There will be a next-gen iPhone Air, but it won’t fix its biggest flaw

Apple plans to continue making more iPhone Air models, but one major flaw may not be addressed.

Apple iPhone
An iPhone Air on a table, next to the box from its packaging.
Rumors about the future of the iPhone Air are all over the place, but the company may not cancel the super slim phone after all. A new report claims that Apple has plans for it for at least a couple of years more.

There may be iPhone Air 2 and iPhone Air 3 in the making


Apple may be planning two sequels to the iPhone Air, according to a leaked spec sheet analysis from J.P. Morgan. The company will launch an iPhone Air 2 in the fall of 2026, followed by what could be an iPhone Air 3 in the second half of 2027. That contradicts earlier rumors that claimed that Apple could cancel future iPhone Air models.

According to the information, both sequels to the iPhone Air will stick to just one camera on the back. That camera may continue using the same 48MP sensor until at least 2027. That’s also contrary to a rumor that claimed Apple would add a second camera on the back of the iPhone Air 2.

The future of slim phones is still uncertain



While a J.P. Morgan analysis is one of the most reliable sources of such information, the future of the iPhone Air doesn’t appear to be set in stone. We’ve heard various conflicting reports about the device’s sales, which are probably going to influence Apple’s decision about its long-term future. 

However, it’s highly unlikely for Apple to cancel the iPhone Air form factor after releasing only one device. Even the iPhone 12 Mini was followed by the iPhone 13 Mini, and the Plus idea survived for three years, until the iPhone 16 Plus.

Do you think Apple should continue making iPhone Air models?

On the other hand, Samsung may have hit such a wall with the Galaxy S25 Edge that it cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge altogether. Initially, the plan was to launch it with the Galaxy S26 series instead of a Galaxy S26 Plus model. Other devices, such as the newly announced Motorola Edge 70 Air and the China-only Huawei Mate 70 Air, are just entering the market, so it’s too early to see if their sales are any better.

Just make better phones


If Apple fixes the two major flaws of the iPhone Air, that device could be a hit. Adding a second camera and improving the battery life could be the things that make it a mainstream hit. Now, it’s more of a fancy gadget to show off to your friends than a top-notch smartphone you can trust.

