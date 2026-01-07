Asus’ new Chromebook turns from tablet to laptop in seconds

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You can change the way you use it in seconds. | Image credit – Asus





A USB-C port

A combo audio jack

A pogo-pin connector for the detachable keyboard





Why the detachable design actually matters

Would you prefer a 2-in-1 Chromebook that switches between laptop and tablet? Yes, I love flexible devices. 78.08% Maybe, depends on the battery and performance. 12.69% Not really, I stick to laptops. 4.23% No, tablets are fine on their own. 5% Vote 260 Votes

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