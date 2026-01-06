Motorola's 2026 product lineup proves that old habits die hard and this brand refuses to learn





If you're If you're Motorola , you apparently try essentially the same thing over and over and hope you eventually return to the glory days of the original "dumb" Razr... somehow. That doesn't seem wise (to put it elegantly), but unfortunately, here we are again, looking at a far too expansive portfolio of presumably far too similar and unremarkable Moto products prepped for a release by the end of the year.

Who needs a Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Plus?





It's probably not fair to single out just one of the many upcoming Motorola devices that don't make sense from either a creative or marketing standpoint, but this might be one of the brand's most ridiculous handsets in a long time.



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There are a number of reasons why I say that, starting of course with the unnecessarily convoluted name. One of the problems with the Edge 70 Fusion+ label is that it suggests a non-Plus Edge 70 Fusion also exists, which is almost too exhausting to even think about. And mind you, I'm barely getting started with this absurd 2026 product lineup.



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exists? After all, its design and specs are nearly identical to those of the "regular" Edge 60 Edge 60 Stylus, , Edge 60s, and even an Edge 60 Neo released just a few months ago... for some reason. By the way, does anyone have any idea why the Edge 60 Fusion exists? After all, its design and specs are nearly identical to those of the "regular"... and then you've also got the Edge 60 Pro , Edge 60s, and even anNeo released just a few months ago... for some reason.





and in North America? Now, I realize that some of those phones are only available in one or two markets around the world, but I still don't understand why Motorola can't come out with a coherent, compact, and... sensible global product roster. Instead of multiple Fusion remixes, wouldn't it make more sense to simply follow up the objectively impressive Edge 70 with just a Pro and an Ultra variant on the old continent, in Asia,in North America?





What do you think about Motorola's product release strategy? It's great - the more devices, the merrier 32.33% It's not that bad, but it could be better 29.81% It's pretty bad and it needs a lot of work 18.75% It's terrible and it has to be overhauled ASAP 19.11% Vote 832 Votes





I'm not saying there's anything wrong with diversity and choice, but brand dilution and consumer confusion are serious illnesses that I'd hate to see drag Motorola down to that graveyard Asus and LG are currently occupying together with Nokia or BlackBerry.

The Moto G family is in an even worse state





Before you rush to argue with me on that, let me ask you this - how many Moto G-series handsets have been released in 2025? If your guess is three, five, or even seven, you're way off, as I personally counted 18 (!!!) different models made available in different regions between January and December of last year, and I can't guarantee I didn't miss another two or three.





I think we can all agree that's at least a little excessive, and while some of you may disagree with me on this, I feel that that kind of "strategy" is causing the Moto G portfolio much more harm than good.





The underwhelming and far too repetitive Moto G Power (2026) very strongly suggests that Motorola is not focused enough on making the devices that count the most as good as they can be, and I blame products like the Moto G17 and Moto G77 for that.





Those are only two of the many new members Motorola is likely to add to the Moto G family in 2026, and if history is any indication, the G77 will probably eclipse the Moto G Power (2026) and Moto G Stylus (2026) in key departments like raw power, camera capabilities, and battery life without getting an official release in key markets like the US.





Just like in the case of the Motorola Edge roster, a more compact Moto G lineup with less confusing branding for the entire world would clearly make a lot more sense than this chaotic plan, but alas, that remains a pipe dream for sincere Motorola admirers like yours truly.

The Signature and Razr Fold could be a (small) step in the right direction





Just to insert a little positivity into what could be viewed as an overly negative editorial, I'll admit I like Motorola's approach to the branding of its next flagship . "Signature" definitely has a much nicer ring to it than Edge 70 Ultra , but where exactly will the company go from there?









Will we get a Motorola Signature (2027) next? How about a Signature Fusion Plus? The same goes for the first-gen Razr Fold , which will diversify Motorola's assets in an actually meaningful and important way... before it inevitably leads to even more brand dilution. That's starting to look like an inescapable curse for an otherwise very creative and imaginative company that I feel deserves a lot more attention (and sales) on the world stage.

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