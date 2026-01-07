YouTube's long unskippable ads are no longer an issue in this one country

Finally, some relief from long ads

Ads are one of the main sources of income for YouTube. The platform uses this revenue to cover its operating costs and pay creators. However, in 2019, YouTube introduced ads that were up to 15 seconds long. Then, in 2023, the Google-owned company made a major push by introducing 30-second ads that cannot be skipped.



Recommended For You Ads are one of the main sources of income for YouTube. The platform uses this revenue to cover its operating costs and pay creators. However, in 2019, YouTube introduced ads that were up to 15 seconds long. Then, in 2023, the Google-owned company made a major push by introducing 30-second ads that cannot be skipped.





Recommended For You While the video streaming platform itself didn't back off from its decision to show 30-second unskippable ads despite receiving a lot of criticism , Vietnam has passed a new rule that will require it to limit such ads to a maximum of 5 seconds in the country. According to the newly implemented law , called Decree 342/2025, starting February 15, the duration of non-skippable video and moving image ads on online platforms like YouTube cannot exceed 5 seconds.

The law will also make sure that users don't have to wait before closing static image ads displayed on websites. In addition to YouTube, the new regulations will apply to many other online platforms, such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and others that display ads.





What's the main reason you want to buy YouTube Premium? Enjoy an ad-free experience. 53.57% Use YouTube Music that comes with YouTube Premium. 10.71% Play videos in the background. 3.57% Download videos for offline viewing. 0% Watch videos in 1080p Premium quality. 32.14% Vote 28 Votes

More countries should follow this example



I believe most of you would agree with me that



I believe most of you would agree with me that ads on YouTube have really been getting out of hand in recent times. I understand that ads are what keep YouTube free, but showing unskippable ads lasting up to 30 seconds was quite an aggressive move by the video streaming company. That's why I think Vietnam has done a great job by restricting ad durations to just 5 seconds.





Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy More countries, like the United States, should follow this example and introduce a law that ensures that the user viewing experience is not disrupted by long, unskippable ads. That said, it's quite possible that YouTube will now start showing multiple five-second ads in Vietnam. Still, the implementation of the new law sends a clear message to YouTube that users access the platform for watching interesting videos, not for wasting time on lengthy advertisements.

Until a strong law like this is introduced in your country, you can rely on tools like YouTube Vanced on your smartphone. My sister uses the Brave browser on her desktop and her Pixel 10 Pro , whose built-in shield feature automatically blocks ads on platforms like YouTube. Above all, you can always purchase YouTube Premium to enjoy an ad-free viewing experience, along with many other perks such as background playback, offline downloads, and more.

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The Vietnamese government has passed a new law that limits the length of unskippable ads on digital platforms like YouTube.