Apple may have just come up with the solution to the iPhone Air 2’s battery life problem





What's next for the iPhone Air



While the first iPhone Air impressed with its incredible thinness, it came with a significant compromise: battery life. A new report from



According to the report, the main focus of the second-generation iPhone Air will be a move to a 2-nanometer chip. This indicates the next update will be centered on internal refinement rather than major structural changes. The goal of this chip upgrade is reportedly singular: to help improve the Air's battery life, which Gurman calls the "biggest drawback of the first model." While the firstimpressed with its incredible thinness, it came with a significant compromise: battery life. A new report from analyst Mark Gurman suggests Apple is prioritizing a fix.According to the report, the main focus of the second-generationwill be a move to a 2-nanometer chip. This indicates the next update will be centered on internal refinement rather than major structural changes. The goal of this chip upgrade is reportedly singular: to help improve the Air's battery life, which Gurman calls the "biggest drawback of the first model."





Why a 2nm chip is a big deal



Moving to a 2nm process is a major leap in chip technology. For consumers, this doesn't just mean a faster phone. A smaller "node" allows Apple to pack transistors more densely. This can be used to boost performance, but more importantly for a device like the Air, it can drastically improve power efficiency.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy In an ultra-thin chassis, there is a physical limit to how large the battery can be. The first iPhone Air seemingly pushed this limit too far, resulting in endurance that didn't meet the expectations set by other Pro models.



By focusing on a 2nm chip, Apple is tackling the problem at its source. A more efficient processor can perform the same tasks using less power, which directly translates to longer battery life from the same-sized (or similarly sized) battery. For a phone defined by its slimness, making the "brains" of the device sip power is the most logical way to improve its stamina. Moving to a 2nm process is a major leap in chip technology. For consumers, this doesn't just mean a faster phone. A smaller "node" allows Apple to pack transistors more densely. This can be used to boost performance, but more importantly for a device like the Air, it can drastically improve power efficiency.In an ultra-thin chassis, there is a physical limit to how large the battery can be. The firstseemingly pushed this limit too far, resulting in endurance that didn't meet the expectations set by other Pro models.By focusing on a 2nm chip, Apple is tackling the problem at its source. A more efficient processor can perform the same tasks using less power, which directly translates to longer battery life from the same-sized (or similarly sized) battery. For a phone defined by its slimness, making the "brains" of the device sip power is the most logical way to improve its stamina.



do you think that moving to a 2nm chip is the right way for Apple to tackle the iPhone Air battery problem? Yes No Yes 41.82% No 58.18%





The right call?



From my perspective, this is absolutely the right move for Apple to make. While the design of the first iPhone Air was a stunning engineering feat, its practicality was immediately called into question by its poor battery life. A phone that can't be reliably used for a full day is a non-starter for most people, regardless of how thin it is.



Focusing the second-generation model on fixing this fundamental flaw shows Apple is treating the Air as more than just a "technology exercise." It's an acknowledgment that for a device to be successful, the core experience has to be solid. Upgrading the chip for efficiency rather than adding flashy new design features is a mature and necessary step to make the iPhone Air a viable product for a wider audience, not just those willing to sacrifice everything for thinness.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) $202 $219 95 $18 off (8%) The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the same processor as the newest Series 11 and, by extension, supports all the new features introduced with watchOS 26 Buy at BackMarket