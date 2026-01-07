AT&T faces new concerns over $1 billion spectrum buy

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Do you think AT&T’s $1 billion spectrum deal will help or hurt competition? It will help networks and improve service for everyone! 35.56% It mostly helps AT&T while hurting smaller carriers. 45.78% It won’t make much difference. 18.67% Vote 225 Votes

AT&T's take

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

argues the deal helps competition by allowing it to improve mobile service and expand fixed wireless broadband, especially in areas where building fiber does not make financial sense. The company says it trailsandin key mid-band spectrum and needs more capacity to catch up.It seems that the divide among regulators and industry players is widening. One side says more spectrum helps networks; the other says it just makes the big carriers even bigger while leaving rural areas stuck with fewer options.