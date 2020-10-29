Verizon Black Friday deals to expect in 2020
This article will be updated regularly as Black Friday 2020 deals on Verizon become available.
This year, Black Friday is shaping up to be a glorious shopping event that can help you save a lot of money, while at the same time giving you great opportunities to buy something good for yourself or your friends and family. Verizon’s Black Friday deals are also going to be an amazing combination between trade-in offers, discounts when upgrading your plan, adding a line, or even switching to Verizon from another carrier.
When are Verizon’s Black Friday deals going to start?
This year, Black Friday is on November 27, and we know from previous years that Verizon’s deals start online on Thanksgiving Day, and in-stores on Black Friday itself. However, Verizon has great deals all year and refreshes its offers every couple of weeks, so it won’t be surprising if we can see great deals early before Black Friday.
Verizon Black Friday deals on iPhone 12 and other iPhones
The iPhone 12 series are here and you may be asking yourself whether it’s worth it to wait for Black Friday or get your new iPhone now, and there is not a definitive answer to that. Verizon already has a pretty hefty discount on iPhone 12, currently giving you the possibility of saving $550 if you have an eligible trade-in. That’s a pretty good deal, as the original price of the iPhone 12 is $799. Additionally, if you don’t have a smartphone for trade-in, you can benefit from an up to $440 discount with a line upgrade.
You can also get a good discount on the iPhone 12 Pro on Verizon, for which you can get a $550 discount if you trade-in and add a line, or get a $440 off if you don't have a trade-in device.
However, if you have the patience to wait for Black Friday deals on Verizon, you most likely won’t be disappointed as Black Friday is shaping to be, overall, a very big event, especially in the strangeness of 2020.
Last year, the iPhone 11 had a discount on Verizon for Black Friday, a $400 off, and the older iPhone XR was part of a BOGO deal for Black Friday. We might expect a similar BOGO deal on the iPhone 11 this week, so if you’re looking into an older iPhone model, it may be worth it to wait for the Black Friday sales.
Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro has an attractive deal on Verizon:
Verizon deals on Samsung Galaxy phones for Black Friday
Currently, Verizon has a good deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra if you have a smartphone for trade-in, or you want to buy yourself a Galaxy Watch. Trading in your old eligible smartphone will save you up to $550.
Verizon had pretty good Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones last year, so we expect nothing different this year, and we have no reason to believe it’s going to be less. We will most likely see discounts in the likes of $750 off when you switch, and with an unlimited plan, for select Galaxy models, including the still very powerful S20 series and the newly-released Note 20 series.
In terms of affordable Samsung Galaxy phones, we also expect to see some good discounts.
Deals on other phones, tablets and iPads on Verizon for Black Friday
We expect to see a mighty $200 off on iPads, something similar to last years’ Black Friday deals on Verizon. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 might also get a discount, as last year the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 got a $150 off during the entire Black Friday weekend. Additionally, we might expect to see other brands' tablets discounted as well, around $100 off.
Additionally, affordable Motorola phones might also see some Black Friday discounts, making them even more budget-friendly.
