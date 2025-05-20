Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Slim body, slim battery

I've never liked a phone I would never buy so much.





The Galaxy S25 Edge goes against every common lesson the smartphone history has taught us so far — namely, that phones with small battery will inevitably disappoint users. Even if they are just as compact as those users dream of. Even if they are impossibly thin.





But, man, did the Galaxy S25 Edge make me realize how much I despise carrying the bulk of a heavy and thick flagship in my pocket! And oh how I wish the battery was just a little bit better!





Galaxy S25 Edge Design and Display You have to hold it to appreciate it







With a super thin titanium body, the Galaxy S25 Edge is thinner and lighter than you expect.





So much so that even the critics of the whole idea pick it up and you can see their visceral reaction to this new form factor.





But this is so hard to explain in numbers: yes, the S25 Edge is 5.8mm thick vs 7.3mm on the S25 Plus (20% thinner), which you can argue is already quite thin. And sure, the S25 Edge weighs 163 grams vs the 190 grams of the S25 Plus (15% lighter). But it feels like the difference is even bigger.









The S25 Edge comes in a selection of clean colors, but nothing too vivid or crazy. I don't mind this esthetic, but I know many people who wish for more vibrant colors on phones.









Out of the three color options (Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue and Titanium Silver), the blue one seems to stand out the most, but even that is a little bit too pale to differ much from the silver model.







The slim theme continues into the unboxing — no extra bulk here as you only have a charging cable in the box, but no charging brick.







With a 6.7-inch OLED screen boasting 1440p resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate, the Galaxy S25 Edge basically has all the markings of the With a 6.7-inch OLED screen boasting 1440p resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate, thebasically has all the markings of the Galaxy S25 Plus





Samsung, however, does NOT include the Gorilla Armor coating from the Ultra, which has been our favorite screen tech of the past two years. That's a pity considering the high price of the S25 Edge , but Samsung wants to save this for its pricier flagship only.





Display Measurements:







S25 Edge , which is on par with the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Ultra, and actually a bit higher than the We measured a maximum brightness of nearly 2,400 nits on the, which is on par with theand the Ultra, and actually a bit higher than the iPhone 16 Pro Max , so outdoor use is still very good on the Edge.





It can also drop to under 1 nit for comfortable bedtime use.





As for biometrics, we have the usual ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and 2D image-based face recognition. The fingerprint reader is among the better ones in the industry and we've had no issues with it on the S25 Edge .

Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Mostly great, but no telephoto camera on board





Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 140 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 146 Main (wide) BEST 87 79 Zoom BEST 29 22 Ultra-wide BEST 26 21 Selfie BEST 30 23 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 134 Main (wide) BEST 83 72 Zoom BEST 27 17 Ultra-wide BEST 24 20 Selfie BEST 28 24





The Galaxy S25 Edge camera does not serve any surprises.





The phone uses the same 200 MP main camera sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra (it's a slightly larger sensor than the one on the S25 Plus), while the ultra-wide camera is a 12 MP one (same as the one on the S25 Plus). So we have a combination of sensors from the Ultra and the Plus, with the notable omission of a telephoto camera.





Still, we found zoom quality to be quite good thanks to that main sensor and images have a decent amount of detail at 2X and 4X (you can go further, but details drops significantly).





For portrait mode, you only have a 1X and 2X mode, which is understandable, but if you like portrait photography we strongly suggest getting a phone that has a 3X option for that classic 85mm look.



Main Camera









Photos on the Galaxy S25 Edge have those typical Samsung colors that are a bit on the vibrant side, even if that's not too obvious in these rainy day photos.





Zoom Quality (digital zoom)









Since Samsung processing takes an extra beat, you can see zoomed-in photos transform from a blurry mess into their much more detailed form and you have to appreciate the software work behind that.





But those are no match for photos captured on a telephoto lens. At 2X and 4X the quality is decent, but I wouldn't go much further than that and at 10X you can see detail drop off dramatically.





Ultra-wide Camera









The ultra-wide camera is a bit less capable than the main one as details drop and some more issues with color and blowing up the highlights occasionally appear.





Front Camera







Selfies on the Galaxy S25 Edge look good, with no real difference compared to the S25 series.





Video Quality



With excellent stabilization and pleasing colors, videos from the S25 Edge - unsurprisingly - look very good. With excellent stabilization and pleasing colors, videos from the- unsurprisingly - look very good.





Don't expect too much out of the zoom quality, though, as quality is reasonably up to around 4X zoom. You have the option to go to 10X zoom, but you really shouldn't as detail is a blurry mess at that zoom level.





We also appreciate the ability to switch between the rear and front cameras while recording video, a trick that Samsung phones can do, but Pixels and iPhones cannot.\

Galaxy S25 Edge Performance & Benchmarks Snapdragon 8 Elite with little impact on performance





Under the hood of the S25 Edge , we find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, Android's leading chipset and that is good news.



