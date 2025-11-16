Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Waiting for iPhone Air 2 to solve the camera problem? You’re out of luck

If you were hoping for the iPhone Air 2 to solve the camera problem of its predecessor before you could justify getting one, you might have to keep waiting.

The iPhone Air hasn’t sold too well because many users consider it a poor option for the asking price. From the limited battery life, to the singular camera donning the rear, the iPhone Air is a hard sell for $999, and that will apparently not change with the iPhone Air 2.

iPhone Air 2 likely keeping its single camera


Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, says that it is very unlikely that the second generation of the iPhone Air will ship with more than one rear camera. Considering that a lot of Apple users have said that a single-camera phone for a thousand Dollars isn’t worth it, that spells doom for the iPhone Air 2.

Fortunately, the iPhone Air is adopting 2 nm chips, and Apple may start using silicon-carbon batteries soon as well, so at least the battery life problems will come to an end.

What's the bigger issue on the iPhone Air?

Vote View Result


But why will it stick to one camera?




Why must the iPhone Air 2 keep its single-camera design? According to Gurman, while an ultrawide camera on the back might be a welcome addition to the phone, it will make no business sense to add it.

The camera island on the iPhone Air is already crammed with components, and moving them around to add a camera that very few people use doesn’t seem like a smart idea. This is especially true considering, as Gurman points out, the fact that iPhone Air sales have been extremely underwhelming so far.

In fact, Apple might have been aware of the fact that the phone would flop, but made the iPhone Air for the foldable iPhone.

It’s the little things


Personally, I really like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge. Both Apple and Samsung need to start using silicon-carbon batteries to help their super slim phones reach their full potential. However, I also agree with a lot of people’s views on the iPhone Air: it makes too many compromises for the price.

Is it a fantastic piece of kit to hold in your hands? Absolutely. Does the lack of more than one camera, as well as the limited battery life, make it feel as if it’s not really a flagship phone? Yes, unfortunately it does.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

$202
$219 95
$18 off (8%)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the same processor as the newest Series 11 and, by extension, supports all the new features introduced with watchOS 26
Buy at BackMarket
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
COMMENTS (0)

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
