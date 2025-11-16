Waiting for iPhone Air 2 to solve the camera problem? You’re out of luck
If you were hoping for the iPhone Air 2 to solve the camera problem of its predecessor before you could justify getting one, you might have to keep waiting.
The iPhone Air hasn’t sold too well because many users consider it a poor option for the asking price. From the limited battery life, to the singular camera donning the rear, the iPhone Air is a hard sell for $999, and that will apparently not change with the iPhone Air 2.
Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, says that it is very unlikely that the second generation of the iPhone Air will ship with more than one rear camera. Considering that a lot of Apple users have said that a single-camera phone for a thousand Dollars isn’t worth it, that spells doom for the iPhone Air 2.
Why must the iPhone Air 2 keep its single-camera design? According to Gurman, while an ultrawide camera on the back might be a welcome addition to the phone, it will make no business sense to add it.
In fact, Apple might have been aware of the fact that the phone would flop, but made the iPhone Air for the foldable iPhone.
Personally, I really like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge. Both Apple and Samsung need to start using silicon-carbon batteries to help their super slim phones reach their full potential. However, I also agree with a lot of people’s views on the iPhone Air: it makes too many compromises for the price.
Is it a fantastic piece of kit to hold in your hands? Absolutely. Does the lack of more than one camera, as well as the limited battery life, make it feel as if it’s not really a flagship phone? Yes, unfortunately it does.
Fortunately, the iPhone Air is adopting 2 nm chips, and Apple may start using silicon-carbon batteries soon as well, so at least the battery life problems will come to an end.
The single rear camera on the iPhone Air. | Image credit — PhoneArena