S25 Edge compared to the S25 Plus.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 2823 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3132 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3137 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3331 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 9060 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 9935 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 9769 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 8106 View all



We see a 10% drop in performance on GeekBench compared to the S25 Plus. While it was expected that Samsung will disable one of the cores of this chipset, that does not seem to be the case and it seems that we have the standard 8-core version. However, the benchmark scores are still a bit lower on thecompared to the S25 Plus.We see a 10% drop in performance on GeekBench compared to the S25 Plus.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5407 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 6310 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6208 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4567 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 2628 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 2746 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 2981 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3009 View all



Interestingly, for graphics performance we see an even bigger gap of 16% at the onset of testing, but after 20 minutes of running the 3D Mark Stress test, we can see that the S25 Edge does not throttle too much. The performance gap with the S25 Plus is actually closing with time.





You have fast UFS 4.0 storage on the S25 Edge , as you'd expect, and 256 GB of it in the base model (with an option for 512 GB of storage).





Galaxy S25 Edge Software









And it has DeX, which in case you've been living under a rock, is the ability to connect your phone to a monitor, a mouse and a keyboard and basically use it as your main workstation. It's a welcome addition that you will probably rarely use, but when you do — you'll appreciate it's there.





One UI is one of the more refined Android skins out there and the latest overhaul has made it closer to iOS, and some people would argue that this is the best Android UI out there. I can certainly see its appeal too, but I really wish Samsung worked on improving the fluidity of the interface as there is still a bit of a micro-stutter when using the gesture navigation.





You also get Samsung's promise for seven years of OS upgrades and security patches. We don't doubt that, but we've seen the delayed roll-out of One UI 7 to older model and can't help but wonder if the S25 Edge won't meet the same fate with the next big One UI release.





Galaxy S25 Edge Battery It's both good and bad



Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

( 3900 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 22m Ranks #87 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 4m Browsing 16h 40m Average is 16h 23m Video 7h 44m Average is 10h 8m Gaming 9h 38m Average is 10h 10m Charging speed 25W Charger 59% 30 min 1h 6m Full charge Ranks #65 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The S25 Edge comes with a 3,900 mAh battery, less than even the small Thecomes with a 3,900 mAh battery, less than even the small Galaxy S25 model. And that sounds like a damning statement.





So how bad is it really?





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 6h 22min 16h 40min 7h 44min 9h 38min Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4900 mAh 7h 36min 19h 4min 8h 56min 13h 31min Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 1h 6min N/A 59% N/A Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4900 mAh 1h 11min Untested 58% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Our in-house battery tests show that the S25 Edge indeed lasts less than the small Galaxy S25 and a full hour of total screen time less than the similarly sized S25 Plus model.





That is both good and bad — having worse battery life than the compact Galaxy S25 is not great, but at least it's not MUCH worse than that.





Make your own conclusions based on the scores, but let me give you my take on this: the S25 Edge will last you a full day IF you don't use the camera too much (or game, but I doubt many gamers would be buying it in the first place). And it will last you a full day in the first year of owning it.





But then, you might want to go on a weekend trip. You might want to take some more photos. You might have to use mapping a bit more. And battery life quickly becomes an issue.





If you think that would be a problem and you don't like carrying a power bank around, this phone is probably not for you. And I'm afraid that the "you group" here is very, very large.





I am one of those people who are absolutely thrilled by the idea of an extremely thin phone. Yet even I was a bit worried when I saw the S25 Edge drop to 50% by 10am when I was taking photos of the sunrise. Do you really value the thinness that much? That is the real question here.







With 25 W charging, the S25 Edge is not breaking any record but it will top up fully in a bit more than an hour, and we're fine with that. Sure, 45W would have been nicer (the S25 Plus has it), but I don't think 25W is a show-stopper.





You also get the usual 15W wireless charging speeds, which are even slower. And nope, no magnets here (in case you were expecting some sort of a miracle).





Galaxy S25 Edge Audio Quality and Haptics



The audio quality out of the S25 Edge loudspeakers is surprisingly good, and we say surprisingly because we expected a drop in quality from the S25 Plus, but there is really none of that. The sound gets loud and while it's not industry-leading, you still get a good amount of bass and clear mids, so it gets our thumbs up.





Haptics are the same as on the rest of the S25 series, which is to say okay-ish, but not as tight and in tune with the interface as devices like the OnePlus 13





Should you buy it?







It's really easy to like the Galaxy S25 Edge and it's really hard to recommend it.





What it does is it kind of lives up to expectations for a good slim phone: it has a pretty sturdy body for what it is, it has the main camera of the S25 Ultra, and it has One UI which so many people love.





But it doesn't pull off a battery miracle, and as a buyer you should not just wave off this concern. But if you are fully aware of this shortcoming, I think the S25 Edge will make you happy with its feather-light weight that defies expectations and its super slim body. It's a looker and that counts for something in a monotone smartphone market.



