the hand just to risk being disappointed by the one in the bush, especially when you might not get very long to take advantage of this killer new Amazon deal. That $520 price cut, mind you, is only good for a 512GB storage variant in a Jet Black color, while the entry-level 256GB configuration is marked down by $462.75 in the same hue and a lot less in other paint jobs.
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