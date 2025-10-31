Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to flex 30x zoom, 6,000+ mAh battery and a 7-inch screen

The fourth horseman of the ultraslim gang is almost here.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Huawei Camera Galaxy S Series iPhone
A man holding two slim phones.
When the Huawei Mate 80 series drops in November, it's expected that a device called Huawei Mate 70 Air will join it.

We've already shown you what it allegedly looks like, and the leaked image does resemble a thin chassis indeed. However, there's a massive circular camera island on its rear.

So, a slim phone with a telephoto?




So far, nothing is confirmed by Huawei about the possibility of a dedicated telephoto on this handset, but given the sheer size of that camera island, this could very well be the case.

The iPhone Air has a single camera on its back, while the Galaxy S25 Edge doubles that with a dedicated ultra-wide snapper. So, the Huawei Mate 70 Air could be the first ultraslim phone with a dedicated telephoto camera – but we'll learn all about it soon. November is almost here.

There are claims that the Mate 70 Air could offer 30x hybrid zoom. Hybrid zoom uses software to blend data from multiple lenses, combining optical and digital zoom to deliver clearer long-distance shots with higher magnification and less image quality loss. That's another hint the phone might have a standalone telephoto on its back.

For reference, the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air rely on digital zoom. Apple presented the Air model and its single 48MP Fusion camera as equal to four cameras, but in practice, things are very different:

The lack of a dedicated telephoto camera becomes much more apparent at 5X and 10X zoom levels. The photos lack detail and become a blurry mess at 10X, as digital zoom can only do so much.
– PhoneArena review of the iPhone Air


Now, the Mate 70 Air could indeed deliver 30x zoom, but what would those shots look like? The Pixel 10 Pro's 100x Pro Res feature – as cool as it is – sometimes struggles

But how thin is that thing going to be?


Apparently, not extremely thin. Again, nothing is confirmed, but reports claim a thickness of over 6 mm, but under 7 mm. For reference, both the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air are under 6 mm. The third current-day super-thin phone, the Motorola Edge 70, is in the middle with 6 mm thickness.

Previous reports say the Mate 70 Air could come with a massive 7-inch display, which is in petite tablet territory.

Recommended Stories

What's more, the phone could be equipped with a battery that exceeds 6,000 mAh of capacity. Battery life is among the things wasp-waisted devices struggle with the most, but if the display is indeed a 7-inch one and if Huawei goes for a silicon-carbon cell, this could very well be the case.

All in all, the Mate 70 Air looks like an interesting device. It's sad we won't get it in the West, but the US still hasn't forgiven Huawei.

Are you excited about slim phones with dedicated telephoto cameras?

Vote View Result
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless