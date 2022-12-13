Apple AirPods Pro 3 release date, price, features, and news

Despite its large screen and huge battery, iPhone 14 Plus demand is weaker than expected

Samsung made the Galaxy Z Flip 4 special. Smartphones are in need of individuality and limited editions are the way to go.

Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Nice: iOS 16's slow adoption rate hits 69% in December

Foxconn investing in other countries helps Apple diversify iPhone production out of China

Apple, Ericsson kiss and make up while signing a new licensing deal

E ink tablets: Do devices like the Kindle Scribe stand a chance? Why theу will never replace your iPad

The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might be the priciest phone Apple has ever sold

Next week's update turns your iPhone into a karaoke machine and more

Apple doesn't need to convert the iPhone from the Lightning port to USB-C until iPhone 17

Woot has refurb Watch Series 7 on sale to help you have a head start on 2023 resolutions

Amazon discounts all MagSafe Chargers: get yours while they are cheaper!