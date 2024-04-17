Galaxy AI: Everything you need to know about Samsung's new AI system

Galaxy S24

Live Translate









The Live Translate feature offers real-time audio and text translations during calls. Basically, the AI hears what the speaker is saying and after a short time, translates that into a language you can understand. Plus, since it operates on-device, your conversations remain completely private without needing an internet connection.



Samsung just Samsung just recently added 3 new languages and 3 new dialects to the 13 languages supported from the get-go. Samsung might introduce more with time, especially if Live Translate's popularity rises.



How to use Live Translate? Well, you will first need to enable the feature by:



Open Settings on your Galaxy phone . Navigate to Advanced features Choose Advanced intelligence Tap Phone (or access it from the Phone app's settings menu under Live Translate). Enable the toggle for Live Translate. Download any necessary language packs.

Then you need to initiate Live Translate during a call by:



Make or receive a call. Tap the Call Assist button (three dots) during the call. Select Live Translate. The language settings you configured earlier will be used automatically. You can adjust them if needed. Speak or listen during the call and Live Translate will translate in real time.

Interpreter







This feature enables real-time translations during face-to-face conversations, displayed in a split-screen format for easy understanding. Both sides receive a transcription of what the other person is saying in a language they can understand.



To use Interpreter you need to follow some simple steps:





Open the Quick setting panel. Select Interpreter. Tap the language by the bottom microphone icon to select the language you will use Tap the language by the top microphone icon to select the language the other speaker will use. Tap the Change view mode icon to flip the top half of the screen to face the other speaker. Tap the Microphone icon facing you and speak. Chat Assist







Chat Assist is a suite of features within Galaxy AI designed to enhance your text messaging experience. It utilizes a combination of on-device processing and cloud-based AI to offer three main functionalities:



Spelling and grammar check : This feature acts as a proofreader, identifying and suggesting corrections for any typos or grammatical errors in your message before you send it.

: This feature acts as a proofreader, identifying and suggesting corrections for any typos or grammatical errors in your message before you send it. Writing style suggestions : Feeling unsure about the right tone for your message? Chat Assist can analyze your draft and suggest alternative phrasings in different writing styles. For example, it can make your message more formal for a work colleague or add emojis for a casual conversation with friends.

: Feeling unsure about the right tone for your message? Chat Assist can analyze your draft and suggest alternative phrasings in different writing styles. For example, it can make your message more formal for a work colleague or add emojis for a casual conversation with friends. Real-time translation : This is perhaps the most impressive feature. Chat Assist allows you to translate messages in real time as you type or receive them.

Here's a quick breakdown of how to use Chat Assist:





Open the Messages app on your Galaxy phone . Compose a new message or open an existing conversation. As you type, Chat Assist will automatically check your spelling and grammar. It might underline any errors and suggest corrections. To utilize writing style suggestions, tap the lightbulb icon that appears next to the text box. Chat Assist will offer alternative phrasings with different tones.

For real-time translation, tap the three vertical dots menu and select Translate. Choose the language you want to translate to and from.

Note Assist







Note Asist helps streamline note-taking by creating summaries, providing templates, and even generating cover art within the Samsung Notes app. Here's how to access and use Note Assist:





Open the Samsung Notes app on your Galaxy device. Create a new note or open an existing one. Tap the Galaxy AI icon (three dots with stars) above the keyboard. You'll see various options, including Auto format, Summarize, Correct spelling, and Translate. Select the feature you want to use and follow the on-screen prompts.

Transcript Assist







This feature simplifies voice recordings by transcribing, summarizing, and translating them as needed. We've seen this feature on Google's Pixel phones before, but it is great to see it becoming more common. To use it, you first need to:



Record your audio : Open the Voice Recorder app on your Galaxy phone and start a recording of the speech you want to transcribe.

: Open the Voice Recorder app on your and start a recording of the speech you want to transcribe. Access Transcript Assist : Once you've finished recording, tap on the recording within the Voice Recorder app. There should be a "Transcribe" option available. Circle to Search







Last but definitely not least is the Circle to Search. This feature lets users search for anything on their screen with a simple circle, tap, highlight, or scribble on an image or word. It's worth mentioning that Circle to Search is not a Galaxy-exclusive feature.









Tap and hold the home button. Use your finger or an S-pen to circle or tap the object of interest. Once your finger or S-pen is removed from the phone's screen, the web search will begin.

Galaxy AI use for creativity







AI advancements in the creative world have been super impressive lately. From generating images to editing videos, these tools have become a big deal, even sparking some controversy along the way.





Samsung gets that a lot of this editing happens on smartphones and probably that's why it is using the Galaxy AI to make the whole creative process way better. Curious about the effectiveness of AI photo editing tools? Test your skills by guessing which photos have been edited and which ones haven't





Let's see some of the features that can help you kick your on-device creativity up a notch:



Edit Suggestion : Basically, AI will be able to scan your shot and suggest ways to improve it automatically.

: Basically, AI will be able to scan your shot and suggest ways to improve it automatically. Generative Edits : Expands images by filling in the background and borders when necessary.

: Expands images by filling in the background and borders when necessary. Instant Slow-mo : Adds extra frames to a video to create a high-quality slow-motion effect.

: Adds extra frames to a video to create a high-quality slow-motion effect. AI Zoom : If digital zoom is not enough, the AI Zoom will fill in the blanks between digital zoom distances. The AI algorithms improve the quality of digital zoom by reducing noise, enhancing details, and optimizing the overall image clarity when capturing distant subjects.

Samsung promises that any images made or edited by AI will come with a watermark and metadata showing where they came from.

Galaxy AI security concerns







With any new tech, like the Galaxy AI, people naturally have questions about security. They want to know how much data this system is gathering, what it's doing with that data, and whether they can opt out of data collection altogether.



The upside of having AI systems like Galaxy AI directly on your smartphone is that they're not always connected to the internet or any external sources. This means your data is more secure. Samsung says that these devices are equipped with end-to-end secure hardware and real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.



Plus, if you're not keen on all this AI stuff, you can simply toggle off these features in the Advanced Intelligence settings and stick to your plain old AI-less smartphone experience.

Are Galaxy AI features free?



Yep, for now, all Galaxy AI features come at no cost, as long as you've got a compatible device to use them. However, there's a little disclaimer on the Samsung Galaxy S24 page that mentions:









The Korean tech giant has not revealed specific details on pricing or which features might be affected. It might introduce a subscription fee or other payment model to access Galaxy AI features after December 2025.



So, while you might have to shell out for these new features down the road, for now, you can enjoy all the text recommendations and editing tips without spending a dime.

Which devices support Galaxy AI?







Well, Galaxy AI is not available on all Samsung devices yet. As of now, the AI-powered features are compatible with specific recent models, including:



After receiving the One UI 6.1 update in early May 2024, even more Galaxy devices will start to support it, including:



If you have a Samsung phone or tablet other than the ones listed above, you likely won't have access to Galaxy AI features. However, in the future, Samsung might expand compatibility to include more devices, so stay tuned for updates.

Here's a rundown of all the Galaxy AI features aimed at boosting your overall smartphone usage.