Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Trending:

Apple may have just come up with the solution to the iPhone Air 2’s battery life problem

The next-gen Air is reportedly skipping design changes to focus on a new chip, all in the name of fixing its biggest flaw.

By
6comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Gaming on the iPhone Air
The next-generation iPhone Air may not get a flashy redesign. Instead, its main focus will reportedly be a move to a new 2-nanometer chip to fix its predecessor's biggest flaw.

What's next for the iPhone Air


While the first iPhone Air impressed with its incredible thinness, it came with a significant compromise: battery life. A new report from analyst Mark Gurman suggests Apple is prioritizing a fix.

According to the report, the main focus of the second-generation iPhone Air will be a move to a 2-nanometer chip. This indicates the next update will be centered on internal refinement rather than major structural changes. The goal of this chip upgrade is reportedly singular: to help improve the Air's battery life, which Gurman calls the "biggest drawback of the first model."

Why a 2nm chip is a big deal


Moving to a 2nm process is a major leap in chip technology. For consumers, this doesn't just mean a faster phone. A smaller "node" allows Apple to pack transistors more densely. This can be used to boost performance, but more importantly for a device like the Air, it can drastically improve power efficiency.

In an ultra-thin chassis, there is a physical limit to how large the battery can be. The first iPhone Air seemingly pushed this limit too far, resulting in endurance that didn't meet the expectations set by other Pro models.

By focusing on a 2nm chip, Apple is tackling the problem at its source. A more efficient processor can perform the same tasks using less power, which directly translates to longer battery life from the same-sized (or similarly sized) battery. For a phone defined by its slimness, making the "brains" of the device sip power is the most logical way to improve its stamina.

do you think that moving to a 2nm chip is the right way for Apple to tackle the iPhone Air battery problem?

Vote View Result

The right call?


From my perspective, this is absolutely the right move for Apple to make. While the design of the first iPhone Air was a stunning engineering feat, its practicality was immediately called into question by its poor battery life. A phone that can't be reliably used for a full day is a non-starter for most people, regardless of how thin it is.

Focusing the second-generation model on fixing this fundamental flaw shows Apple is treating the Air as more than just a "technology exercise." It's an acknowledgment that for a device to be successful, the core experience has to be solid. Upgrading the chip for efficiency rather than adding flashy new design features is a mature and necessary step to make the iPhone Air a viable product for a wider audience, not just those willing to sacrifice everything for thinness.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

$202
$219 95
$18 off (8%)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the same processor as the newest Series 11 and, by extension, supports all the new features introduced with watchOS 26
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (6)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless