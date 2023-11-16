Black Friday phone deals 2023: smashing offers on Google Pixel, Motorola, and more are here

Black Friday is ramping up and phone deals are dropping left and right. If you are in the market for a new handset — it's a good time to start sifting through deals. Best case — you will find exactly what you are looking for right now. Worst case — you will get a good idea of where prices are going and which phones are getting the most love.



Major retailers already have a big part of their inventory discounted. For instance, Best Buy is currently full of awesome Major retailers already have a big part of their inventory discounted. For instance, Best Buy is currently full of awesome Black Friday Best Buy deals since the retailer launched its Black Friday offers weeks ahead of the shopping bonanza.





Amazon is, of course, also at the forefront, with deals already live and — we expect — more to come. Naturally, we will be following and updating the best Black Friday smartphone deals here, so if you want to be in the loop — bookmark and come back often! Amazon is, of course, also at the forefront, with deals already live and — we expect — more to come. Naturally, we will be following and updating the best Black Friday smartphone deals here, so if you want to be in the loop — bookmark and come back often!





iPhone deals are, as usual, very hard to come by. But the good news is that the hot Samsung Galaxies and Google Pixels are already seeing price drops. But the excellent OnePlus phones are also worth a good look, especially at a lower price!





The Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save $206 at Amazon now With its 200MP camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best camera phones. It's not just that, though. The smartphone has a beautiful display, and a blazing-fast processor, and it even comes with the S Pen for extra convenience. Get it now on Amazon and save more than two hundred bucks. $206 off (15%) $1174 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23+ 256GB: Save $100 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday Amazon's early Black Friday generous offer lets you save $100 on the Galaxy S23+ with 256GB of storage. Being part of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S23 lineup, the Galaxy S23+ delivers exceptional performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside. This is the perfect phone if you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy S23 Ultra but also want a slightly bigger phone than the regular Galaxy S23. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22+, 128GB: SAVE $160 on Amazon right now! The Galaxy S22+ is also discounted heavily right now. This smartphone comes with 128GB of storage, an incredible camera, a vivid and immersive display, and a powerful processor. Don't miss out on this early Black Friday deal and get it at $160 off. $160 off (16%) $839 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: SAVE $300 OFF on Amazon! Get Samsung's latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, through this sweet deal and save $300 in the process. The phone is powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and has insane performance. Furthermore, it's perfect for multitasking and can even replace your tablet. $300 off (16%) $1619 99 $1919 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 4: save $200 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday Grab the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Amazon and save $200 in the process. Since it's a clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can fold, making it easy to carry around. On top of that, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. Thanks to these specs, the Z Flip 4 can run heavy apps, and it's good for multitasking. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon (Straight Talk) Galaxy A54: now just $279 This early access Black Friday deal on Walmart lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for just $279, saving you $171! The smartphone is locked to Straight Talk. At that price, it's a steal, so don't miss out. $139 $279 Expired





Black Friday Motorola phone deals





If you're looking for a Motorola handset, know that Black Friday is arguably the best time to get one on the cheap. Already, we're seeing plenty of hot and popular Motorola smartphones boasting incredible markdowns.





Discounts on both foldable and non-foldable flagships hover around the $200 mark. For instance, the Discounts on both foldable and non-foldable flagships hover around the $200 mark. For instance, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now $200 off on Amazon, while the Razr+ (2023) can be yours with an even bigger discount of 30%.









Motorola Razr+ (2023): now $300 off on Amazon With its iconic flip design, the Motorola Razr+ is made to catch the eye. Get it now at $300 off and experience a fully interactive 3.6-inch external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9-inch pOLED screen. No less impressive under the hood, the smartphone delivers powerful performance with its Snapdragon 8+ SoC. $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr (2023): save $200 on Motorola.com The Motorola Razr (2023) is a fantastic choice for those seeking a foldable phone by Motorola. It has a 6.9inch AMOLED display with blazing-fast refresh rate of 144Hz, complemented by a 1.5-inch external OLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Snapdragon SoC, giving you fast performance. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ 2023: Save $200! Get the new Motorola Edge+ 2023 from Amazon for $100 off its price through this nice early Black Friday deal. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, and it's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, giving it a lot of firepower and amazing performance. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone: Now $250 off at Motorola.com The business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone is currently heavily discounted at Motorola.com. The official store is letting you save an epic $250 on this handset ahead of Black Friday. The phone is a stylish-looking and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, giving it an incredible performance. $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2022): Save $183 on Amazon! This 6.7-inch Moto phone with pretty decent hardware specs is currently available at a serious 28% discount over at Amazon. Normally, one of Motorola's former flagships goes for $647, but currently is well beneath $500, which makes for a very decent value! Save $183 right now! $183 off (28%) $464 $647 Buy at Amazon Save $150 on the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 Get the all-new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save $150 in the process. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. All this gives it a decent performance. Furthermore, as its name suggests, it comes with its own stylus straight out of the box. $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Power 5G (2023): a whopping $128 off on Motorola.com If you're looking for long battery life, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) might turn out to be the ideal choice for you. The phone can now be yours for $128 off its price at Motorola, and its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM delivers a pretty decent performance. $120 off (40%) $179 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): now $88 off at Motorola.com The Moto G 5G (2023) is currently discounted by $88 at Motorola.com, and it's a real bargain for someone in the market for a new budget smartphone. While it's definitely not a mobile powerhouse, the Snapdragon 480+ chipset inside delivers decent performance for day-to-day tasks. In addition to that, the phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and it even sports a dedicated slot for a memory card on board. $88 off (35%) $161 99 $249 99 Buy at Motorola





