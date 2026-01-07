Lenovo brings Snapdragon power to its Yoga lineup, and this one's built to travel
Lenovo is betting on Snapdragon chips to deliver long battery life and true portability for Windows laptops.
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CES is in full swing, and Lenovo is now announcing an upgrade to its Yoga PC series with the new Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors for Windows PCs.
The Yoga Slim 7x is one of the devices that Lenovo unveiled during CES this year. This is one of the few devices trying out Qualcomm's newest SoCs for laptops. The 2026 version of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x comes with either the Snapdragon X2 Elite or the X2 Plus, with a few variations.
The company said that the device is going to be available for purchase in the second half of this year. Its pricing starts at $949.99, which is probably for the Snapdragon X2 Plus model in Cosmic Blue. Reasonably, the Snapdragon X2 Elite variant is going to be more expensive.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 series is part of the company's big push into Windows laptops, especially thin-and-light models that want long battery life and strong AI performance without the heat and bulk of traditional x86 chips.
The new Snapdragon X2 Plus sits below the more powerful X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme but still delivers strong efficiency, integrated graphics, and hardware-accelerated AI features.
That effort is part of a broader trend where ARM-based chips are becoming serious alternatives to traditional Intel and AMD silicon in light laptops.
Speaking of the MacBook Air, Apple's M-series chips, especially the latest M4 and upcoming M5, still set the benchmark for battery life, performance, and software support in lightweight laptops. Apple’s tight hardware-software integration gives its MacBook Air models excellent real-world performance.
Besides Qualcomm and Apple, other lightweight models are also gaining traction: Intel Core Ultra chips are showing up in thin Windows laptops with strong battery life and good performance.
This is the kind of laptop trend I'm really happy to see. A thin, light machine with long battery life is exactly what I want from a modern PC. I like being able to throw a laptop in my bag, work from anywhere, and not worry about chargers or extra weight. Devices like the Yoga Slim 7x show that Windows laptops are finally taking portability seriously.
Lenovo upgrades its Yoga PC series during CES 2026
The Yoga Slim 7x is one of the devices that Lenovo unveiled during CES this year. This is one of the few devices trying out Qualcomm's newest SoCs for laptops. The 2026 version of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x comes with either the Snapdragon X2 Elite or the X2 Plus, with a few variations.
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This is a lightweight laptop, weighing just 1.7 kg and taking up just 13.9 mm of space when closed. Users can enjoy up to 29 hours of battery life on the laptop with a single charge (of course, this would vary depending on what it is that you're doing on the machine).
The laptop sports a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display, and its maximum brightness is 1,100 nits. Lenovo highlighted that the display is quite good at recreating deep blacks even in sunlight. Of course, this is a must if you're a creative person who wants to use your laptop on the go, and not just in an office or under fluorescent lights. The display is a 14-inch one, which is also ideal for portability and working on the go.
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Image Credit - Lenovo
The company said that the device is going to be available for purchase in the second half of this year. Its pricing starts at $949.99, which is probably for the Snapdragon X2 Plus model in Cosmic Blue. Reasonably, the Snapdragon X2 Elite variant is going to be more expensive.
The company has also announced the Yoga Slim 7a, which is another slim and lightweight laptop, but powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processor.
Would you buy a thin Windows laptop powered by Snapdragon?
Yes
33.33%
Maybe, depending on reviews
41.67%
No, I prefer Intel or AMD
16.67%
I’d rather get a MacBook Air
8.33%
Lightweight laptops with mobile processors
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 series is part of the company's big push into Windows laptops, especially thin-and-light models that want long battery life and strong AI performance without the heat and bulk of traditional x86 chips.
The new Snapdragon X2 Plus sits below the more powerful X2 Elite and X2 Elite Extreme but still delivers strong efficiency, integrated graphics, and hardware-accelerated AI features.
At CES 2026, we’ve already seen other Snapdragon X2-powered machines from ASUS and HP, showing that OEMs are treating Qualcomm's new chips as a way to build machines with long battery life and sleek, thin designs that can compete with the likes of the MacBook Air.
Speaking of the MacBook Air, Apple's M-series chips, especially the latest M4 and upcoming M5, still set the benchmark for battery life, performance, and software support in lightweight laptops. Apple’s tight hardware-software integration gives its MacBook Air models excellent real-world performance.
Besides Qualcomm and Apple, other lightweight models are also gaining traction: Intel Core Ultra chips are showing up in thin Windows laptops with strong battery life and good performance.
Manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo are pushing various “Air-style” designs across all these platforms, so we all have plenty of competitive options for sleek, portable laptops in 2026.
Thin, light, and powerful? That's exactly my kind of laptop
This is the kind of laptop trend I'm really happy to see. A thin, light machine with long battery life is exactly what I want from a modern PC. I like being able to throw a laptop in my bag, work from anywhere, and not worry about chargers or extra weight. Devices like the Yoga Slim 7x show that Windows laptops are finally taking portability seriously.
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