Leaker who saw Galaxy S26 Ultra reveals change that brings it closer to iPhone 17 Pro Max design
One change has reportedly enhanced the Galaxy S26 Ultra's aesthetics.
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Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The Galaxy S26 Ultra promises a more refined aesthetic than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, says eminent tipster Ice Universe, who has viewed portions of the physical design. The leaker claims the updated camera rings will mirror those of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.
A more polished design
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera array looks more refined.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to feature an updated design with a pill-shaped camera bar for three of its four rear cameras. Ice Universe claims to have seen elements of the new design up close and says the vinyl record-esque camera rings that looked cheap have been replaced. The new metal rings resemble the iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera array, but they are notably narrower.
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The leaker says that the new camera ring design looks more premium, giving the Galaxy S26 Ultra a cleaner, more minimalistic appearance.
Impactful changes
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to have rounder corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The shift has forced the S Pen slot closer to the edge, resulting in a new asymmetrical stylus design.
The phone also allegedly abandons titanium. While it remains unclear if Samsung will return to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's aluminum frame, the move seems to follow Apple's pivot back to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
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Titanium is more expensive than aluminum, and there have also been concerns that the material makes devices more prone to overheating.
Aluminum is lighter than titanium, and the switch might be the reason why the Galaxy S26 Ultra will weigh 214 grams, a smidge lighter than the 218 gram Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Do you like the Galaxy S26 Ultra's rumored design?
Yeah, I am glad they didn't make too many changes.
26.21%
No, not enough changes.
49.69%
It's fine.
24.11%
A new identity
While the curvier corners and the camera island aren't minor changes, they don't do much to change the overall look of the phone. However, with more details surfacing, it's becoming clearer that Samsung has made a range of changes that will give the Galaxy S26 Ultra a distinct personality. This offers hope that the user experience will feel significantly different from that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, even if internal specs remain largely the same.
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