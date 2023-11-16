Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Black Friday phone deals 2023: smashing offers on Google Pixel, Motorola, and more are here

Black Friday is ramping up and phone deals are dropping left and right. If you are in the market for a new handset — it's a good time to start sifting through deals. Best case — you will find exactly what you are looking for right now. Worst case — you will get a good idea of where prices are going and which phones are getting the most love.

Major retailers already have a big part of their inventory discounted. For instance, Best Buy is currently full of awesome Black Friday Best Buy deals since the retailer launched its Black Friday offers weeks ahead of the shopping bonanza. 

Amazon is, of course, also at the forefront, with deals already live and — we expect — more to come. Naturally, we will be following and updating the best Black Friday smartphone deals here, so if you want to be in the loop — bookmark and come back often!

iPhone deals are, as usual, very hard to come by. But the good news is that the hot Samsung Galaxies and Google Pixels are already seeing price drops. But the excellent OnePlus phones are also worth a good look, especially at a lower price!

Top 3 phone deals ahead of Black Friday


Motorola Edge 2023: Save $250!

The awesome Motorola Edge 2023 is currently $250 off its price on Amazon. Take advantage of this sweet early Black Friday deal and save big on one while you still can.
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: Save $200!

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB storage space for $200 off its price through this sweet early Black Friday offer. The phone is a real mobile powerhouse, and it's worth every single penny spent
$200 off (14%)
$1179 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11 256GB: Save $170!

Grab the amazing OnePlus 11 with 256GB of storage space from Amazon and save $170 through this sweet early Black Friday deal. The phone packs amazing performance, and it's a real bang for your buck.
$170 off (21%)
$629 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon


Jump to:


 Black Friday iPhone deals


Apple's iPhones are among the best phones on the market. However, they rarely receive significant discounts during shopping events like Black Friday. In other words, we advise you not to expect out-of-this-world Black Friday iPhone deals during the shopping bonanza.

That said, there are currently a few sweet deals on refurbished iPhones on Amazon. If you're looking for a brand-new handset, though, you can turn your eyes to Walmart. There, you can get an iPhone SE 2022 for just $149 with a plan from Straight Talk or treat yourself to a Verizon-locked Apple iPhone 12 at $100 off.

If you want something more powerful, feel free to snatch a refurbished iPhone 14 with a sweet $92 discount on Amazon. The iPhone 14 still delivers amazing performance, and it's worth every single penny even as a renewed device.

Apple iPhone SE (2022-3rd Gen) 5G, 64GB, Straight Talk only: Now $230 OFF!

The 64GB iPhone SE 2022 is available with a sweet $230 discount at Walmart. However, we should mention that the phone is locked to Straight Talk. The iPhone SE 2022 is a budget-friendly mobile powerhouse, so you'll be getting one awesome phone with an incredible discount if you take advantage of this deal.
$230 off (61%)
$149
$379
Buy at Walmart

(Refurbished) iPhone 14, 256GB: now $92 off on Amazon

A refurbished iPhone 14 with 256G of internal storage is also on sale right now on Amazon. You can get it for $92 off its price ahead of Black Friday. The phone should be as good as new with at least 90% battery life. The iPhone 14 may be an older model, but it still delivers incredible performance, and it's worth the money even in refurbished condition.
$92 off (11%)
$727 59
$820
Buy at Amazon

Pre-Owned iPhone 12 5G 64GB (Unlocked): Save $80!

Get a pre-owned iPhone 12 from Best Buy for just $449.99! The phone packs a punch even to this day.
$80 off (15%)
$449 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, Renewed, Black: Now $58 OFF at Amazon!

Get a Renewed Black-colored iPhone 11 64GB from Amazon and save $58 in the process! The phone should be as good as new, and it's backed by Amazon's 90-day Guarantee. While the iPhone 11 is no spring chicken, it can still deal with day-to-day tasks without issues. Definitely worth picking as a secondary or a backup phone.
$59 off (19%)
$249
$307 95
Buy at Amazon

(Verizon-locked) Apple iPhone 12, 64GB: save $100 at Walmart

Grab a Verizon-locked iPhone 12 from Walmart and save $100 in the process through this early Black Friday deal! This smartphone boasts a Super Retina XDR display, a stunning camera, and more. Get it now and save big.
$399
$499
Expired

 Black Friday Galaxy phone deals


If you are in the market for a new Galaxy phone, you are probably eyeing one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S23 smartphones. After all, the handsets from the Galaxy S series have always been premium devices with high-end capabilities. And, while Samsung's flagships tend to be quite heavy on the pocket, the good news is that you can find many of them at deeply discounted prices during Black Friday.

