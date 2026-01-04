Leaker who saw Galaxy S26 Ultra reveals change that brings it closer to iPhone 17 Pro Max design

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Recommended For You

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Titanium is more expensive than aluminum, and there have also been concerns that the material makes devices more prone to overheating.Aluminum is lighter than titanium, and the switch might be the reason why thewill weigh 214 grams, a smidge lighter than the 218 gram