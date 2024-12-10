Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit – PhoneArena
If we look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra, rumors suggest it might upgrade to a 50 MP ultrawide and a telephoto lens with a variable aperture. If Samsung plans to position the Slim as a premium option – and that 200 MP camera points in that direction – we could see these upgrades making their way to the Slim as well.
Galaxy S25 Slim expected camera setup:
There are still plenty of unknowns, but one thing we can almost count on for future Galaxy devices is that Samsung will pack them with Galaxy AI features. As with previous flagship releases, Samsung tends to roll out a ton of software and image-processing upgrades that play a big role in enhancing overall image quality. So, it's safe to bet that the Galaxy S25 Slim will definitely get its fair share of these improvements.
For reference, the Galaxy S25 is expected to measure 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 mm, while the Galaxy S25 Plus is rumored to come in at 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35 mm. So, the Slim model should logically clock in under 7.25 mm. Samsung could even aim for something as slim as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which, as mentioned earlier, measures just 4.9 mm when unfolded. If that’s the goal, this phone could redefine “thin.” Still, we’ll need more leaks to confirm anything for sure.
As for the rest of its design, it’s likely the Slim will stick close to the Galaxy S25 lineup, potentially featuring rounded edges, a flat-screen, and a flat back. However, there’s no word yet on possible color options or what materials Samsung might choose for the body. Let’s wait and see how Samsung shapes this ultra-slim contender.
What we know so far
Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year. But it looks like the company might have more surprises in store.
There's growing speculation about a Galaxy S25 Slim in development, although it might not launch alongside the other S25 models and could come later. Still, it's looking pretty likely that Samsung is working on a sleek phone designed to compete with Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Slim – possibly dubbed the iPhone Air – which is expected to debut in the fall of 2025.
What's really exciting about the Galaxy S25 Slim is that it could feature the same camera system as the Ultra model. If this turns out to be true, it would definitely make the Slim a serious competitor in the camera game.
At the moment, details about the Galaxy S25 Slim are still pretty... well, slim, but some specs are starting to surface. The phone is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the rest of the S25 lineup. However, as is often the case with rumors, there's some conflicting information, with some suggesting it could also come with an Exynos chipset instead.
As for the display, the Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a generous 6.7-inch screen. However, there's one major detail missing from all the reports – just how thin this phone is going to be. Let's break down what we know so far, and be sure to check back for updates as we learn more about the Galaxy S25 Slim.
Galaxy S25 Slim release date
The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to arrive in 2025, either alongside the other S25 models on January 22 or sometime later in the year, likely around April or June.
Samsung is expected to hold another Galaxy Unpacked event early in 2025, likely on January 22, where the new Galaxy S25 lineup could be unveiled. One leak suggests that the S25 Slim could make its debut alongside the other S25 models – that is if Samsung is able to finalize it in time.
However, while it's possible that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the other models early in 2025, it's more likely that the company will roll it out later in the year. Some reports suggest a June 2025 release, while others point to an earlier April launch. There's also speculation that the Galaxy S25 Slim could be a sort of experiment for Samsung, with limited quantities initially produced to gauge market interest. If the phone sees strong demand, the company could include a Slim model as part of the Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026.
As you can see, it's tough to pinpoint an exact release date for the Galaxy S25 Slim right now. With no previous versions of this type of device, there's no past release pattern to go off of. For now, all we can say is that we expect it to arrive sometime next year. Global release is also expected.
Galaxy S25 Slim price
Price details for the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim are still up in the air. If Samsung decides to position it as a limited edition, it could come with a hefty price tag. However, there's also buzz that the Slim could be the new name for the FE models (translated source). If that's the case, we might see it priced in the mid-range, similar to the Galaxy S24 FE, which is currently priced around $650.
Like the release date, there's still a lot of uncertainty, so we'll be sure to update you as more info surfaces.
Galaxy S25 Slim camera
It's still way too early to get any solid details about the Galaxy S25 Slim. So far, the only camera-related leak hints that it might come with an "Ultra" camera setup. The rumor suggests the phone will feature a 200 MP main sensor, matching the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera specs.
Now, as for whether there's enough space for extra lenses on the Slim, that's still unclear. But, the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which measures just 4.9 mm when unfolded, rocks the same 200 MP main camera, so it is possible.
- 200 MP primary sensor
- 50 MP periscope telephoto sensor featuring 5x optical zoom
- 50 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor
Galaxy S25 Slim storage
We still don't have concrete details about the storage options for the Galaxy S25 Slim. However, looking at current industry trends and Samsung's recent devices, we can make an educated guess. It's likely that the phone will come in various configurations, possibly starting with 8 GB of RAM and going up to 12 GB. As for storage, expect options ranging from 256 GB, and maybe even up to 1 TB.
Galaxy S25 Slim expected storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1 TB
Galaxy S25 Slim design
One major detail still missing from leaks about the Galaxy S25 Slim is its actual thickness – how slim is “Slim,” anyway? Since it’s rumored to join the Galaxy S25 lineup, it would only make sense for it to be thinner than the rest of the series, right?
Galaxy S25 Slim display
The Galaxy S25 Slim's display is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch panel, making it larger than the standard Galaxy S25's expected 6.3-inch screen and matching the size of the Plus model. This could position the Slim as an appealing choice for those who want a bigger screen in a thinner design.
While specific details about the display's technology are still under wraps, there's a possibility it will support a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience while optimizing battery performance.
Galaxy S25 Slim features and software
The Galaxy S25 Slim will likely launch with Samsung’s One UI 7, built on the Android 15. This version of One UI is one of Samsung’s most transformative updates, featuring a redesigned lock screen, an updated recents/overview screen, a split Notification Panel and Quick Settings, a refreshed battery icon, and new AI-powered features. These changes aim to enhance both usability and aesthetic appeal.
Samsung is expected to support the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Slim model, for seven years. This includes major Android updates and security patches, ensuring the phone remains relevant and secure until 2032.
Galaxy S25 Slim hardware and specs
Details on the Galaxy S25 Slim's specs are still emerging, and one key area of uncertainty is the chipset. Early rumors suggest it could either feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Exynos 2400. It's widely expected that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will power the entire Galaxy S25 series. However, it's unclear if the reports about the Snapdragon 8 Elite are only referring to the models launching early in the year, leaving the Slim potentially with a different chipset.
One leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Slim could use the Exynos 2400 chipset, which powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in markets outside the US.
Should I wait for Galaxy S25 Slim?
- You should wait for Galaxy S25 Slim if you’re a fan of slim and lightweight phones. The Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to be the thinnest phone in Samsung’s flagship lineup, and if you prioritize a sleek design that easily slips into your pocket or bag, this phone could be a game-changer. Plus, there could be flagship-level cameras in this thin package. Also, if your current phone is at least 2–3 years old and lacks modern features like AI-driven photography, an ultra-high-resolution camera, or efficient performance, the Galaxy S25 Slim could be worth waiting for.
- You should not wait for Galaxy S25 Slim if you’re not too concerned about owning the latest slim phone or already have a device that delivers flagship-level performance; the Galaxy S25 Slim might not offer enough to justify waiting. Similarly, if price or availability becomes a limiting factor (as it could be a limited-edition release), sticking with other models from the S25 series might make more sense.