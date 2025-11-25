You just delivered a surprising verdict on slim phones — and the timing couldn’t be worse for Apple and Samsung

Votes split on whether ultra slim phones have a future

52.22% of you, at the time of writing, think that slim phones don't have a future. We have 47.78% of you considering that slim phones do. So, although the results are almost split half-and-half, the majority of you, the PhoneArena readers, seem to think that super slim phones are pretty much doomed.





And there could be quite a lot of reasons why one would think they have a future or that they don't.

iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge









Galaxy S25 Edge

iPhone Air

Do ultra slim phones have potential?

