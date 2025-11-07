T-Mobile has great deals on iPhone 17 series including iPhone Air, other Apple devices

T-Mobile

The iPhone 17 has some upgrades giving it features typically not seen on the base iPhone model. For example. the iPhone 17 has an Always-on display, a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, and the ProMotion display. A family of four who switches to T-Mobile can get four lines for $25/line. In other words, that same family, spending $100 a month, will be able to subscribe to the Essentials plan, keep their current phones (remember, no trade-in is required), and score four iPhone 17 units on T-Mobile .





T-Mobile is quick to tell you, becoming a subscriber to the carrier means getting Magenta Status, which rewards customers with perks and discounts including the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. T-Mobile also has more iPhone 17 Pro on T-Mobile , or take $1,100 off any Phone 17 series model including the Asis quick to tell you, becoming a subscriber to the carrier means getting Magenta Status, which rewards customers with perks and discounts including theTuesdays reward program.also has more Apple deals for new and existing subscribers. For example, trade in an eligible phone in any condition on Experience Beyond and you'll be able to take home anPro on, or take $1,100 off any Phone 17 series model including the iPhone Air









If you don't have a trade, you can get $1,000 off any iPhone 17 series model or the iPhone Air when switching a line to T-Mobile on Experience Beyond. Trade in an eligible device on Experience More, get an iPhone 17 on T-Mobile , or up to $830 off any other iPhone 17 series model or the iPhone Air . The same deal is available with no trade if you switch to T-Mobile . All of these deals are done via 24 monthly bill credits plus taxes.

Take half-off the price of the A16 powered iPad







Other Apple-related deals include:

50% off iPad (A16) when adding a tablet line on a qualifying plan.

Apple Watch SE 3 for $99 when adding a watch line OR get $300 off any Apple Watch when picking up another Apple Watch.



It appears that T-Mobile is the place to go to score a pre-holiday deal on an iPhone 17 series model, the iPhone Air , and other Apple devices.