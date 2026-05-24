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Samsung reportedly renaming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold

Strap in for some confusion this July because Samsung is apparently renaming its highly anticipated new Galaxy foldables.

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Abdullah Asim
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in different colors
Don't expect the Fold 8 series to be as big of a jump forward as the Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy foldables are coming this July according to reports, and Samsung has more than one surprise in store apparently. Aside from the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold model, the company is apparently renaming the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and said new model, in addition to a surprise in the form of an innovative new camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra


The Galaxy Z Fold 8 that you have been expecting will apparently be renamed to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, according to a new report (translated source). Samsung will market it as its flagship foldable, if I had to guess, as it will feature the stronger hardware out of the two new models.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will feature a 5,000 mAh battery (hallelujah!) and the iconic triple camera setup. The wide-folding model, on the other hand, will reportedly launch with two cameras — it won’t have a telephoto lens — and a 4,800 mAh battery.

This doesn’t mean that the Fold 8 moniker is dead, however.

Galaxy Z Wide Fold no more


Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 render
Samsung has two horizontally-folding flagships coming out this year. | Image by Android Headlines


Two names have been thrown around for Samsung’s new wide-folding flagship phone: the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The second one does not roll off the tongue nicely at all, in my opinion, so I’m glad to see that it will apparently ship under a simpler name.

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Samsung’s experimental new foldable will take on the name of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It will also allegedly feature slightly less powerful hardware, so naming the traditional model an ‘Ultra’ phone makes a lot of sense.

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Both of the new Galaxy foldables will also feature an innovative new selfie camera on the external display. According to reports and renders, the front camera will be significantly smaller than the cameras on previous models. This new camera will also likely make its way to the Galaxy S27 series next year.

Apple is doing the same



The foldable iPhone slated for release later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be called the iPhone Ultra. Reports claim that Apple chose to go with the ‘Ultra’ title instead of something like the iPhone Fold.

Meanwhile, Samsung has allegedly decided to adopt the ‘Pro’ name for the Galaxy S27 lineup. There is a Galaxy S27 Pro in the works that will feature hardware found on the Galaxy S27 Ultra but in a smaller form factor and possibly without an S Pen.

Is this a standardization of phone names across two rivals’ hotly anticipated products or is there something more going on behind the scenes?

Why rename? Two reasons, perhaps


If I had to guess, I can come up with two reasons for Samsung’s decision to rename its Galaxy foldables. Provided, of course, that the report is accurate, which it very likely is given that it comes from quite a reliable source with ties to the supply chain.

I think that the only reason Samsung is even making the wide-folding phone is because of the design of the iPhone Ultra. If this is a form factor that takes off, then Samsung wants a piece of that pie. Renaming the wide-folding Galaxy phone as the Fold 8 might be a way to make that seem like the default option, a direct rival to the iPhone equivalent.

The other reason is much simpler and more plausible. As the new model isn’t as fancy as its more traditional counterpart, it makes a lot of sense to call it the standard model and the other the ‘Ultra’ variant.

Nevertheless, this is something that is definitely going to take some getting used to.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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