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Lenovo just teased its vision for everyday AI glasses at CES 2026

Lightweight frames, built-in cameras, and an AI assistant quietly working in the background.

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A photo of a woman wearing Lenovo AI glasses.
It’s been a busy few days for Lenovo and Motorola, packed with hardware announcements. But alongside all the real products, Lenovo also slipped in something a bit more experimental – a new smart glasses concept.

Lenovo shows off its AI Glasses Concept at CES 2026


Lenovo just unveiled a new smart glasses concept at CES 2026, simply called the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept. The idea here is to rethink how users interact with the world around them while keeping work and notifications tightly connected.

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Design-wise, these look like regular glasses. They are not far off from Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, for example, which is probably intentional. Lenovo clearly doesn’t want these to scream tech gadget.



The frames are lightweight, coming in at around 45 grams, and there is a 2 MP camera placed just above the nose bridge. Lenovo says the glasses offer a 28-degree field of view, up to 1,500 nits of brightness, plus two microphones and two speakers. Music playback is also supported, so they are meant to double as audio glasses, too.

Battery life is rated at eight hours thanks to a 214mAh battery, which should be enough to get through a typical workday – at least on paper.

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Instead of doing all the processing themselves, the glasses wirelessly connect to a smartphone or another smart device, which handles most of the heavy lifting. They also run on Lenovo and Motorola’s new shared AI platform called Qira. One standout feature is Catch Me Up, which uses AI to summarize notifications from multiple devices into a single recap.

As with many CES concepts, there is no word on if or when these glasses will actually go on sale. Lenovo shows off plenty of interesting ideas every year, and not all of them make it to stores. That said, I think this one has a better chance than most, especially with smart glasses gaining more traction lately.

Smart glasses are slowly going mainstream


And Lenovo wouldn’t be alone here. Apple is also expected to enter the smart glasses space at some point. On the market right now, we already have options like the Xreal 1S, along with Meta’s Ray-Ban and Oakley AI glasses.

Actually, AR smart glasses have been creeping toward the mainstream, and a big reason is Meta’s partnerships with Ray-Ban and Oakley, which helped normalize the idea of wearing tech that looks like regular eyewear.

How do you feel about smart glasses in general right now?
I’m ready to try them.
66.67%
Curious, but not convinced yet.
33.33%
I’ll wait until Apple jumps in.
0%
Not interested at all.
0%
6 Votes

Lenovo and Motorola are clearly gearing up for more


Lenovo and Motorola, both under the same umbrella, are having a strong start to CES 2026. Alongside this smart glasses concept, Lenovo is also showing off other experimental devices, like a ThinkPad with a rollable display. And at the same time, we are getting actual, ready-to-ship products.

Motorola just revealed its first book-style foldable phone, the Razr Fold, which is set to launch later this year. It’s also returning to the true flagship space with the premium Signature model.

All of that makes this smart glasses concept feel less like a one-off idea and more like part of a bigger plan. Lenovo and Motorola are clearly lining things up, especially on the AI side, with Qira acting as a shared assistant across devices. If that strategy comes together, seeing these AI-powered smart glasses turn into a real product doesn’t feel that far-fetched.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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