Lenovo brings Snapdragon power to its Yoga lineup, and this one's built to travel

Lenovo upgrades its Yoga PC series during CES 2026

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weighing just 1.7 kg

The laptop sports a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display, and its maximum brightness is 1,100 nits. Lenovo highlighted that the display is quite good at recreating deep blacks even in sunlight. Of course, this is a must if you're a creative person who wants to use your laptop on the go, and not just in an office or under fluorescent lights. The display is a 14-inch one, which is also ideal for portability and working on the go.



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The company has also announced the Yoga Slim 7a, which is another slim and lightweight laptop, but powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processor.





Would you buy a thin Windows laptop powered by Snapdragon? Yes 33.33% Maybe, depending on reviews 41.67% No, I prefer Intel or AMD 16.67% I’d rather get a MacBook Air 8.33% Vote 12 Votes

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