In fact, event though the big savings event is still some time away, those who can't wait can get their hands on a new Galaxy phone on the cheap right now. So, if you're eager to take advantage of some early Black Friday Galaxy phone deals, go ahead and snag the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $200 off from Amazon.

Seeking a non-foldable? No problem! The Galaxy S23+ is now $100 cheaper at Amazon, and you can also get the stunning S23 Ultra for $203 less than usual. 

The Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save $206 at Amazon now

With its 200MP camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best camera phones. It's not just that, though. The smartphone has a beautiful display, and a blazing-fast processor, and it even comes with the S Pen for extra convenience. Get it now on Amazon and save more than two hundred bucks.
$206 off (15%)
$1174
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23+ 256GB: Save $100 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's early Black Friday generous offer lets you save $100 on the Galaxy S23+ with 256GB of storage. Being part of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S23 lineup, the Galaxy S23+ delivers exceptional performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside. This is the perfect phone if you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy S23 Ultra but also want a slightly bigger phone than the regular Galaxy S23.
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S22+, 128GB: SAVE $160 on Amazon right now!

The Galaxy S22+ is also discounted heavily right now. This smartphone comes with 128GB of storage, an incredible camera, a vivid and immersive display, and a powerful processor. Don't miss out on this early Black Friday deal and get it at $160 off.
$160 off (16%)
$839 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: SAVE $300 OFF on Amazon!

Get Samsung's latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, through this sweet deal and save $300 in the process. The phone is powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and has insane performance. Furthermore, it's perfect for multitasking and can even replace your tablet.
$300 off (16%)
$1619 99
$1919 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 4: save $200 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Grab the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Amazon and save $200 in the process. Since it's a clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can fold, making it easy to carry around. On top of that, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. Thanks to these specs, the Z Flip 4 can run heavy apps, and it's good for multitasking.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

(Straight Talk) Galaxy A54: now just $279

This early access Black Friday deal on Walmart lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for just $279, saving you $171! The smartphone is locked to Straight Talk. At that price, it's a steal, so don't miss out.
$139
$279
Expired

 Black Friday Motorola phone deals


If you're looking for a Motorola handset, know that Black Friday is arguably the best time to get one on the cheap. Already, we're seeing plenty of hot and popular Motorola smartphones boasting incredible markdowns. 

Discounts on both foldable and non-foldable flagships hover around the $200 mark. For instance, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now $200 off on Amazon, while the Razr+ (2023) can be yours with an even bigger discount of 30%.

You can find some epic deals at Motorola.com, too, where the ThinkPhone is now $250 off. If you're on a limited budget, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) might be more suitable for you; it's now $88 cheaper. Another great choice for bargain hunters right now is the Motorola Edge (2022). The mid-ranger is now a whopping 56% off on Amazon.

Motorola Razr+ (2023): now $300 off on Amazon

With its iconic flip design, the Motorola Razr+ is made to catch the eye. Get it now at $300 off and experience a fully interactive 3.6-inch external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9-inch pOLED screen. No less impressive under the hood, the smartphone delivers powerful performance with its Snapdragon 8+ SoC.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2023): save $200 on Motorola.com

The Motorola Razr (2023) is a fantastic choice for those seeking a foldable phone by Motorola. It has a 6.9inch AMOLED display with blazing-fast refresh rate of 144Hz, complemented by a 1.5-inch external OLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Snapdragon SoC, giving you fast performance.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ 2023: Save $200!

Get the new Motorola Edge+ 2023 from Amazon for $100 off its price through this nice early Black Friday deal. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, and it's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, giving it a lot of firepower and amazing performance.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola ThinkPhone: Now $250 off at Motorola.com

The business-oriented Motorola ThinkPhone is currently heavily discounted at Motorola.com. The official store is letting you save an epic $250 on this handset ahead of Black Friday. The phone is a stylish-looking and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, giving it an incredible performance.
$250 off (36%)
$449 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2022): Save $183 on Amazon!

This 6.7-inch Moto phone with pretty decent hardware specs is currently available at a serious 28% discount over at Amazon. Normally, one of Motorola's former flagships goes for $647, but currently is well beneath $500, which makes for a very decent value! Save $183 right now!
$183 off (28%)
$464
$647
Buy at Amazon

Save $150 on the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023

Get the all-new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save $150 in the process. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. All this gives it a decent performance. Furthermore, as its name suggests, it comes with its own stylus straight out of the box.
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2023): a whopping $128 off on Motorola.com

If you're looking for long battery life, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) might turn out to be the ideal choice for you. The phone can now be yours for $128 off its price at Motorola, and its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM delivers a pretty decent performance.
$120 off (40%)
$179 99
$299 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G 5G (2023): now $88 off at Motorola.com

The Moto G 5G (2023) is currently discounted by $88 at Motorola.com, and it's a real bargain for someone in the market for a new budget smartphone. While it's definitely not a mobile powerhouse, the Snapdragon 480+ chipset inside delivers decent performance for day-to-day tasks. In addition to that, the phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and it even sports a dedicated slot for a memory card on board.
$88 off (35%)
$161 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Black Friday OnePlus phone deals


OnePlus phones also receive nice discounts during Black Friday. Even better, there are currently a few awesome early Black Friday deals on top-tier OnePlus phones, letting you snag a new high-end handset with a sweet, sweet discount weeks before the event itself. 

