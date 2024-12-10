Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

Galaxy S24 FE . | Image credit – PhoneArena

The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to arrive in 2025, either alongside the other S25 models on January 22 or sometime later in the year, likely around April or June.

Galaxy S25 Slim camera

If we look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra , rumors suggest it might upgrade to a 50 MP ultrawide and a telephoto lens with a variable aperture. If Samsung plans to position the Slim as a premium option – and that 200 MP camera points in that direction – we could see these upgrades making their way to the Slim as well. Galaxy S25 Slim expected camera setup:

We still don't have concrete details about the storage options for the Galaxy S25 Slim. However, looking at current industry trends and Samsung's recent devices, we can make an educated guess. It's likely that the phone will come in various configurations, possibly starting with 8 GB of RAM and going up to 12 GB. As for storage, expect options ranging from 256 GB, and maybe even up to 1 TB.

Galaxy S25 Slim expected storage capacity:

Galaxy S25 Slim design





One major detail still missing from leaks about the Galaxy S25 Slim is its actual thickness – how slim is “Slim,” anyway? Since it’s rumored to join the Galaxy S25 lineup, it would only make sense for it to be thinner than the rest of the series, right?



For reference, the Galaxy S25 is expected to measure 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 mm, while the Galaxy S25 Plus is rumored to come in at 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35 mm. So, the Slim model should logically clock in under 7.25 mm. Samsung could even aim for something as slim as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which, as mentioned earlier, measures just 4.9 mm when unfolded. If that’s the goal, this phone could redefine “thin.” Still, we’ll need more leaks to confirm anything for sure.



As for the rest of its design, it’s likely the Slim will stick close to the Galaxy S25 lineup, potentially featuring rounded edges, a flat-screen, and a flat back. However, there’s no word yet on possible color options or what materials Samsung might choose for the body. Let’s wait and see how Samsung shapes this ultra-slim contender.





Galaxy S25 Slim display