Black Friday OnePlus phone deals





OnePlus phones also receive nice discounts during Black Friday. Even better, there are currently a few awesome early Black Friday deals on top-tier OnePlus phones, letting you snag a new high-end handset with a sweet, sweet discount weeks before the event itself.





For example, the OnePlus 10T is available with a nice $200 discount on Amazon. To top it off, the merchant launched an incredible deal on the OnePlus 11 , selling the 256GB model at $170 off. Check out this and other cool OnePlus offers ahead of Black Friday.





OnePlus 11: save $170 now Get the epic OnePlus 11 and save $170 in the process through this early Black Friday deal on Amazon. The smartphone packs a punch with its 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and blazing-fast charging speeds. Get it now and save. $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 128GB: Save $200 ahead of Black Friday The top-tier OnePlus 10T is currently $200 off its price on Amazon. Get one through this sweet early Black Friday deal. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the phone has amazing performance and can run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact without issues. In addition to that, it takes good-looking photos with its 48 MP main camera. $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N30 5G: save $70 ahead of Black Friday The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a decidedly good choice for OnePlus fans on a budget. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen and a big 5000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Get it now and save. $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Pixel phone deals





Google's phones are also on the expensive side, so you probably want to wait till Black Friday to snatch one with a discount through one of the awesome Black Friday Pixel deals . On the bright side, epic deals on the hottest new Pixel phones are now out. At Amazon, for example, you can snatch the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off or treat yourself to the Pixel 8 at a $150 cheaper price.





Are you after massive storage space? In that case, you may be intrigued to upgrade to the Are you after massive storage space? In that case, you may be intrigued to upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro . The 512GB model sells at 23% off on Amazon. Should you be on a tight budget, you might prefer the Pixel 7a . This device is currently 25% off on Amazon, and the Pixel 6 comes with a sweet $259 discount at the same merchant.





Google Pixel 8 Pro: save 20% on Amazon now! The Pixel 8 Pro, one of the best camera phones on the market, is now discounted by an epic 20% just in time for this year's Black Friday. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage space and G3 SoC on board. $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8: 21% off ahead of Black Friday on Amazon The non-pro model is also heavily discounted on Amazon this Black Friday. So, if you don't intend to splurge on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, know that the Pixel 8 is a suitable alternative. The device has Google's G3 SoC. $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Save $439! The Pixel 7 Pro with a massive 512GB of internal storage is also on sale right now. Presently, Amazon allows you to save $250 on this incredible smartphone. Don't miss out on this early Black Friday deal. $250 off (23%) $849 $1099 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a: now 25% off on Amazon If you're on a tight budget, know that the Pixel 7a will make a perfect addition to your tech collection. This affordable smartphone is highly capable, boasts a decidedly impressive camera for its price range, and more. Don't miss out. $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 128GB: Save $249! The Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage space is currently $259 off its price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The phone may be old, but it still has a lot to offer, and it's a real bargain at this price. $249 off (42%) $349 99 $599 Buy at Amazon





When do Black Friday phones deals start?





Black Friday phone deals should start on November 24, 2023 - the day after Thanksgiving. But usually, retailers launch awesome Black Friday phone deals days and even weeks prior to the start of the event. Similarly, we'll have remaining discounts offered well into the following weekend and week, past the day of the event, so even if you're late, you'll likely be able to catch a good phone deal.



That said, the top deals with the biggest price cuts will launch on the day of the Black Friday event – November 24. So, be sure to bookmark this page, since we will list all the best Black Friday deals right here.



Which retailers offer the best Black Friday phone deals?

The retailers that usually offer the best Black Friday phone deals are Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, with the best of the best offers being available at Amazon. That said, you'll probably be able to find a few nice deals at smaller retailers like Target as well.

Are phone deals only available in-store, or can I find them online as well?

You sure can find incredible Black Friday phone deals online as well. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart usually offer incredible deals on their websites. Not only that, but many manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus also have amazing deals on their sites. So, you can score incredible savings on an amazing phone even by getting it online.

Is it better to buy an unlocked phone or to go through a carrier on Black Friday?





Getting an unlocked phone is surely the better choice. First, you can snatch an unlocked phone at a fraction of its usual price on Black Friday. Second, since your handset won't be locked to any carriers, you can use it with any mobile operator. And third, you won't bind yourself to a 24-month contract by going for an unlocked device.



If you buy your phone from a carrier, it will most likely be locked to that specific mobile operator, and you will definitely have to opt in to a contract.