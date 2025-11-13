Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was

The iPhone Air has sold very poorly, and apparently most of you don't even care about wanting to try it out.

By
Apple iPhone
White iPhone Air next to its box
Apple’s newest member in its flagship family, the model to replace the iPhone Plus, is the iPhone Air. Unfortunately, the Air might be headed down the same path that the Plus and mini models traveled down before it, and it’s so much worse than you might have thought.

Most of you could not care less about the iPhone Air


In a recent poll, a staggering 67 percent of you said that you don’t have an iPhone Air, and you don’t care to try one either. By comparison, only 16 percent of voters said that they didn’t have an iPhone Air but wanted one.

Of course, as reported before, most people who have bought an iPhone Air and have kept it are users who love the new model, despite its shortcomings. 15 percent of voters have an iPhone Air and are very fond of it, and only around 2 percent of iPhone Air owners said that they didn’t like their phone.

Do you own an iPhone Air?

Vote View Result


Worrying numbers for Apple




These are, naturally, worrying numbers for Apple. The company might once again be manufacturing a model that has no market pull, just like the Plus and mini models. Apple is quite aware of this, and recent reports indicate that iPhone Air production is being slowed down as a result.

We might very well be looking at the iPhone Air getting cancelled a few years down the road, like what happened with the Plus and mini models before it. Samsung seems to be ahead of Apple in this regard, as multiple sources are “confirming” that the Galaxy S26 Edge has already been canned due to the same reason: underwhelming sales performance.

I think it has a strong chance


Despite the evidence to the contrary, I sincerely think that both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S26 Edge have a future, if Apple and Samsung adopt better battery technology.

If both manufacturers start using silicon carbon batteries like their Chinese rivals, then these super slim phones will be capable of the same battery life as these companies’ best flagships. And, said flagships will have even better battery life than they do today, if they use these newer batteries too.

Apple, unlike Samsung, still seems to be trying to make the iPhone Air better. I just really hope it’s through better batteries, rather than some gimmick that no one asked for.

