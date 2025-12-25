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Hot leak says to expect the iPhone Air 2 a whole year sooner!

This contradicts an earlier rumor about a possible 2027 release.

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The next chapter in Apple's super-thin, super sleek iPhone Air saga – namely, the iPhone Air 2 – might arrive in 2026, not 2027.

The new leaks



Up until now, rumors had it that the iPhone Air 2 could be delayed to 2027 because heavy design revisions were expected to take place.

Also, as discussed before, Apple's decision to name its latest model the iPhone Air is a clear message that it will not follow the traditional yearly update cycle. The name deliberately omits a number to avoid expectations of an annual successor, similar to the iPhone SE's release pattern.

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Now, leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims that Apple plans to unveil the iPhone Air 2 at its usual fall event in early September. This directly challenges the aforementioned reports, which suggested that Apple had removed the next iPhone Air from its schedule without setting a new release date.

The tipster also reinforced earlier claims that the iPhone 17e is already in mass production and is likely to appear at Apple's spring event, typically held in March.

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The upcoming Air 2 is expected to pack a secondary dedicated camera, while getting a lower price, but I doubt the latter will take place.

What would you want in the iPhone Air 2?
A bigger battery.
30.7%
Another camera.
38.6%
A lower price.
12.28%
To be thinner.
4.39%
Something else.
14.04%
114 Votes

Ultra-thin phones are walking on thin ice



The Galaxy S25 Edge wasn't a massive success in terms of sheer sale numbers – quite the contrary, actually. Poor S25 Edge sales got Rumorsville to claim the Galaxy S26 Edge is cancelled and all.

The iPhone Air isn't a hit, too – but Apple apparently made it just as a "tech exercise" for the upcoming iPhone Fold.

Slim phones may look appealing, but they come with major compromises that make them impractical. Making phones thinner sacrifices space for crucial components like large camera sensors, periscope lenses, and bigger batteries.

Still, Apple seems committed to pushing the boundaries of slim design. For fans, the Air 2 may be a fascinating glimpse of Apple's design future, but for most users, practicality could remain the bigger priority.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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