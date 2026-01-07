Asus’ new Chromebook turns from tablet to laptop in seconds
With a detachable keyboard, ChromeOS AI features, and 13-hour battery life, flexibility is the focus.
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Asus may be taking a break from smartphones this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s slowing down. Far from it. The company just introduced a new Chromebook, and it’s clearly aiming at people who want something light, flexible, and easy to carry everywhere.
The new Chromebook CM32 Detachable is designed to be an all-in-one companion for studying, working, and casual everyday use. Its main trick is flexibility. Thanks to its 2-in-1 design, it can instantly switch between a traditional laptop and a tablet, depending on what you need at the moment.
The detachable keyboard comes in White or Dark Grey and snaps on magnetically, making it easy to move between typing and touch-based use. There’s also an optional magnetic stand wrapped in a durable, stain-resistant leatherette finish.
The CM32 Detachable comes with up to 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, which should be enough for most Chromebook users. Port selection is understandably limited, but that’s expected with this form factor. You get:
Camera-wise, Asus included a 5 MP front camera for video calls and remote learning, along with a 5 MP world-facing camera for snapping photos or recording video when using it in tablet mode.
ChromeOS also brings automatic updates and built-in virus protection, keeping everything secure in the background. On top of that, the system is tied to a personal Google Account, which helps protect documents, emails, photos, and sensitive data at all times.
Specs alone don’t make this Chromebook stand out. I think what really defines it is the removable keyboard. In tablet mode, touch-optimized apps – like Instagram or drawing apps – feel natural to use, especially those designed for Android.
Asus hasn’t announced official pricing yet, but based on previous models, I’d expect it to land somewhere around the $300 range. If that turns out to be accurate, the Chromebook CM32 Detachable sounds like a solid everyday companion for students, casual users, and anyone who wants a lightweight device that can easily adapt to different tasks.
A Chromebook built to switch roles on the fly
The new Chromebook CM32 Detachable is designed to be an all-in-one companion for studying, working, and casual everyday use. Its main trick is flexibility. Thanks to its 2-in-1 design, it can instantly switch between a traditional laptop and a tablet, depending on what you need at the moment.
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Up front, you get a 12-inch touchscreen with a sharp 2.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Asus also protected the display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and added an anti-fingerprint coating. According to the company, this setup delivers up to four times better scratch resistance compared to standard aluminosilicate glass.
Under the hood, the Chromebook runs on an Arm-based processor and supports a magnetic stylus with wireless charging. You also get both front-facing and world-facing cameras, fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and battery life rated at up to 13 hours. Asus also highlights military-grade durability, which should give some peace of mind when tossing it into a backpack.
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You can change the way you use it in seconds. | Image credit – Asus
Powering the whole thing is the MediaTek Kompanio 540 chip. It’s not a performance monster, but it’s more than capable of handling everyday tasks like browsing, documents, video calls, and online classes without issues.
The CM32 Detachable comes with up to 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, which should be enough for most Chromebook users. Port selection is understandably limited, but that’s expected with this form factor. You get:
- A USB-C port
- A combo audio jack
- A pogo-pin connector for the detachable keyboard
These are the ports you get. | Image by Image credit – Asus
Camera-wise, Asus included a 5 MP front camera for video calls and remote learning, along with a 5 MP world-facing camera for snapping photos or recording video when using it in tablet mode.
Like modern Chromebooks, this one leans heavily on ChromeOS and Google’s AI tools. It includes a three-month Google AI Pro trial, bringing Gemini features and 2 TB of cloud storage at no cost. Users also get access to popular Google Play apps like Netflix, Zoom, Adobe Lightroom, and Microsoft 365.
ChromeOS also brings automatic updates and built-in virus protection, keeping everything secure in the background. On top of that, the system is tied to a personal Google Account, which helps protect documents, emails, photos, and sensitive data at all times.
Why the detachable design actually matters
Specs alone don’t make this Chromebook stand out. I think what really defines it is the removable keyboard. In tablet mode, touch-optimized apps – like Instagram or drawing apps – feel natural to use, especially those designed for Android.
Attach the keyboard, and it instantly turns into a more traditional laptop with access to a full desktop-class Chrome browser and extensions. And that makes it a better choice than a simple Android tablet.
Would you prefer a 2-in-1 Chromebook that switches between laptop and tablet?
Yes, I love flexible devices.
78.08%
Maybe, depends on the battery and performance.
12.69%
Not really, I stick to laptops.
4.23%
No, tablets are fine on their own.
5%
Price expectations
Asus hasn’t announced official pricing yet, but based on previous models, I’d expect it to land somewhere around the $300 range. If that turns out to be accurate, the Chromebook CM32 Detachable sounds like a solid everyday companion for students, casual users, and anyone who wants a lightweight device that can easily adapt to different tasks.
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