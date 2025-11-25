iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

You just delivered a surprising verdict on slim phones — and the timing couldn’t be worse for Apple and Samsung

Apple and Samsung tried to make ultra slim phones happen. We asked you whether you thought such phones have a future.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
You just delivered a surprising verdict on slim phones — and the timing couldn’t be worse for Apple and Samsung
Apple and Samsung tried to make ultra slim phones happen, and now it seems that both companies have failed, more or less. Slim phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air appear not to have been that interesting to the masses, and sales apparently didn't go as both companies had hoped. 

We asked you what you thought about the entire slim-phone situation and whether slim phones have a future... and the results are, let's say, quite surprising. 

Votes split on whether ultra slim phones have a future 


Our poll gathered more than 700 of you, and curiously enough, the results are almost 50-50. However, one of the answers has slightly more votes than the others.

52.22% of you, at the time of writing, think that slim phones don't have a future. We have 47.78% of you considering that slim phones do. So, although the results are almost split half-and-half, the majority of you, the PhoneArena readers, seem to think that super slim phones are pretty much doomed. 

Do you think ultra slim phones have a future?

Vote View Result

And there could be quite a lot of reasons why one would think they have a future or that they don't.  

iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge



Slim phones look pretty good and innovative, but at the moment, the tech appears not to be entirely there. Phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air suffer from a very annoying disadvantage in comparison to other phones, and it is battery life.

Yes, silicon-carbon battery tech does exist out there, and Chinese phone makers are using it, equipping normal-thickness phones with huge batteries that we previously wouldn't have thought were possible. So, the tech to get more battery without growing in thickness does exist. Weirdly enough, neither Apple nor Samsung has decided it was worth it for their models. 

Meanwhile, it's also possible that some people find slim phones uncomfortable or potentially not that durable. We found in our iPhone Air review that holding it feels premium and unique, but its titanium frame can still dig into your hand if you squeeze it too hard. And that's not the most comfortable feeling out there. 

We also found that it can get a bit hot when running intensive tasks. 

There's also the curious question: if slim phones don't have a future, then what does? I pride myself on my good imagination, and I can pretty much come up with all sorts of things, including sci-fi-sounding ones, for the future of mobile technology. 

Recommended For You

Phones without buttons, rings as phones, earrings as phones, phones directly implanted in your brain – you name it, I've probably thought it. Obviously, those aren't happening in the foreseeable future. 

Do ultra slim phones have potential? 


If you ask me, I'll probably be voting with the people claiming that they have future, but I'd put an asterisk next to my answer. Not because the tech is here yet, but exactly because the tech isn't entirely here yet. I think that lightweight and elegant slim phones have quite a lot of potential, if only companies would adopt battery tech to ensure I won't have to plug it in every night. That's just not my thing. 

There's also a type of "slim" phone that I would actually favor: slim foldable phones. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, which is super thin unfolded, yet it's durable, you can multitask on it, and it's portable. That's more like the type of thing I can imagine as the foreseeable future of smartphones.

Of course, equipped with a big battery, using silicon-carbon tech, or other tech. Battery life's just way too important for me to disregard that aspect. I like to be out, I like to use my phone when out, and one thing I don't like at all is having to charge it too often. 

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless