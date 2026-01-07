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Asus’ new Chromebook turns from tablet to laptop in seconds

With a detachable keyboard, ChromeOS AI features, and 13-hour battery life, flexibility is the focus.

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Asus Chromebook Detachable on a white background.
Asus may be taking a break from smartphones this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s slowing down. Far from it. The company just introduced a new Chromebook, and it’s clearly aiming at people who want something light, flexible, and easy to carry everywhere.

A Chromebook built to switch roles on the fly


The new Chromebook CM32 Detachable is designed to be an all-in-one companion for studying, working, and casual everyday use. Its main trick is flexibility. Thanks to its 2-in-1 design, it can instantly switch between a traditional laptop and a tablet, depending on what you need at the moment.

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Up front, you get a 12-inch touchscreen with a sharp 2.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Asus also protected the display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and added an anti-fingerprint coating. According to the company, this setup delivers up to four times better scratch resistance compared to standard aluminosilicate glass.

Under the hood, the Chromebook runs on an Arm-based processor and supports a magnetic stylus with wireless charging. You also get both front-facing and world-facing cameras, fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and battery life rated at up to 13 hours. Asus also highlights military-grade durability, which should give some peace of mind when tossing it into a backpack.

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The detachable keyboard comes in White or Dark Grey and snaps on magnetically, making it easy to move between typing and touch-based use. There’s also an optional magnetic stand wrapped in a durable, stain-resistant leatherette finish.

You can change the way you use it in seconds. | Image credit – Asus

Powering the whole thing is the MediaTek Kompanio 540 chip. It’s not a performance monster, but it’s more than capable of handling everyday tasks like browsing, documents, video calls, and online classes without issues.

The CM32 Detachable comes with up to 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, which should be enough for most Chromebook users. Port selection is understandably limited, but that’s expected with this form factor. You get:

  • A USB-C port
  • A combo audio jack
  • A pogo-pin connector for the detachable keyboard


Camera-wise, Asus included a 5 MP front camera for video calls and remote learning, along with a 5 MP world-facing camera for snapping photos or recording video when using it in tablet mode.

Like modern Chromebooks, this one leans heavily on ChromeOS and Google’s AI tools. It includes a three-month Google AI Pro trial, bringing Gemini features and 2 TB of cloud storage at no cost. Users also get access to popular Google Play apps like Netflix, Zoom, Adobe Lightroom, and Microsoft 365.

ChromeOS also brings automatic updates and built-in virus protection, keeping everything secure in the background. On top of that, the system is tied to a personal Google Account, which helps protect documents, emails, photos, and sensitive data at all times.

Why the detachable design actually matters


Specs alone don’t make this Chromebook stand out. I think what really defines it is the removable keyboard. In tablet mode, touch-optimized apps – like Instagram or drawing apps – feel natural to use, especially those designed for Android.

Attach the keyboard, and it instantly turns into a more traditional laptop with access to a full desktop-class Chrome browser and extensions. And that makes it a better choice than a simple Android tablet.

Would you prefer a 2-in-1 Chromebook that switches between laptop and tablet?
Yes, I love flexible devices.
78.08%
Maybe, depends on the battery and performance.
12.69%
Not really, I stick to laptops.
4.23%
No, tablets are fine on their own.
5%
260 Votes

Price expectations


Asus hasn’t announced official pricing yet, but based on previous models, I’d expect it to land somewhere around the $300 range. If that turns out to be accurate, the Chromebook CM32 Detachable sounds like a solid everyday companion for students, casual users, and anyone who wants a lightweight device that can easily adapt to different tasks.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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