For example, the OnePlus 10T is available with a nice $200 discount on Amazon. To top it off, the merchant launched an incredible deal on the OnePlus 11, selling the 256GB model at $170 off. Check out this and other cool OnePlus offers ahead of Black Friday.

OnePlus 11: save $170 now

Get the epic OnePlus 11 and save $170 in the process through this early Black Friday deal on Amazon. The smartphone packs a punch with its 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and blazing-fast charging speeds. Get it now and save.
$170 off (21%)
$629 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T 128GB: Save $200 ahead of Black Friday

The top-tier OnePlus 10T is currently $200 off its price on Amazon. Get one through this sweet early Black Friday deal. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the phone has amazing performance and can run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact without issues. In addition to that, it takes good-looking photos with its 48 MP main camera.
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: save $70 ahead of Black Friday

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a decidedly good choice for OnePlus fans on a budget. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen and a big 5000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Get it now and save.
$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Pixel phone deals


Google's phones are also on the expensive side, so you probably want to wait till Black Friday to snatch one with a discount through one of the awesome Black Friday Pixel deals. On the bright side, epic deals on the hottest new Pixel phones are now out. At Amazon, for example, you can snatch the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off or treat yourself to the Pixel 8 at a $150 cheaper price.

Are you after massive storage space? In that case, you may be intrigued to upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro. The 512GB model sells at 23% off on Amazon. Should you be on a tight budget, you might prefer the Pixel 7a. This device is currently 25% off on Amazon, and the Pixel 6 comes with a sweet $259 discount at the same merchant. 

Google Pixel 8 Pro: save 20% on Amazon now!

The Pixel 8 Pro, one of the best camera phones on the market, is now discounted by an epic 20% just in time for this year's Black Friday. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage space and G3 SoC on board.
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: 21% off ahead of Black Friday on Amazon

The non-pro model is also heavily discounted on Amazon this Black Friday. So, if you don't intend to splurge on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, know that the Pixel 8 is a suitable alternative. The device has Google's G3 SoC.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Save $439!

The Pixel 7 Pro with a massive 512GB of internal storage is also on sale right now. Presently, Amazon allows you to save $250 on this incredible smartphone. Don't miss out on this early Black Friday deal.
$250 off (23%)
$849
$1099
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a: now 25% off on Amazon

If you're on a tight budget, know that the Pixel 7a will make a perfect addition to your tech collection. This affordable smartphone is highly capable, boasts a decidedly impressive camera for its price range, and more. Don't miss out.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 128GB: Save $249!

The Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage space is currently $259 off its price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The phone may be old, but it still has a lot to offer, and it's a real bargain at this price.
$249 off (42%)
$349 99
$599
Buy at Amazon

When do Black Friday phones deals start?


Black Friday phone deals should start on November 24, 2023 - the day after Thanksgiving. But usually, retailers launch awesome Black Friday phone deals days and even weeks prior to the start of the event. Similarly, we'll have remaining discounts offered well into the following weekend and week, past the day of the event, so even if you're late, you'll likely be able to catch a good phone deal.

That said, the top deals with the biggest price cuts will launch on the day of the Black Friday event – November 24. So, be sure to bookmark this page, since we will list all the best Black Friday deals right here.

Which retailers offer the best Black Friday phone deals?


The retailers that usually offer the best Black Friday phone deals are Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, with the best of the best offers being available at Amazon. That said, you'll probably be able to find a few nice deals at smaller retailers like Target as well.

Are phone deals only available in-store, or can I find them online as well?


You sure can find incredible Black Friday phone deals online as well. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart usually offer incredible deals on their websites. Not only that, but many manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus also have amazing deals on their sites. So, you can score incredible savings on an amazing phone even by getting it online.

Is it better to buy an unlocked phone or to go through a carrier on Black Friday?


Getting an unlocked phone is surely the better choice. First, you can snatch an unlocked phone at a fraction of its usual price on Black Friday. Second, since your handset won't be locked to any carriers, you can use it with any mobile operator. And third, you won't bind yourself to a 24-month contract by going for an unlocked device.

If you buy your phone from a carrier, it will most likely be locked to that specific mobile operator, and you will definitely have to opt in to a contract.

