Black Friday phone deals 2023: smashing offers on Google Pixel, Motorola, and more are here
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is ramping up and phone deals are dropping left and right. If you are in the market for a new handset — it's a good time to start sifting through deals. Best case — you will find exactly what you are looking for right now. Worst case — you will get a good idea of where prices are going and which phones are getting the most love.
Major retailers already have a big part of their inventory discounted. For instance, Best Buy is currently full of awesome Black Friday Best Buy deals since the retailer launched its Black Friday offers weeks ahead of the shopping bonanza.
Amazon is, of course, also at the forefront, with deals already live and — we expect — more to come. Naturally, we will be following and updating the best Black Friday smartphone deals here, so if you want to be in the loop — bookmark and come back often!
iPhone deals are, as usual, very hard to come by. But the good news is that the hot Samsung Galaxies and Google Pixels are already seeing price drops. But the excellent OnePlus phones are also worth a good look, especially at a lower price!
Top 3 phone deals ahead of Black Friday
Jump to:
Black Friday iPhone deals
Apple's iPhones are among the best phones on the market. However, they rarely receive significant discounts during shopping events like Black Friday. In other words, we advise you not to expect out-of-this-world Black Friday iPhone deals during the shopping bonanza.
That said, there are currently a few sweet deals on refurbished iPhones on Amazon. If you're looking for a brand-new handset, though, you can turn your eyes to Walmart. There, you can get an iPhone SE 2022 for just $149 with a plan from Straight Talk or treat yourself to a Verizon-locked Apple iPhone 12 at $100 off.
If you want something more powerful, feel free to snatch a refurbished iPhone 14 with a sweet $92 discount on Amazon. The iPhone 14 still delivers amazing performance, and it's worth every single penny even as a renewed device.
Black Friday Galaxy phone deals
If you are in the market for a new Galaxy phone, you are probably eyeing one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S23 smartphones. After all, the handsets from the Galaxy S series have always been premium devices with high-end capabilities. And, while Samsung's flagships tend to be quite heavy on the pocket, the good news is that you can find many of them at deeply discounted prices during Black Friday.
In fact, event though the big savings event is still some time away, those who can't wait can get their hands on a new Galaxy phone on the cheap right now. So, if you're eager to take advantage of some early Black Friday Galaxy phone deals, go ahead and snag the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $200 off from Amazon.
Seeking a non-foldable? No problem! The Galaxy S23+ is now $100 cheaper at Amazon, and you can also get the stunning S23 Ultra for $203 less than usual.
Black Friday Motorola phone deals
If you're looking for a Motorola handset, know that Black Friday is arguably the best time to get one on the cheap. Already, we're seeing plenty of hot and popular Motorola smartphones boasting incredible markdowns.
Discounts on both foldable and non-foldable flagships hover around the $200 mark. For instance, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now $200 off on Amazon, while the Razr+ (2023) can be yours with an even bigger discount of 30%.
You can find some epic deals at Motorola.com, too, where the ThinkPhone is now $250 off. If you're on a limited budget, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) might be more suitable for you; it's now $88 cheaper. Another great choice for bargain hunters right now is the Motorola Edge (2022). The mid-ranger is now a whopping 56% off on Amazon.
Black Friday OnePlus phone deals
OnePlus phones also receive nice discounts during Black Friday. Even better, there are currently a few awesome early Black Friday deals on top-tier OnePlus phones, letting you snag a new high-end handset with a sweet, sweet discount weeks before the event itself.
For example, the OnePlus 10T is available with a nice $200 discount on Amazon. To top it off, the merchant launched an incredible deal on the OnePlus 11, selling the 256GB model at $170 off. Check out this and other cool OnePlus offers ahead of Black Friday.
Black Friday Pixel phone deals
Google's phones are also on the expensive side, so you probably want to wait till Black Friday to snatch one with a discount through one of the awesome Black Friday Pixel deals. On the bright side, epic deals on the hottest new Pixel phones are now out. At Amazon, for example, you can snatch the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off or treat yourself to the Pixel 8 at a $150 cheaper price.
Are you after massive storage space? In that case, you may be intrigued to upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro. The 512GB model sells at 23% off on Amazon. Should you be on a tight budget, you might prefer the Pixel 7a. This device is currently 25% off on Amazon, and the Pixel 6 comes with a sweet $259 discount at the same merchant.
When do Black Friday phones deals start?
Black Friday phone deals should start on November 24, 2023 - the day after Thanksgiving. But usually, retailers launch awesome Black Friday phone deals days and even weeks prior to the start of the event. Similarly, we'll have remaining discounts offered well into the following weekend and week, past the day of the event, so even if you're late, you'll likely be able to catch a good phone deal.
That said, the top deals with the biggest price cuts will launch on the day of the Black Friday event – November 24. So, be sure to bookmark this page, since we will list all the best Black Friday deals right here.
That said, the top deals with the biggest price cuts will launch on the day of the Black Friday event – November 24. So, be sure to bookmark this page, since we will list all the best Black Friday deals right here.
Which retailers offer the best Black Friday phone deals?
The retailers that usually offer the best Black Friday phone deals are Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, with the best of the best offers being available at Amazon. That said, you'll probably be able to find a few nice deals at smaller retailers like Target as well.
Are phone deals only available in-store, or can I find them online as well?
You sure can find incredible Black Friday phone deals online as well. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart usually offer incredible deals on their websites. Not only that, but many manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus also have amazing deals on their sites. So, you can score incredible savings on an amazing phone even by getting it online.
Is it better to buy an unlocked phone or to go through a carrier on Black Friday?
Getting an unlocked phone is surely the better choice. First, you can snatch an unlocked phone at a fraction of its usual price on Black Friday. Second, since your handset won't be locked to any carriers, you can use it with any mobile operator. And third, you won't bind yourself to a 24-month contract by going for an unlocked device.
If you buy your phone from a carrier, it will most likely be locked to that specific mobile operator, and you will definitely have to opt in to a contract.
If you buy your phone from a carrier, it will most likely be locked to that specific mobile operator, and you will definitely have to opt in to a contract.