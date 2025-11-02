Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop

The iPhone Air hasn't sold all too well, and that has apparently sent other companies into a panic.

Apple iPhone
iPhone Air promotional slim form material side view
Samsung and Apple both duked it out this year with new, ultra slim models for their flagship smartphone lineups, and both emerged as the losers. The Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air have both sold so poorly that other manufacturers are now considering, or even already slamming the brakes on similar projects.

Chinese manufacturers were quick to follow


Shortly after the Galaxy S25 Edge came out, Chinese manufacturers began teasing similar phones for their own brands. For example, the Tecno Slim became the world’s slimmest phone with a curved display.

But, just as quick as they were to follow, they were just as keen to abandon the idea as well. Or, at least, one manufacturer was, according to new report (translated source). A Chinese phone company has suspended its slim phone — slated for release next year — after seeing the iPhone Air’s poor sales.

While some slim Chinese phones are promising much better battery life due to using silicon batteries, many such future cancellations are likely if things don’t improve for the iPhone Air.

Do you think ultra slim phones have a future?

Vote View Result


Samsung has apparently already jumped ship




There are a ton of conflicting reports on the matter, but most industry insiders are adamant that the Galaxy S26 Edge has already been cancelled. Apparently, the first-generation product not doing too hot in the sales department was enough for Samsung to call it quits.

If Samsung is out, many other phone manufacturers may follow. And, if Apple cancels the Air as well, then the future of ultra slim smartphones will be in jeopardy.

Will Apple give up on the Air?


I highly doubt that Apple is going to cancel the Air anytime soon. The company has put too much effort into trying to make it the default go-to iPhone to just give up on it less than a year in.

Furthermore, Apple kept the iPhone mini and the iPhone Plus around for multiple years before deciding that they weren’t worth it. The iPhone Air, even if it doesn’t overcome its hurdles with silicon batteries soon, will still likely stick around for at least a couple more generations.

However, just like with the Apple Vision Pro, it’s unfortunate how much the rest of the industry relies on Apple to make the first move. I say keep the slim phones coming, and keep making XR (Extended Reality) headsets, even if the Vision Pro keeps collecting dust on store shelves.
