Galaxy S26 Edge: damned if it does, damned if it doesn't

The bijou phone is apparently not cancelled, the battle rages on.

1comment
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy phone digital render in white.
The reports of the Galaxy S26 Edge death, as Mark Twain would put it, are greatly exaggerated. You know, this year's ultra-thin Samsung flagship – the Galaxy S25 Edge – wasn't selling all that well, so several leaks claimed the experiment was over.

Then, we learned that the alleged Galaxy S26 Edge might be back on the table, but it's probably not coming very soon. Once it comes – if it materializes – the Galaxy S26 Edge will have a tough time surviving in this cruel, cold world of ours.

Let me explain.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's struggles



First, a step back.

I have to give Samsung credit – the S25 Edge was a remarkable piece of engineering. Just 163 grams and 5.8 mm thick, obviously slimmer than its Plus and Ultra siblings. It packs the hyper cool Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, has 12 GB of RAM, and even borrows the 200MP main camera from the Ultra. A flagship, just with a tiny battery and a thin chassis. But that's on paper.

And… it didn't sell. The culprit wasn't a lack of performance – it was probably perception, as my colleague Alex puts it. People saw a thinner, cheaper alternative in the iPhone Air, albeit with a single 48MP camera and a smaller battery (in terms of mAh numbers).

Apple marketed it as a sleek, desirable object. Sure, the iPhone Air isn't a smash hit, too – but some say it definitely won the "thin phone" game. Also, the new Air model is big in China at the moment. It sold out. But that could be due to stock inadequacies.

Design over specs: the way forward



If Samsung wants the S26 Edge to succeed, it has to embrace the principle of design first, specs second. Rumors point to a thinner profile, possibly around 5.5 mm, a 4,200 mAh battery, and an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera. Qi2 magnetic wireless charging at 25W is also on the table, which could give it a slight edge over the iPhone Air.

When you hold the S25 Edge, it feels incredible in the hand. Thin, light, and premium, it's a device that immediately communicates craftsmanship. The S26 Edge has the potential to refine that feeling even further. And if it wants to evade another fiasco, it should slim down.

It's more than that: it's about reputation



If the S26 Edge doesn't materialize, Samsung could take a serious reputation hit. Think about it: Apple already managed to capture attention with the iPhone Air, a technically inferior device in many ways, yet it stole the spotlight simply by being thinner, cheaper, and well-marketed.

If Samsung's ultra-thin flagship vanishes from the roadmap, it would look like they folded under pressure, letting Apple win a battle that should have been theirs to define. A flagship that's meant to show off innovation shouldn't be outmaneuvered by a “lite” version from a competitor.

But even if the S26 Edge does arrive, the challenges won't be over. The Air is (somewhat) established now, and Apple isn't likely to abandon the model anytime soon.

Rumors of an Air 2 suggest Apple is already preparing an improved follow-up, which could raise the bar for thin phones even higher. Samsung will have to convince buyers that its Edge isn't just a novelty, but a premium choice in its own right – while competing against a familiar, well-marketed rival that already has momentum.

The S26 Edge is on a mission with Tom Cruise: to balance and hit the sweet spot between elegance, usability, and performance, all while proving that ultra-thin doesn't mean underwhelming.

Otherwise, it risks being remembered not as a bold experiment, but as the flagship that Apple outshone with a "lesser" device.
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
